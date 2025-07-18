The 14 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Open
Bryson DeChambeau had a day to forget at Royal Portrush on Thursday, but I was still shocked to find that 14 players outdrove him at The Open Championship...
Bryson DeChambeau was one of the market leaders heading into the Open Championship at Royal Portrush - and while he didn't quite make it into Bazza's best bets for the week, I liked the way he was trending into the final men's Major of 2025.
Bryson DeChambeau prepared with a win and two top-10 finishes in his last four starts on LIV and was even testing a straight flying illegal golf ball before the Open - but his start in round one quickly dampened his bid for a third Major title.
He currently ranks 1st for driving distance on LIV Golf this season, and ranked towards the top of this measure at the Masters and the PGA Championship, but 14 players outdrove Bryson DeChambeau in the opening round of the Open Championship...
The 14 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Open 2025
Bryson DeChambeau recorded a driving distance average of 312 yards in round one of the 153rd Open Championship, ranking him 15th in the field in that particular measure.
With distance off the tee being one of Bryson's biggest strengths, that statistic is a little surprising.
Context is important, however, as many of the players teeing it up at Royal Portrush this week have a difficult decision to make as part of their pre-shot routine - do I take driver off the tee or play safe with less club?
That can manipulate these stats slightly, but with the same decision available for every player on every tee you have to applaud those who decide to make the bold move and send their ball past a crusher (pardon the pun) like Bryson DeChambeau.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below, I have outlined the 14 players who achieved that feat, which includes three amateur golfers...
- Dean Burmester - 328.2 yards
- Joaquin Niemann - 322.3 yards
- Richard Teder (a) - 320.2 yards
- Adam Scott - 317.0 yards
- Jesper Svensson - 316.4 yards
- Taylor Pendrith - 316.1 yards
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 315.1 yards
- Connor Graham (a) - 314.8 yards
- Haotong Li - 313.2 yards
- Sam Burns - 313.1 yards
- Min Woo Lee - 312.8 yards
- Lee Westwood - 312.6 yards
- Cameron Adam (a) - 312.4 yards
- Niklas Norgaard - 312.2 yards
It wasn't just in driving distance (and the main leaderboard) where Bryson struggled to trouble the leaders - as he also ranked 27th in the longest drive category.
He has every right to be disappointed with that, considering his longest drive measured 357 yards, but that was actually a whopping 40 yards short of long drive leader Mikiya Akutsu (397 yards).
There are also some familiar names you'd expect to see on this list, including Rory McIlroy (365 yards) and Ludvig Aberg (375 yards), but there are also some players you might not expect to see hitting it further than Bryson DeChambeau.
Former Open Champions Henrik Stenson (364 yards) and Phil Mickelson (370 yards) found the extra length on the Dunluce Links, while amateurs Richard Teder (364 yards) and Cameron Adam (373 yards) also took advantage off the tee.
How Can I Hit It Further Off The Tee?
It's an familiar saying in golf, but it's so true - club face is king.
In order to hit the ball further off the tee you have to ensure a centred strike with your driver, as well as ensuring you regularly work on your fundamentals like the perfect golf grip and the correct ball position.
Away from the course, you could work on the 10 best golf exercises to boost power and strengthen those key muscles that help you to smash it down the middle.
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.