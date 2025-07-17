Who Is Haotong Li's Caddie? Meet Jady de Beer

Chinese pro, Haotong Li is one of the most expressive and exciting players on tour and has won multiple times since turning pro in 2011.

During that time, he has also worked with a handful of different caddies but still managed to achieve plenty of success. Li has eight professional victories across the Asian Tour, DP World Tour and PGA Tour China.

Li's latest bagman is experienced looper, Jady de Beer. The South African has more than 15 years as a caddie and has worked with the likes of Darren Fichardt, George Coetzee and JC Ritchie before teaming up with Li between 2022 and 2024.

He has experienced at least six wins on tour, with one coming alongside Li at the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

As the Chinese pro made his way back towards the top of the game following a drop outside the world's top-500, Li moved himself into contention during the early months of the year. He ended up beating Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen by one stroke with de Beer at his side.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

That success only came about after their pair diligently discussed Li's second shot into the 18th on Saturday, where a decision was required whether he should go for the green on the par-5 hole or lay up and try to make and up and down for par.

Li was keen to go for it, but de Beer wanted a more considered approach. In the end, they met in the middle and Li bailed out to the right and found a greenside bunker.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another fascinating chat between the pair occurred on the Thursday of the 2025 Kenya Open. Li had driven behind trees on the par-4 12th but had a gap to go over the top and find the green. However, it was risky.

Noting that, de Beer advised his boss that the right thing to do was play out sideways and attempt a tough up-and-down.

"Luckily I didn't listen to you, eh?" 😂Haotong Li pulls off an incredible wedge shot despite his caddy wanting him to play it safe.#MKO2025 pic.twitter.com/fRAMVMaOrWFebruary 20, 2025

Nevertheless, Li ultimately felt he was right and whipped a wedge over the top of the vegetation to a matter of feet before knocking his ball in for birdie.

After pulling off the miracle shot, Li joked to his caddie: “Luckily I didn’t listen to you, eh?”

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

This was just one of several entertaining interactions between the pair, who are now known for their impassioned back-and-forth over shot selection.

Away from golf, the Pretoria-born caddie is married to Natania, with the pair beginning their relationship in 2002. It appears they met in high school before getting engaged on October 10, 2010.

A post shared by Jady de Beer (@jadydebeer) A photo posted by on

They have two children - a daughter called Evana and a son called Bjorn - and the family are based in Johannesburg.

Growing up, de Beer attended Dinamika school in Alberton, Gauteng, South Africa. He then went on to study Audio and Visual Production at the University of Johannesburg.

After education, de Beer eventually began life as a full-time professional caddie in November 2010.