Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is The Most Used Driver At The Ryder Cup?

The entire world of golf is turning its head to the Ryder Cup very soon and whilst I am excited for the golf and matchplay itself, I also look forward to seeing the gear on display and what the top players in the world use. (I know, I have been told I am a gear nerd by my colleagues, but because I oversee all Tour player content, it is literally my job to know what the best players use). Going a little further with this line of thinking, I was wondering to myself which specific model of driver will be the most used during the event itself, which led me to write this piece. Without further ado, let's get into it.

(Also if you do need a new driver, or want one, we do loads of buying advice content on the best drivers, best drivers for beginners, most forgiving drivers and so on. Whatever you are after, we can help you find it).

T1. TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus - 4 players

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Kevin Murray) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most used driver at the Ryder Cup in 2023 is actually a tie between two models from TaylorMade and Callaway - the Stealth 2 Plus, and Paradym Triple Diamond. This doesn't really surprise me to be honest because these are the models for the top players from each respective brand, and given the number of high-profile players in the Ryder Cup, it makes sense that these models are used a lot.

Starting with the Stealth 2 Plus, one of TaylorMade's best drivers right now, McIlroy, Scheffler, Fleetwood and Straka have it in play, and Collin Morikawa did use it until he switched back into his TaylorMade SIM very recently. We tested this model back in January 2023, and colleague Neil Tappin summed it up as such;

'An excellent all round driver, ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address and the ability to move weights to dial in a specific shot shape. We were impressed by the added forgiveness on offer from this version of the driver.'

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review

T1. Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond - 4 players

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four players also use the Paradym Triple Diamond driver as well - Rahm, Schauffele, Burns and Hojgaard. Again, the use of the Triple Diamond model isn't surprising really given it is the model designed for the top players, in fact it is more surprising when I notice a player using the standard driver head when out on Tour.

Once again Neil tested this model back in January which was actually great to see because we have often found it tricky to get our hands on Triple Diamond models to test. Regardless he had this to say on the model;

'The Callaway Paradym TD is a great driver that does exactly what it says it’s going to. If you’re a player who likes to shape the ball off the tee, then this model – the more compact and traditional of the three in the range – ticks a lot of boxes.'

Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review

Today's best Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver deals $599.99 View $599.99 View $849.99 View Show More Deals

3. Titleist TSR3

Titleist TSR3 - 3 players

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final model to round out the top 3 drivers at the Ryder Cup is the Titleist TSR3 with Thomas, Clark and Homa all using it. This spot might've been the TSi3 model until very recently because Clark has just switched into the newer TSR range.

Titleist is actually the most used driver brand at the event as well with as many as nine players putting various Titleist drivers in the bag. You have the three above using the TSR3, Ludvig Aberg and Jordan Spieth using the TSR2, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre using the TSi3, and then Brian Harman and Patrick Cantlay using TSi2 and TS3 models respectively. No other brand gets close to this total number to be honest which does surprise me.

Back to the TSR3, and Joel Tadman tested it in September 2022 saying;

'The TSR3 is a premium looking and performing driver that is likely to outperform your gamer, especially if you go through a custom fitting. The feel is powerful and it strikes the ideal balance of control with competitive ball speed and distance. That said, TSi users are unlikely to see notable gains.'

Read our full Titleist TSR3 Driver Review

So that is the top three models of driver at the Ryder Cup, below is the complete table. It goes without saying that these models are correct at the time of writing and given how often Tour players tinker, these could change very quickly. If you notice a mistake, then let us know.

Which Drivers Are Being Used At The Ryder Cup?

Full Driver Table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Driver Model Players TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus McIlroy, Scheffler, Fleetwood, Straka Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Rahm, Schauffele, Burns, Hojgaard Titleist TSR3 Thomas, Clark, Homa Titleist TSi3 Fitzpatrick, MacIntyre Titleist TSR2 Aberg, Spieth Cobra Aerojet LS Fowler Ping G430 LST Hatton Ping G425 LST Hovland Srixon ZX5 Mk II Lowry Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II Koepka TaylorMade M3 Rose TaylorMade SIM Morikawa Titleist TSi2 Harman Titleist TS3 Cantlay

For more driver content, check out our guides on the best drivers for distance, or best high handicap drivers.