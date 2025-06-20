Gavin Tiernan Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer
Discover more about Irish amateur golfer, Gavin Tiernan via these facts regarding his life and journey through the game so far...
Gavin Tiernan is an Irish amateur golfer who is forging his collegiate career before potentially making a run at the professional game. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts.
GAVIN TIERNAN FACTS
1. Tiernan was born in Baltray, County Louth, Ireland.
2. He is 6ft2in tall (1.88m).
3. He belongs to County Louth Golf Club and has been a member since the age of eight (2014).
4. During 2023, he finished second at the Fairhaven Trophy and won the Boys Home Internationals.
5. Tiernan joined East Tennessee State University in 2024. His best finish during his Freshman year was seventh at the SoCon's Men's Golf Championship.
6. In May 2025, Tiernan held a Handicap Index of +3.7.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. He finished third in the East of Ireland Men's Amateur Open Championship 2025. The year before, Tiernan ended sixth at the Irish Men's Amateur Open Championship.
8. Tiernan is set to represent Ireland at the European Boys Team Championship in July 2025.
9. He reached the final of The Amateur Championship in 2025 despite only earning his place in the field via pre-qualifying.
10. Prior to The Amateur Championship, Tiernan's World Amateur Golf Ranking was 1,340th.
A post shared by ETSU Mens Golf (@etsumgolf)
A photo posted by on
GAVIN TIERNAN BIO
Born
Baltray, County Louth, Ireland
Height
6ft2in (1.88m)
College
East Tennessee State University
Amateur Wins
0
Highest WAGR
1,340th
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.