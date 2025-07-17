New Irons Propel Jacob Skov Olesen To Clubhouse Lead At The Open

Jacob Skov Olesen turned professional in November 2024 after gaining his DP World Tour membership at qualifying school, following on from winning the Amateur Championship and playing in the Open Championship at Royal Troon last year. The young Dane showed his ability by winning multiple amateur events and competing on the US collegiate circuit for both TCU and Arkansas University.

Despite making a bogey on his final hole of the day, the Dane currently holds the clubhouse lead during the first round of the 2025 Open Championship, after shooting a stellar 67, 4-under par.

Heading into his first major as a professional golfer, we dive into what clubs Olesen has in the bag as he embarks on his quest to lift the trophy this week at Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship.

Olesen won the prestigious Amateur Championship in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Driver

What driver does Jacob Skov Olesen Use?

(Image credit: Future)

The Danish star put pen to paper and signed an equipment deal with Titleist when turning professional and so he games the Titleist GT2 9° driver with a Graphite Design Tour AD-IZ 6X. The GT2 is an extremely popular model in the professional game and is also trusted by the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas.

Olesen is no slouch off the tee, averaging just shy of 300 yards, but is fairly straight for how far he hits it. So far during the 24/25 DP World Tour season, he ranks 35th in driving accuracy - something that could prove to be a huge advantage in the testing conditions he's likely to face at Royal Portrush.

The 26-year old also uses a Titleist GT280 mini driver set at 13°, powered by a Mitsubishi WB 63 TX shaft. Mini drivers are becoming increasingly popular in the professional game, particularly for golfers who struggle to draw the ball with the driver.

Fairway

What fairway wood does Jacob Skov Olesen use?

(Image credit: Future)

Following on from his GT2 driver and GT280 mini driver, the Dane games an 18° GT2 fairway wood set at 18°. While lofted fairway woods are certainly common in bags of professionals due to playing long golf courses with firm greens, a lot of players will look to swap out these lofted woods for utility irons when playing links golf. However, it looks as though Olesen will stick with his 5-wood at The Open this week.

Irons

What irons does Jacob Skov Olesen use?

(Image credit: Future)

Since signing with Titleist, Olesen has added the new Titleist T150 irons in both the 4 and 5-iron, while opting for the slightly more workable and compact T100 irons from 6-iron down to pitching wedge. We've loved these irons through our testing, and the uptake in the professional game suggests they love them too. All of his irons are powered by Project X 6.5 shafts which are also some of the most popular shafts among professional golfers thanks to their strong tip section, helping those with speed control launch and spin.

Wedges

What wedges does Jacob Skov Olesen use?

(Image credit: Future)

The DP World Tour Rookie uses three Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in lofts of 50-12°, and he then carries two 56° wedges boasting different bounce options. One with 8° and one with 10°. He will likely use the lower bounce option for links golf and courses with firmer ground, and vice-versa for the 10° option. His final wedge is a 60° L-grind SM10 lob wedge, which features just 4°. Perfect for the tight turf around the greens at Portrush. All of the Danes' wedges are fitted with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.

Putter

What putter does Jacob Skov Olesen use?

Olesen uses a Tour Prototype version of the popular Phantom 5.5 model (far right) (Image credit: Future)

Olesen putts his trust in a Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5 Tour Prototype. This mallet head design offers the forgiveness you would expect from a typical mallet head, yet the feel of a blade putter. This is also a popular option among those both on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour with Justin Thomas and Max Homa both using the same model.

Olesen currently ranks 93rd in average putts per round on the DP World Tour during the current season but will need to bring that average down in order to claim his first win as a professional this week.

Ball

What golf ball does Jacob Skov Olesen use?

(Image credit: Future)

Olesen uses the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 golf ball which is seen as one of the best, if not the best golf ball on the market. The Pro V1 and Pro V1x offer two slightly different characteristics, with the Pro V1 that Olesen uses being the lower spinning and launching of the two.

What Shoes does Jacob Skov Olesen wear?

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Olesen wears FootJoy Clothing and FootJoy Premiere series shoes while out on the golf course. The Premiere series are some of the best shoes on the market, offering a classic, timeless look while still offering extreme comfort due to the soft leather upper.

Jacob Skov Olesen WITB: Full Specs