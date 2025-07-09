Ryan Peake Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer

Ryan Peake is an Australian professional golfer who has enjoyed and endured a fascinating life so far. Learn more about his backstory and journey through the game via these facts.

RYAN PEAKE FACTS

1. Peake began playing golf as a child after asking to join his father and grandfather on their trip to their local course at the weekend.

2. He was bought his first set of golf clubs before his 10th birthday and began lessons at Lakelands Country Club, just north of Perth on Australia's west coast.

3. Peake's father is called Mel and his mother is called Michelle. Mel used to be a bricklayer before turning to greenkeeping.

4. He plays golf left-handed.

5. During his early teenage years, Peake represented Australia in junior team competitions alongside the likes of Cameron Smith, who he still considers a friend.

6. Peake's coach is Ritchie Smith - the man who helped Minjee Lee win three Major championships.

7. Peake competed in the Australian Open as an amateur aged 17. The following year, he ended T10th at the PGA Tour of Australasia's WA Open.

8. He first turned professional at the age of 19 in 2012.

9. After failing to progress through PGA Tour of Australia Q-School one year, Peake vowed to give up the game and set about working multiple manual labor jobs that included going down mines, plastering walls, laying bricks and mixing concrete.

10. As a 21-year-old, Peake officially became a member of outlawed Australian biker gang 'The Rebels'.

11. In November 2014, Peake was arrested for serious assault and sentenced to five years in prison after attacking a man with other Rebels gang members.

12. Having given up on his dream of becoming a pro golfer as a result of his conviction, Smith called Peake while he was in jail and asked if he would consider giving it another go once he was released. Peake agreed and remains coached by Smith to this day.

13. Upon his release from prison in May 2019, Peake went to work on the greenkeeping staff at Lakelands Country Club.

14. Peake turned professional for the second time in 2022 and began his upwards journey via Australian mini tours before earning partial status on the PGA Tour of Australasia by 2023. Ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Peake managed to guarantee himself full status.

15. Peake came from four strokes back to win the New Zealand Open in 2025, consequently earning him a spot in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

16. He earned full playing rights on the DP World Tour in March 2025 after finishing second behind Elvis Smylie on the PGA Tour of Australasia's Order of Merit.

17. Peake was named the PGA of Australasia's Rookie of the Year for 2024-25.

18. He is engaged to a woman called Lee. Peake proposed to Lee during a helicopter ride in New Zealand during 2025.

19. His highest-ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking is 411th.

20. Peake admits he is terrified of flying.

RYAN PEAKE BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born Perth, Australia Turned Pro 2012 & 2022 Former Tour PGA Tour of Australasia Current Tour Asian Tour, DP World Tour Pro Wins 1 Highest OWGR 411th

