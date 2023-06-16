Wyndham Clark What's In The Bag?

Wyndham Clark got into the PGA Tour winner's circle for the first time in 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. He managed to stave off Xander Schauffele by four shots and collected $3.6 million in the process. Let's take a look inside his golf bag.

Wyndham Clark What's In The Bag?

Wyndham Clark WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees) with Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5 shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-9) all with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9) shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Jailbird Versa

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clark used to be a PXG staff player but now he appears to be signed with Titleist and uses nearly a full bag of clubs from the brand. To start he uses a Titleist TSi3 driver with nine degrees of loft and it is fitted with an Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5 shaft.

"I use this driver because it’s so consistent. My misses are incredible and that’s big for me...,” Clark said. “When you miss with the Titleist it stays within the parameters that I need to play good golf. And that’s ultimately why I use Titleist clubs, especially this driver.”

Read our full Titleist TSi3 Driver Review

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Stealth 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His next club is his first not made by Titleist, it is a TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft. It is also fitted with a with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shaft. It is a club we really liked in testing. The speed was excellent and will certainly help players who are looking for a little more punch get the ball down the fairway. One of the best things about this club, though, is how versatile it is. Featuring TaylorMade's new V-shaped sole, the club cut through thick rough, glided over wet grass, and ultimately, delivered a really satisfying interaction with the turf.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood Review

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist 620 CB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting to the irons, Clark doesn't use another fairway wood but instead uses a Titleist T200 Utility iron as a three-iron. He then transitions down into a set of Titleist 620 CB's from four-iron down to nine-iron.

The CB's offer a classic look that comprises of a compact head with a narrow sole and minimal offset. A thinner topline and tungsten weighting in the 3 and 4 irons give a degree of forgiveness and strategically located Centre of Gravity locations throughout the set help to deliver great workability as well as responsive feedback.

Read our full Titleist T200 Iron Review

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Vokey Design WedgeWorks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clark uses four Vokey wedges right now, three of which are SM9's (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S), and finally a Vokey Design WedgeWorks as his lob wedge.

"I use the SM9s, these are incredible. Vokey's done a great job in creating a wedge that launches at the launch you want, which is kind of a lower launch, but with a ton of spin. And that's what all of us out here strive and try to get with our wedges is that lower launch that fights through the wind. But then when it lands, it is really receptive.

"In the 46, I use the 10F and then the same thing pretty much with the 52, I use the F Grind, which is a little touch more bounce, so that I’m very shallow. And so when I try to hit a low trap draw or a high soft wedge, it reacts the same and doesn't dig.

"The 56, I have the 10S which is 10 degrees of bounce and the S Grind, which has a touch less than my other wedges, 46 and 52. This is a very versatile club for me, has a ton of spin and I’m able to attack both front and backs pins with this.

"The most important club for me, probably in my bag, is this A grind. I use the SM9 60 degree A grind, which is a low bounce 60, which I think is very versatile. And I'm able to – on tight lies, rough, wet lies, firm lies, whatever it is – I can hit the shot I want. And with the amount of spin I want, trajectory and everything. So these SM9s are I think the best wedges ever made.”

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey Jailbird Versa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is again not one made by Titleist. It is an Odyssey Jailbird Versa model which is a similar mallet design used by Rickie Fowler. Like Fowler's design he seems to use a thicker and longer Superstroke grip on it as well.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Clark uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. Why? Let him explain;

“I play [Pro V1x] because it’s kind of the perfect combination for me of launch and spin. … I'm a low spin player, I have a lot of speed, but I don't spin the ball very much. And the Pro V1x, especially with my irons and driver, spins at the numbers that I want. Also, I think it's great around the greens. So I’ve always been looking for spin. And this Pro V1x gives me exactly what I need.

The spin means the most to me, because I'm a low spin player, so I need the spin to help keep the ball in the air, to be able to control it better around the greens. And that's the most important thing for me. And especially out on Tour, you need to be able to have the ball to stop very quick, and that's what this ball does.”