A future star in European golf, let's dive into the bag of Danish professional Nicolai Hojgaard.

Nicolai Hojgaard What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the star of the future put into the bag each week on Tour? Lets dive in.

Nicolai Hojgaard signed with TaylorMade around the time he and his brother Rasmus turned professional at the beginning of 2019, and as a result they both nearly play full bags of TaylorMade clubs.

The only club that isn’t TaylorMade is his Scotty Cameron putter.

Starting at the top of the bag Hojgaard has a TaylorMade SIM2 driver along with two SIM2 fairway woods. They have 10.5, 15, and 21 degrees of loft and all are fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei shafts.

Moving to the irons Nicolai has a set of the TaylorMade P7TW’s from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

His wedge setup is made up of three TaylorMade Hi-Toe 2 wedges. They have 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft on them.

His putter is the slot in the bag that has changed rather a lot recently. He was spotted using an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten, and then a blade TaylorMade Soto briefly as well.

However right now he has got a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 Prototype in the bag.

He also uses a TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.

*Note – the top of his bag setup changes regularly dependant on the course and conditions.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 with 10.5° loft, fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei White AV 65X shaft.

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 with 15° loft, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 1K 85X shaft.

7-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 with 21° loft, with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 1K 85X shaft.

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW), with True Temper Project X LZ 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe 2 (50°, 56° & 60°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Putter: Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 Prototype

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Shoes: adidas

