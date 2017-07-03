Rickie Fowler
Fowler storms to Hero World Challenge win
Rickie won by four and Tiger finished in the top-10 at Albany GC in the Bahamas
Kyle Stanley wins Quicken Loans National
Stanley beat fellow American Charles Howell III in a playoff at TPC Potomac
By Fergus Bisset •
Red Hot Rickie Fowler Leads The Way at 2017 US Open, While Dustin Johnson Struggles
The American shot a superb 65 to lead by two shots
By Tom Clarke •
Rickie Fowler's 90-minute warm-up plan for golf
By Neil Tappin •
Rickie Fowler survives stumble to win The Honda Classic
The American came through to finish clear of Gary Woodland and Morgan Hoffman
By Fergus Bisset •
4 Things You Can Learn From Watching Rickie Fowler
By Neil Tappin •
Rickie Fowler defends The Players Championship
An extremely strong field has assembled to do battle for a prize fund of $10,500,000
By Fergus Bisset •
Rickie Fowler Golf Swing Tips
By Neil Tappin •
Rickie Fowler Masters Q&A
Rickie Fowler: Winning a Major is one of my highest priorities every year
By Golf Monthly •
Rory and Rickie headline the Honda
A strong field including Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler contest the Honda Classic
By Fergus Bisset •
Rickie and Phil set for Phoenix cauldron
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the best attended event in world golf
By Fergus Bisset •
Rickie Fowler magic seals the deal in Abu Dhabi
The American finished ahead of Thomas Pieters, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson
By Fergus Bisset •
Bubba claims Hero title in the Bahamas
Bubba Watson won the Hero World Challenge by three shots from Patrick Reed
By Fergus Bisset •
Defending the Hero – Jordan’s quest
Jordan Spieth is defending champion at the Hero World Challenge
By Fergus Bisset •
Jordan and Rory headline HSBC Champions
A strong field will contest the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China
By Fergus Bisset •
Rickie and the rookies to star in Vegas
Rickie Fowler will be the headline act in the Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin
By Fergus Bisset •
Best of the best contest Tour Championship
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup will be decided at this week's Tour Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
World’s best start their engines for BMW
The BMW Championship is the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup playoffs
By Fergus Bisset •
Deutsche Bank: Fowler outplays Stenson
Rickie Fowler won the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston
By Fergus Bisset •
Troy Merritt wins Quicken Loans National
The American held off the challenge of Rickie Fowler to win by three
By Fergus Bisset •
Rickie Fowler wins Scottish Open
Rickie Fowler beat Matt Kuchar and Raphael Jacquelin by a stroke at Gullane
By Fergus Bisset •
Rickie Fowler Golf Swing Analysis
By Neil Tappin •
Gallery: Gary Stal wins in Abu Dhabi
Images of, and reflections on, the unexpected triumph of Gary Stal
By Roderick Easdale •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 2
Martin Kaymer holds the halfway lead despite Rory McIlroy's first hole-in-one
By Roderick Easdale •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 1
Three-time winner Martin Kaymer show his mastery of this course
By Roderick Easdale •
Puma's space-inspired TitanTour golf shoe
Puma has unveiled its latest golf shoe offering in the form of the TitanTour
By Nick Bonfield •
Rickie Fowler left hurt yet proud
Rickie Fowler had to settle for another major top 5 in the USPGA at Valhalla
By Nick Bonfield •
Rickie Fowler still knocking
Rickie Fowler continued his fine 2014 major form with a solid opening 69 in the USPGA Championship at Valhalla
By Nick Bonfield •
Masters 2014: Rickie Fowler shines in practice
Rickie Fowler's game is coming together at the right time as he bids to challenge for his first Major Championship at the 2014 Masters
By Nick Bonfield •
Rickie Fowler wins Wells Fargo Championship
Rickie Fowler of the USA came through a playoff with Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points to win the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
By Fergus Bisset •