11 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler leads going into the weekend of The 153rd Open Championship, where a number of big names are heading home at the halfway stage
The 153rd Open Championship is set-up nicely going into the final 36-holes, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leading Matt Fitzpatrick by a single shot.
Carding a seven-under 64 on Friday, Scheffler is in the driving seat to claim a fourth Major championship and first Claret Jug, which would put him three-quarters of the way towards the Career Grand Slam.
Behind Scheffler includes the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Keegan Bradley and Rory McIlroy, with a number of big names searching for victory at Royal Portrush.
However, although a number of players made the weekend, a number of players also missed out at the halfway stage, with several stars heading home early.
Below, we take a look at the big names who missed the cut at The 153rd Open Championship.
Joaquin Niemann (+2)
Despite four victories on the LIV Golf League in 2025, Niemann's Major form continues to struggle, with the Chilean missing a third cut at The Open Championship.
The 26-year-old registered his first Major top-10 at the PGA Championship in May but, since then, he has missed the weekend at both the US Open and Open Championship, his ninth missed cut at a Major in his career.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jason Day (+2)
Day has an impressive record at The Open Championship, finishing runner-up in 2023. However, the Australian was unable to replicate that form at Royal Portrush this year.
Carding rounds of 73 and 71, the 37-year-old missed his third cut of the season and second in two starts after failing to make the weekend at the John Deere Classic.
Patrick Cantlay (+3)
The eight-time PGA Tour winner's struggles continued at The Open Championship, with Cantlay finishing three-over-par at Royal Portrush.
Carding rounds of 73 and 72, Cantlay missed his second cut at The Open, with the American also missing his third weekend of the season, which includes the PGA Championship and US Open.
Min Woo Lee (+5)
Lee had been fancied by many to challenge this week but, at Royal Portrush, the Australian could only cards rounds of 74 and 73 to finish five-over-par, well back of the cutline.
Like Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox and Aldrich Potgieter, who also missed the cut this week, Lee had claimed victory on the PGA Tour in 2025, but the 26-year-old would end up missing a fourth cut of the season.
Patrick Reed (+5)
The damage was done for Reed in the first round, where the American carded a six-over-par 77 in tough conditions.
Although he produced a one-under 70 on Friday, Reed was well back of the cutline, with it being his second missed cut at a Major this year.
Louis Oosthuizen (+6)
Oosthuizen was among the many former champions sent packing at Royal Portrush, with the South African carding rounds of 77 and 71.
The Stinger GC captain was also among the several LIV Golfers who failed to make the cut, with Oosthuizen missing his third Open Championship cut in four starts.
Sahith Theegala (+7)
Theegala made his first appearance since May, with the American returning from a shoulder injury.
However, it was a championship to forget for Theegala, who carded rounds of 75 and 74 to finish at seven-over-par, well back of the two-over-par cutline.
Brooks Koepka (+7)
Koepka has endured a torrid 2025 and, at The Open Championship, he fired rounds of 75 and 74 to miss the weekend comfortably in Northern Ireland.
Missing the cut at The Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship, it's the first time in his career that he's missed the cut at three Majors in one season.
Collin Morikawa (+7)
Morikawa had enlisted the help of experience caddie, Billy Foster, for both the Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship, but the pair would miss the cut on both occasions.
Carding rounds of 75 and 74, it's a second missed cut of the season for Morikawa, with it currently unclear as to who will be on the bag for the two-time Major winner in the future.
Cameron Smith (+8)
The 2022 Open champion had a championship to forget at Royal Portrush, with Smith carding rounds of 72 and 78 to miss the cut in Northern Ireland.
Finishing eight-over-par, Smith is the only player to play in and miss the cut in all four men's Majors in 2025, missing the weekend at The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open.
Adam Scott (+9)
Finishing T10 at last year's Open Championship, Scott was predicted to go well this year but, with rounds of 72 and 79, he would miss the cut comfortably.
Missing his third weekend of the season, the former Major winner struggled in Northern Ireland, as his eight-over-par second round included one birdie, three bogeys and three double bogeys.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.