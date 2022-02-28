Sepp Straka What's In The Bag?

Josef 'Sepp' Straka turned professional in 2016 and since then has climbed the professional ranks slowly but surely. After winning on the Korn Ferry Tour back in 2018, eventually he found his way onto the PGA Tour and became the first Austrian to win on the Tour at the 2022 Honda Classic. Let's take a look inside his bag.

Sepp Straka What's In The Bag?

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straka has a mix and match bag of clubs at the moment but we do believe he has an equipment contract with Srixon at the moment. We are yet to confirm what the nature of the contract is but given the setup we will go into below, it looks like it is an irons, wedges, ball and bag agreement. Regardless, at the top of the bag he actually uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver. A model also used by Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa, when we tested the Stealth Plus it produced excellent results. Consistently impressive ball speeds provided plenty of distance, whilst the compact aesthetics will suit the more confident ball striker. We think it looks outstanding as well.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review

Fairway

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses one TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway wood which has around 15 degrees of loft. The stunning model is designed for Tour players and proficient ball-strikers because the overall footprint of the club is quite small, especially when compared with the regular Stealth model. There is no red face here unlike the driver but we thought the re-engineered 80g soleplate was a nice touch and improved turf interaction.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway review

Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of another fairway wood, Straka then decides to put a hybrid in the bag and it is a model that we have seen growing more and more popular out on Tour at the moment, the Callaway Apex UW. Phil Mickelson was involved in its development and joined other Callaway staffers in calling for a “go to” club that better players can count on from the tee, fairway, or rough. Straka isn't a Callaway staff player so this makes the inclusion even more illuminating.

Read our full Callaway Apex UW Hybrid review

Irons

Srixon ZX7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His first Srixon clubs in the bag are his irons, a set of ZX7's. They go from four-iron down to nine-iron and are the same model used by Brooks Koepka. The Srixon ZX7 irons offer the more accomplished golfer a beautiful, compact head as well as great playability across the set. We also think it is an excellent option for those golfers who want a soft-feeling iron, but don't want to break the bank.

Read our full Srixon ZX7 Iron review

Wedges

Cleveland RTX ZipCore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the wedges, he uses four Cleveland RTX ZipCore models with 46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. The RTX is Cleveland’s tour-driven wedge family, designed for better players seeking feel, versatility and spin control in a traditional look. The foundation of the RTX ZipCore wedge, which replaces RTX 4, is a unique core at the heart of the muscleback design that is four times lower density than the steel head it lies within.

Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle, which is an older model but he seems to have had it in the bag for a while. Clearly he likes and trusts the performance on offer from it.

Ball

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

(Image credit: Future)

Straka also uses the same golf ball as Koepka, the Srixon Z-Star Diamond. It effectively sits between the two existing models – the Z-Star and the Z-Star XV – with one of the key new elements being a slightly thicker cover, engineered for more spin and control on approach shots. The ball feels soft to the touch, too, and that will reassure many golfers who rely on their touch and feel on and around the greens to keep their score going, and who like their golf ball to feel and sound controllable as they home in on the hole.

Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball review

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-9) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond