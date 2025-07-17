Who is Jacob Skov Olesen’s Partner?

Turning pro in November 2024, Jacob Skov Olesen is a rising Danish golfer who became the first person from his country to win the Amateur Championship in 2024.

He currently plays his golf on the DP World Tour, where his best finish is T7 at the Joburg Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olesen's Amateur victory gave him access to the 2024 Open where he finished T60 at Royal Troon. He also qualified for the 2025 Championship at Royal Portrush, where he advanced through Final Qualifying at Burnham and Barrow.

So, who is his partner?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olesen is currently in a relationship with Ladies European Tour player Darcey Harry.

It is unconfirmed how the two met, having no links between their youth or attending similar places of education.

The pair seem to have been together a while though, as the Dane was seen caddying for his girlfriend at the Hulencourt Women's Open this year, where Harry won her first LET title.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He then proceeded to caddie for her the week after too.

Fun fact about Jacob Skov Olesen. Just a month ago, during a break in the DP World Tour schedule, he was on the bag for his girlfriend, Darcey Harry, when she won her maiden @LETgolf title. pic.twitter.com/DTQcTTVC3pJuly 17, 2025

Harry also has a Santander Golf Tour victory to her name. This came at La Coruna, where she won as an amateur.

The Englishwoman turned professional in late 2024 and earned her card for the LET in 2025, at Q-School. She won her pre-qualifier at Palm Golf Ourika and finished second behind Daniela Darquea in the final to secure her place.

She made her Major debut in 2025 at the Evian Championship, where she missed the cut in France.

Away from golf, Harry is a graduate at the Royal Agricultural University in Gloucestershire, with a degree in equine sciences.

According to her Instagram, she has a deep interest in horses, with many pictures of her own horse and her attending racecourses seen across the timeline.

The pair seem to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with very little information online detailing their time together.