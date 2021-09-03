Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?

We take a look at the equipment Tommy Fleetwood uses.

Let’s take a look at the equipment Tommy Fleetwood uses…

After a long time using a full bag of Nike gear, even after the company stopped making clubs in August 2016, Fleetwood has changed it up a bit.

The Southport man was without an equipment contract for a while which saw him using clubs from a variety of brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Callaway, Nike and Srixon.

But in 2020 Fleetwood signed a multi-year deal with TaylorMade which will see him use the brand’s clubs and TP5 golf ball. The news was posted on the TaylorMade YouTube channel late in 2020 in the funny video below.

Starting at the top of the bag Fleetwood has put the SIM2 Max in with 10.5 degrees of loft. He also carries two SIM2 fairway woods as well – the first is a Rocket model with 13.5 degrees of loft and the second is a regular SIM2 with 18.5 degrees.

Fleetwood also occasionally puts a SIM Max model in the bag too because on the TaylorMade YouTube channel Fleetwood admitted to wanting a seven-wood at the time.

For a while Fleetwood had been using the TaylorMade P7TW’s however he now has his own set called the P7TF’s. The have a slightly different shape and the groove pattern is another difference between the two blade irons. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Moving onto the wedge setup, the Englishman had been using three Titleist Vokey TVD wedges but this appears to have changed. He now has a 52 degree TaylorMade Hi Toe Raw wedge alongside two Titleist Vokey wedges with 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 with a red Stroke Lab shaft.

He also uses the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball with the number 19, and he wears Nike apparel.

Additionally Fleetwood wear a Tag Heuer Connected Modular Golf Edition watch too.

Note – The exact configuration of Fleetwood’s bag changes dependent on conditions, tournament, course etc.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 10.5 degrees, Diamana DF 70 TX shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Rocket, 13.5 degrees, Diamana DF 70 TX shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 18.5 degrees, Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7TF (4-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi Toe Raw (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey (56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1 with red Stroke Lab shaft

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x #19

Apparel: Nike