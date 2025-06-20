Gavin Tiernan Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer

Gavin Tiernan is an Irish amateur golfer who is forging his collegiate career before potentially making a run at the professional game. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts.

GAVIN TIERNAN FACTS

1. Tiernan was born in Baltray, County Louth, Ireland.

2. He is 6ft2in tall (1.88m).

3. He belongs to County Louth Golf Club and has been a member since the age of eight (2014).

4. During 2023, he finished second at the Fairhaven Trophy and won the Boys Home Internationals.

5. Tiernan joined East Tennessee State University in 2024. His best finish during his Freshman year was seventh at the SoCon's Men's Golf Championship.

6. In May 2025, Tiernan held a Handicap Index of +3.7.

7. He finished third in the East of Ireland Men's Amateur Open Championship 2025. The year before, Tiernan ended sixth at the Irish Men's Amateur Open Championship.

8. Tiernan is set to represent Ireland at the European Boys Team Championship in July 2025.

9. He reached the final of The Amateur Championship in 2025 despite only earning his place in the field via pre-qualifying.

10. Prior to The Amateur Championship, Tiernan's World Amateur Golf Ranking was 1,340th.

A post shared by ETSU Mens Golf (@etsumgolf) A photo posted by on

GAVIN TIERNAN BIO