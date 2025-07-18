John Axelsen Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Get to know more about the Danish professional Golfer John Axelsen with these facts about his life and career so far...
John Axelsen is a professional golfer who currently plays on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly known as theChallenge Tour).
Get to know the Dane a little better with these facts about his life and career so far...
JOHN AXELSEN FACTS
- John Axelsen was born in Holbæk, Denmark, on 23rd January, 1998.
- His parents split when he was just a toddler, but his dad, Henrik Axelsen, first taught him taught how to play golf at the age of 5.
- He was a very impressive young golfer, winning the English boys under-13 Championship, claiming the Reid Trophy.
- The Dane followed this up with medals at the European Boys under-16 championship in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
- In 2014, he won the McGregor Trophy where he set a new course record at Radcliffe-on-Trent Golf Club and also claimed a new tournament record.
- This success rewarded him with being the youngest Danish international to play in the Junior Ryder Cup.
- While 16, Axelsen was also selected as the youngest-ever male to play for the Danish National Men's team at the European Amateur Team Championship in Finland. He twice won bronze with them in 2016 and 2018, at the European Team Championship, as well.
- In what was a prolific amateur career, he won the Danish International Amateur Championship three times, in 2014, 2017 and 2018. He became the first player to win the event three times.
- In 2016, he received a wild card invitation to the European Tour event, Made in Denmark, where he made the cut and finished 40th, with a score of two-under-par.
- Axelsen was the number one ranked player in the European Golf Rankings at under-14, under-16, under-18, under-21 level as an amateur. He also ranked second in the men's rankings before turning professional.
- In his native country, he ranked first in the Danish Golf Union Rankings at under-16, under-18, under-21 and men's level too.
A post shared by John Axelsen (@john_axelsen)
A photo posted by on
- The University of Florida was the Dane's choice of education from 2017 to May 2020 but left before his senior year to turn professional. By the time he left, he had the second-best scoring average in University's history.
- Axelsen was named Rookie of The Year on the Danish Golf Tour in 2014, in which he also won the Destination Fyn Pro-Am finale in September.
- In 2021, he won a place into the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour, after finishing in third place in the Race to HimmerLand Ranking. Prior to this, the Dane won the Made in HimmerLand Qualifier on the Nordic Golf League.
- The following year, he won three times on the Nordic Golf League, which included a victory at the MoreGolf Mastercard Tour Final in October.
- Axelsen then went on to win the Order of Merit and secure status on the 2023 Challenge Tour.
- A month later, he entered the European Tour Q School, where after six rounds, he finished in tied-seventh place. This was enough to gain a card for the 2023 European Tour season.
A post shared by Florida Gators Men's Golf (@gatorsmgolf)
A photo posted by on
- Axelsen qualified for his first Major Championship at the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, where he claimed the last of five places on offer at Final Qualifying around Royal Cinque Ports.
- He is a Titleist athlete, and therefore uses all of their equipment on the HotelPlanner Tour, other than using a Odyssey putter.
- Axelsen currently plays on the HotelPlanner Tour, the second tier of European men's professional golf, with only a string of appearances on the DP World Tour since 2023 following the loss of his card in the same year.
Born
23rd January, 1998, Holbæk, Denmark
Height
5ft 8in (1.73 m)
College
University of Florida
Turned Pro
2020
Former Tours
Nordic Golf League, European Tour
Current Tours
Challenge Tour
Pro Wins
5
Highest OWGR
447th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Danish Golf Tour
2020 Destination Fyn Pro-Am
-5 (one stroke)
Nordic Golf League
2021 Made in HimmerLand Qualifier
-10 (playoff)
Nordic Golf League
2022 GolfStar Winter Series
-13 (four strokes)
Nordic Golf League
2022 Race to HimmerLand
-7 (one stroke)
Nordic Golf League
2022 MoreGolf Mastercard Tour Final
-16 (three strokes)
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.