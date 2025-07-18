11 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Open Championship

The 153rd Open Championship is set-up nicely going into the final 36-holes, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leading Matt Fitzpatrick by a single shot.

Carding a seven-under 64 on Friday, Scheffler is in the driving seat to claim a fourth Major championship and first Claret Jug, which would put him three-quarters of the way towards the Career Grand Slam.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind Scheffler includes the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Keegan Bradley and Rory McIlroy, with a number of big names searching for victory at Royal Portrush.

However, although a number of players made the weekend, a number of players also missed out at the halfway stage, with several stars heading home early.

Below, we take a look at the big names who missed the cut at The 153rd Open Championship.

Joaquin Niemann (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite four victories on the LIV Golf League in 2025, Niemann's Major form continues to struggle, with the Chilean missing a third cut at The Open Championship.

The 26-year-old registered his first Major top-10 at the PGA Championship in May but, since then, he has missed the weekend at both the US Open and Open Championship, his ninth missed cut at a Major in his career.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jason Day (+2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Day has an impressive record at The Open Championship, finishing runner-up in 2023. However, the Australian was unable to replicate that form at Royal Portrush this year.

Carding rounds of 73 and 71, the 37-year-old missed his third cut of the season and second in two starts after failing to make the weekend at the John Deere Classic.

Patrick Cantlay (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The eight-time PGA Tour winner's struggles continued at The Open Championship, with Cantlay finishing three-over-par at Royal Portrush.

Carding rounds of 73 and 72, Cantlay missed his second cut at The Open, with the American also missing his third weekend of the season, which includes the PGA Championship and US Open.

Min Woo Lee (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee had been fancied by many to challenge this week but, at Royal Portrush, the Australian could only cards rounds of 74 and 73 to finish five-over-par, well back of the cutline.

Like Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox and Aldrich Potgieter, who also missed the cut this week, Lee had claimed victory on the PGA Tour in 2025, but the 26-year-old would end up missing a fourth cut of the season.

Patrick Reed (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The damage was done for Reed in the first round, where the American carded a six-over-par 77 in tough conditions.

Although he produced a one-under 70 on Friday, Reed was well back of the cutline, with it being his second missed cut at a Major this year.

Louis Oosthuizen (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oosthuizen was among the many former champions sent packing at Royal Portrush, with the South African carding rounds of 77 and 71.

The Stinger GC captain was also among the several LIV Golfers who failed to make the cut, with Oosthuizen missing his third Open Championship cut in four starts.

Sahith Theegala (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Theegala made his first appearance since May, with the American returning from a shoulder injury.

However, it was a championship to forget for Theegala, who carded rounds of 75 and 74 to finish at seven-over-par, well back of the two-over-par cutline.

Brooks Koepka (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka has endured a torrid 2025 and, at The Open Championship, he fired rounds of 75 and 74 to miss the weekend comfortably in Northern Ireland.

Missing the cut at The Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship, it's the first time in his career that he's missed the cut at three Majors in one season.

Collin Morikawa (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Morikawa had enlisted the help of experience caddie, Billy Foster, for both the Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship, but the pair would miss the cut on both occasions.

Carding rounds of 75 and 74, it's a second missed cut of the season for Morikawa, with it currently unclear as to who will be on the bag for the two-time Major winner in the future.

Cameron Smith (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 Open champion had a championship to forget at Royal Portrush, with Smith carding rounds of 72 and 78 to miss the cut in Northern Ireland.

Finishing eight-over-par, Smith is the only player to play in and miss the cut in all four men's Majors in 2025, missing the weekend at The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open.

Adam Scott (+9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing T10 at last year's Open Championship, Scott was predicted to go well this year but, with rounds of 72 and 79, he would miss the cut comfortably.

Missing his third weekend of the season, the former Major winner struggled in Northern Ireland, as his eight-over-par second round included one birdie, three bogeys and three double bogeys.