Rory McIlroy Changes Driver Again Ahead Of US Open

The question of which driver Rory McIlroy will be using at the US Open seemed to be answered on Tuesday, with the five-time Major winner spotted using his faithful TaylorMade Qi10.

Following The Masters in April, it's been a chaotic few months for McIlroy in terms of the driver, with the club ending up being non-conforming just 48 hours out from the PGA Championship.

McIlroy during the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy, who admitted that he was “p***** off” and “annoyed” after the news was leaked, then used the TaylorMade Qi35 driver at the RBC Canadian Open, but missed the cut after a nine-over-par total that included rounds of 71 and 78.

Revealing that he would be "testing quite a few drivers over the weekend" in the build-up to the US Open, it appears McIlroy has reverted back to what he knows best.

Hitting just 46.43% of his fairways, as well as losing an uncharacteristic 2.2 shots off the tee at TPC Toronto, it appears that the 36-year-old has arrived at Oakmont Country Club with the TaylorMade Qi10 driver in hand.

McIlroy hits a tee shot during his practice round at the 2025 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

A club that he used to help complete the Career Grand Slam back in April, the Qi10 has been in his bag since its release at the start of 2024.

Reportedly, during his practice round on Tuesday, McIlroy drove the par 4 17th, where he was playing alongside his good friend, Shane Lowry.

In terms of stats with the older driver, McIlroy was second in terms of Driving Distance and fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last season. Although he has had his struggles of late off the tee in 2025, he is still third in Driving Distance and second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

At the RBC Canadian Open, the 29-time PGA Tour winner also revealed that he went back to a 44-inch driver set-up but, at the US Open, it's currently unclear as to whether those specs have changed heading into the third men's Major of the year.

McIlroy admitted he learned that he "wasn't using the right driver" during the Canadian Open.

"Hitting a lot of drivers, every driver sort of has its own character and you're trying to manage the misses," he said.

"It's definitely a little bit of both [swing and club issues]. I feel like, as the last few weeks go, I think I learnt a lot on Thursday and Friday last week and did a good bit of practice at home and feel like I'm in a better place with everything going into this week."

Golf Monthly have reached out to TaylorMade for more details on the setup and will add the specs of the driver when we get them.