Wyndham Clark What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner Wyndham Clark.
Wyndham Clark What's In The Bag?
Wyndham Clark got into the PGA Tour winner's circle for the first time in 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. He managed to stave off Xander Schauffele by four shots and collected $3.6 million in the process. Let's take a look inside his golf bag.
Wyndham Clark What's In The Bag?
Wyndham Clark WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5 shaft
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shaft
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-9) all with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9) shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Jailbird Versa
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Driver
Titleist TSi3
Clark used to be a PXG staff player but now he appears to be signed with Titleist and uses nearly a full bag of clubs from the brand. To start he uses a Titleist TSi3 driver with nine degrees of loft and it is fitted with an Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5 shaft.
"I use this driver because it’s so consistent. My misses are incredible and that’s big for me...,” Clark said. “When you miss with the Titleist it stays within the parameters that I need to play good golf. And that’s ultimately why I use Titleist clubs, especially this driver.”
- Read our full Titleist TSi3 Driver Review
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Stealth 2
His next club is his first not made by Titleist, it is a TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft. It is also fitted with a with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shaft. It is a club we really liked in testing. The speed was excellent and will certainly help players who are looking for a little more punch get the ball down the fairway. One of the best things about this club, though, is how versatile it is. Featuring TaylorMade's new V-shaped sole, the club cut through thick rough, glided over wet grass, and ultimately, delivered a really satisfying interaction with the turf.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood Review
Irons
Titleist T200, Titleist 620 CB
Shifting to the irons, Clark doesn't use another fairway wood but instead uses a Titleist T200 Utility iron as a three-iron. He then transitions down into a set of Titleist 620 CB's from four-iron down to nine-iron.
The CB's offer a classic look that comprises of a compact head with a narrow sole and minimal offset. A thinner topline and tungsten weighting in the 3 and 4 irons give a degree of forgiveness and strategically located Centre of Gravity locations throughout the set help to deliver great workability as well as responsive feedback.
- Read our full Titleist T200 Iron Review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Vokey Design WedgeWorks
Clark uses four Vokey wedges right now, three of which are SM9's (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S), and finally a Vokey Design WedgeWorks as his lob wedge.
"I use the SM9s, these are incredible. Vokey's done a great job in creating a wedge that launches at the launch you want, which is kind of a lower launch, but with a ton of spin. And that's what all of us out here strive and try to get with our wedges is that lower launch that fights through the wind. But then when it lands, it is really receptive.
"In the 46, I use the 10F and then the same thing pretty much with the 52, I use the F Grind, which is a little touch more bounce, so that I’m very shallow. And so when I try to hit a low trap draw or a high soft wedge, it reacts the same and doesn't dig.
"The 56, I have the 10S which is 10 degrees of bounce and the S Grind, which has a touch less than my other wedges, 46 and 52. This is a very versatile club for me, has a ton of spin and I’m able to attack both front and backs pins with this.
"The most important club for me, probably in my bag, is this A grind. I use the SM9 60 degree A grind, which is a low bounce 60, which I think is very versatile. And I'm able to – on tight lies, rough, wet lies, firm lies, whatever it is – I can hit the shot I want. And with the amount of spin I want, trajectory and everything. So these SM9s are I think the best wedges ever made.”
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey Jailbird Versa
His final club in the bag is again not one made by Titleist. It is an Odyssey Jailbird Versa model which is a similar mallet design used by Rickie Fowler. Like Fowler's design he seems to use a thicker and longer Superstroke grip on it as well.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Finally Clark uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. Why? Let him explain;
“I play [Pro V1x] because it’s kind of the perfect combination for me of launch and spin. … I'm a low spin player, I have a lot of speed, but I don't spin the ball very much. And the Pro V1x, especially with my irons and driver, spins at the numbers that I want. Also, I think it's great around the greens. So I’ve always been looking for spin. And this Pro V1x gives me exactly what I need.
The spin means the most to me, because I'm a low spin player, so I need the spin to help keep the ball in the air, to be able to control it better around the greens. And that's the most important thing for me. And especially out on Tour, you need to be able to have the ball to stop very quick, and that's what this ball does.”
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
Who Is Wyndham Clark's Caddie?
Who currently carries the bag for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner? We take a look.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Zero Rounds In The 80s: Historic Day At US Open
As well as witnessing a pair of 62s, we didn't get a single round in the eighties
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Rose Zhang What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of young American star Rose Zhang.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Jordan Smith What's In The Bag?
We take a closer look at the equipment in the bag of Jordan Smith
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Sam Bennett What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of young American golfer Sam Bennett.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Brooke Henderson What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of immensely successful LPGA player Brooke Henderson.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Si Woo Kim What's In The Bag?
We take a look in the bag of South Korean Si Woo Kim who has won three times on the PGA Tour.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Collin Morikawa What's In The Bag?
A young star in the game, we take a look in the bag of Collin Morikawa.
By Sam Tremlett • Last updated
-
Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?
Here we take a look the the equipment used by Spaniard Jon Rahm, winner of several PGA and DP World Tour events.
By Sam Tremlett • Last updated
-
Charlie Woods What's In the Bag?
Want to see the clubs the youngster has in the bag at the moment? We divulge all here.
By Golf Monthly • Published