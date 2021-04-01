Take a look at the equipment Rickie Fowler has in the bag.

Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?

What clubs will he put into play? Here we take a look at the Cobra equipment used by the 32-year-old.

He is a Cobra-Puma ambassador and currently plays a special edition version of the Cobra Radspeed. It is a Cobra Radspeed XB Limited Edition Palm Tree Crew Driver and it is fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 60 TX shaft.

To go along with his driver, Fowler uses F8+ fairway woods, always carrying a 3-wood and occasionally putting the 5-wood version in the bag.

He then uses a couple of F9 Speedback Utility irons along with some some Cobra King Forged CB’s. These are fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical MMT 125 TX shafts.

He then was carrying three Cobra prototype wedges but now three Titleist Vokey SM8’s have gone in.

Rickie’s putter situation has fluctuated of late. He had been using a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Prototype which was reportedly made for Tiger Woods initially. This model was nearly identical to Woods’ one after selecting one of his backups on a trip to Scotty Cameron’s HQ.

However he has switched to a Scotty Cameron X5 Prototype.

In terms of ball, Rickie had been using Titleist’s Pro V1 for a long time however he signed with TaylorMade and will play the TP5x ball with a new Pix design on them.

*Note – The top of his bag changes regularly.

Driver: Cobra Golf Radspeed XB Limited Edition Palm Tree Crew (10.5 at 9 degrees, 14g weight front/2 g weight rear), Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 60 TX shaft.

3 wood: Cobra King F8+ (14 at 13.5 degrees) with an Aldila Synergy 70 TX shaft

*Utility Iron (4-5): Cobra King F9 Speedback, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ Proto

Irons (5-PW): Cobra King Forged CB, KBS C-Taper 125S shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 52°, 56°, 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Prototype

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Glove: TaylorMade Tour Preferred