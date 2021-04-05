We take a look inside the young Americans bag.

Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag?

What does the young American put into his bag out on Tour? Well right now he has nearly a full set of Callaway clubs in there alongside a couple of Titleist wedges.

At the top of the bag Schauffele had been using Callaway’s Mavrik Sub Zero driver but he has now switched to an Epic Speed Triple Diamond model.

Schauffele has recently changed his fairway wood setup. He had been using two Mavrik Sub Zero models from Callaway but it appears for both he has gone back to Rogue Sub Zero models.

In terms of his regular setup the three-wood is the only one of the two that always stays in. The five-wood goes in and out dependent on conditions and course.

The rest of his irons have recently changed from a set of Callaway Apex Pro prototypes, to a set of Apex TCB prototypes. They go from four iron down to pitching wedge and have Nippon shafts.

He has a Callaway Jaws MD 5 gap wedge with 52° and then his accompanying sand wedge and lob wedge (56° and 60°) are a Titleist Vokey SM6 and Titleist Vokey SM8 WedgeWorks prototype.

His putter of choice has changed a couple of times in the last year or so. At one point he had the Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle in there, an Odyssey Toulon Design prototype and also a Stroke Lab 7 too. However right now he has an O-Works Red #7 CH in there.

Finally his ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.

Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (9 degrees at 8) with Graphite Design Tour AD BB 7 X (Custom Black) shaft

Three-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15 degrees at 14.1), with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

Five-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) all with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10 at 57), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60-T at 61) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X