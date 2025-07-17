Who is Jacob Skov Olesen’s Partner?
Jacon Skov Olesen turned pro in November 2024 but who is partner? Here is everything you need to know about fellow professional golfer Darcey Harry
Turning pro in November 2024, Jacob Skov Olesen is a rising Danish golfer who became the first person from his country to win the Amateur Championship in 2024.
He currently plays his golf on the DP World Tour, where his best finish is T7 at the Joburg Open.
Olesen's Amateur victory gave him access to the 2024 Open where he finished T60 at Royal Troon. He also qualified for the 2025 Championship at Royal Portrush, where he advanced through Final Qualifying at Burnham and Barrow.
So, who is his partner?
Olesen is currently in a relationship with Ladies European Tour player Darcey Harry.
It is unconfirmed how the two met, having no links between their youth or attending similar places of education.
The pair seem to have been together a while though, as the Dane was seen caddying for his girlfriend at the Hulencourt Women's Open this year, where Harry won her first LET title.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He then proceeded to caddie for her the week after too.
Fun fact about Jacob Skov Olesen. Just a month ago, during a break in the DP World Tour schedule, he was on the bag for his girlfriend, Darcey Harry, when she won her maiden @LETgolf title. pic.twitter.com/DTQcTTVC3pJuly 17, 2025
Harry also has a Santander Golf Tour victory to her name. This came at La Coruna, where she won as an amateur.
The Englishwoman turned professional in late 2024 and earned her card for the LET in 2025, at Q-School. She won her pre-qualifier at Palm Golf Ourika and finished second behind Daniela Darquea in the final to secure her place.
She made her Major debut in 2025 at the Evian Championship, where she missed the cut in France.
Away from golf, Harry is a graduate at the Royal Agricultural University in Gloucestershire, with a degree in equine sciences.
According to her Instagram, she has a deep interest in horses, with many pictures of her own horse and her attending racecourses seen across the timeline.
The pair seem to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with very little information online detailing their time together.
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.