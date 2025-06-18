9 Big Names Languishing In The Ryder Cup Standings

As of writing, we are 100 days away from the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black and, right now, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have qualified for Team USA and Team Europe.

Obviously, some players are almost certain to secure spots, but some players who have either been present at previous iterations, or perhaps have dropped in form recently, may be sweating over selection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of selection, six players will qualify for each team via the Ryder Cup Rankings and, in mid-June, some surprising names find themselves down the table.

These include the likes of American Jordan Spieth and European Jon Rahm, who are 22nd and 17th. However, given their experience and records at the Ryder Cup, it wouldn't be surprising to see them as one of the captains' picks.

Certainly, between now and then, there are plenty of big tournaments taking place before the cut-off date of the BMW Championship in mid-August, with lots of Ryder Cup points up for grabs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we take a look at which players are languishing in the Ryder Cup standings, and who will need a strong run-in to put their name in the team hats.

*correct as of 18th June 2025

Team USA

Tony Finau (19th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Ryder Cup player, Finau last featured in the team competition back in 2021, claiming one victory and two losses.

Finishing 23rd in the FedEx Cup standings in 2024, the 35-year-old had been predicted to carry on his impressive form but, this season, he has only made one top 10 in 15 starts.

Finau sits 19th in the US Ryder Cup standings and, although a few American players are struggling for form, the six-time PGA Tour winner will need a strong few months to, likely, secure a captain's pick.

Wyndham Clark (23rd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After claiming the US Open in 2023, Clark then went on to secure a 1-1-1 record at the Ryder Cup in Rome, putting 1.5 points towards USA's 11.5 point losing total.

Backing up his 2023 with another great year in 2024, Clark was predicted to be a certainty on the US side in 2025, but a rather muted season so far means he finds himself down in 23rd place in the Rankings.

Claiming just one top 10 on the PGA Tour in 16 events, the Major winner has also been called out for his actions in tournaments. These included a driver throw at the PGA Championship, which he later apologized for, and smashing an Oakmont Country Club locker at the US Open.

Max Homa (35th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa was the USA's star player at the 2023 Ryder Cup, registering 3.5 points in five matches. From there, he produced his best finish at a Major, a T3 at The Masters, but has dropped in form since.

Finishing 46th in the FedEx Cup standings in 2024, Homa's dismal 2025 has seen him miss seven cuts in 14 starts, with just two top 30 results coming this season.

Sitting 35th in the Rankings, Homa's form means he may not even be a captain's pick for Bethpage Black, not unless he finds his game between now and September.

Rickie Fowler (44th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Homa, Fowler's form has dwindled since winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, with the American only claiming two top 10s in his last two PGA Tour seasons.

A five-time Ryder Cup player, Fowler has the experience the US side needs but, at the last event, he failed to register a point, struggling with illness throughout the week.

Fowler did register a top 10 at his most recent event, the Memorial Tournament, which qualified him for The Open Championship. However, he will need a strong run-in to put his name in the Ryder Cup hat.

Brooks Koepka (65th)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka is one of the most decorated golfers over the past decade and has played in every Ryder Cup since 2016.

Like Fowler, he has the experience and, given his Ryder Cup record of 7 wins, 6 losses and 2 ties, may well make it into the side via a captain's pick from Keegan Bradley.

Playing on the LIV Golf League, which doesn't possess Ryder Cup points, Koepka will have to rely on one of those picks if he is to make a fifth straight Ryder Cup.

He did finish T12 at the US Open, which would have been noted by captain Bradley. What's more, one of his three PGA Championships wins came at Bethpage Black.

Team Europe

Matt Fitzpatrick (32nd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick is a three-time Ryder Cupper and possesses one of the best resumes on the European team.

However, the Englishman has struggled for form at the start of 2025, seeing his Ryder Cup ranking drop down to 32nd.

The upside for Fitzpatrick is that he has found some form recently, claiming a T8 at the PGA Championship. Given his experience, we may well see him as a captain's pick for Luke Donald.

Nicolai Hojgaard (33rd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hojgaard was one of the European rookies in 2023, claiming 0.5 points in three matches at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Opening his 2025 campaign with two top 20s on the PGA Tour, Hojgaard then missed four straight cuts and has, currently, finished no better than T41.

He is 33rd in the Ryder Cup rankings and, with the European team full of talent, Hojgaard will need a strong few months to be on the radar for Bethpage.

Matthieu Pavon (73rd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An exceptional 2024 that yielded a first PGA Tour victory looked like a great start for Pavon, but his 2025 has never got going, with the Frenchman well down the Ryder Cup Rankings.

In January, Pavon was singled out for his fine performances by Paul McGinley, with the former European captain claiming Pavon was "something special."

However, a change of coach and a best finish, so far, of T41, on the PGA Tour means Pavon has it all-to-do if he is to make the European Ryder Cup team.

Sergio Garcia (172nd)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia has the most Ryder Cup points of any player in the competition's history, been part of 10 Ryder Cups and won it six times.

Joining the LIV Golf League, everyone thought the Spaniard's playing days for the team event were over, but with Garcia rejoining the DP World Tour, it now means he can be eligible for selection once he's played the required events.

Missing out on a spot at the US Open may have harmed his chances, but Garcia has been performing well on the LIV Golf circuit, claiming a victory in 2025.