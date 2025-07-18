Bryson DeChambeau was one of the market leaders heading into the Open Championship at Royal Portrush - and while he didn't quite make it into Bazza's best bets for the week, I liked the way he was trending into the final men's Major of 2025.

Bryson DeChambeau prepared with a win and two top-10 finishes in his last four starts on LIV and was even testing a straight flying illegal golf ball before the Open - but his start in round one quickly dampened his bid for a third Major title.

He currently ranks 1st for driving distance on LIV Golf this season, and ranked towards the top of this measure at the Masters and the PGA Championship, but 14 players outdrove Bryson DeChambeau in the opening round of the Open Championship...

The 14 Players Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The Open 2025

Bryson DeChambeau recorded a driving distance average of 312 yards in round one of the 153rd Open Championship, ranking him 15th in the field in that particular measure.

With distance off the tee being one of Bryson's biggest strengths, that statistic is a little surprising.

Context is important, however, as many of the players teeing it up at Royal Portrush this week have a difficult decision to make as part of their pre-shot routine - do I take driver off the tee or play safe with less club?

Bryson DeChambeau had a torrid start to his Open Championship, shooting 78 in round one at Royal Portrush (Image credit: Getty Images)

That can manipulate these stats slightly, but with the same decision available for every player on every tee you have to applaud those who decide to make the bold move and send their ball past a crusher (pardon the pun) like Bryson DeChambeau.

Below, I have outlined the 14 players who achieved that feat, which includes three amateur golfers...

Dean Burmester - 328.2 yards Joaquin Niemann - 322.3 yards Richard Teder (a) - 320.2 yards Adam Scott - 317.0 yards Jesper Svensson - 316.4 yards Taylor Pendrith - 316.1 yards Rasmus Hojgaard - 315.1 yards Connor Graham (a) - 314.8 yards Haotong Li - 313.2 yards Sam Burns - 313.1 yards Min Woo Lee - 312.8 yards Lee Westwood - 312.6 yards Cameron Adam (a) - 312.4 yards Niklas Norgaard - 312.2 yards

It wasn't just in driving distance (and the main leaderboard) where Bryson struggled to trouble the leaders - as he also ranked 27th in the longest drive category.

He has every right to be disappointed with that, considering his longest drive measured 357 yards, but that was actually a whopping 40 yards short of long drive leader Mikiya Akutsu (397 yards).

There are also some familiar names you'd expect to see on this list, including Rory McIlroy (365 yards) and Ludvig Aberg (375 yards), but there are also some players you might not expect to see hitting it further than Bryson DeChambeau.

Former Open Champions Henrik Stenson (364 yards) and Phil Mickelson (370 yards) found the extra length on the Dunluce Links, while amateurs Richard Teder (364 yards) and Cameron Adam (373 yards) also took advantage off the tee.

Phil Mickelson rolled back the years with a great performance on the Dunluce Links (Image credit: Getty Images)