Rory McIlroy Changes Driver Again Ahead Of US Open
After claiming he would be doing some driver testing following the RBC Canadian Open last week, McIlroy was spotted using his faithful TaylorMade Qi10 driver during a practice round at Oakmont
The question of which driver Rory McIlroy will be using at the US Open seemed to be answered on Tuesday, with the five-time Major winner spotted using his faithful TaylorMade Qi10.
Following The Masters in April, it's been a chaotic few months for McIlroy in terms of the driver, with the club ending up being non-conforming just 48 hours out from the PGA Championship.
McIlroy, who admitted that he was “p***** off” and “annoyed” after the news was leaked, then used the TaylorMade Qi35 driver at the RBC Canadian Open, but missed the cut after a nine-over-par total that included rounds of 71 and 78.
Revealing that he would be "testing quite a few drivers over the weekend" in the build-up to the US Open, it appears McIlroy has reverted back to what he knows best.
Hitting just 46.43% of his fairways, as well as losing an uncharacteristic 2.2 shots off the tee at TPC Toronto, it appears that the 36-year-old has arrived at Oakmont Country Club with the TaylorMade Qi10 driver in hand.
A club that he used to help complete the Career Grand Slam back in April, the Qi10 has been in his bag since its release at the start of 2024.
Reportedly, during his practice round on Tuesday, McIlroy drove the par 4 17th, where he was playing alongside his good friend, Shane Lowry.
In terms of stats with the older driver, McIlroy was second in terms of Driving Distance and fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last season. Although he has had his struggles of late off the tee in 2025, he is still third in Driving Distance and second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
At the RBC Canadian Open, the 29-time PGA Tour winner also revealed that he went back to a 44-inch driver set-up but, at the US Open, it's currently unclear as to whether those specs have changed heading into the third men's Major of the year.
McIlroy admitted he learned that he "wasn't using the right driver" during the Canadian Open.
"Hitting a lot of drivers, every driver sort of has its own character and you're trying to manage the misses," he said.
"It's definitely a little bit of both [swing and club issues]. I feel like, as the last few weeks go, I think I learnt a lot on Thursday and Friday last week and did a good bit of practice at home and feel like I'm in a better place with everything going into this week."
Golf Monthly have reached out to TaylorMade for more details on the setup and will add the specs of the driver when we get them.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
