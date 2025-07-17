The Leader Of The Open Used This Drill On The Range At Royal Portrush... It Could Transform Your Ball Striking

Being on the ground at an Open Championship is a privilege that we never take for granted, especially when we get the opportunity to get up close to the action on the driving range.

This week at Royal Portrush, we have seen plenty of the best players in the world go through their preparations for the 153rd Open Championship, but it was a young Danish prodigy that caught our eye when practicing ahead of the tournament.

Jacob Skov Olesen propelled himself into an early lead at the Open Championship with an impressive 67, but as you can see in the video below, he utilised a very interesting drill to prepare for his second Major start.

In order to find out what he was doing, I reached out to Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ged Walters and asked him to explain it for us, including how you can try it for yourself...

Golf Swing Connection Drill Used By Open Championship Leader

In the video below, you can see Jacob Skov Olesen using a head cover drill to work on connection in the golf swing.

This is often used by golfers when the arms become disconnected from the body in the golf swing, which is a common amateur swing fault.

The drill is very simple to carry out, requiring minimal setup or equipment and is something any amateur golfer could do in their driving range session.

Start by taking your normal setup position, then place a head cover under your lead armpit. If you don't have a head cover to hand, you could use a golf glove, a towel or even a sock.

In terms of pressure, you want to be around nine out of ten. As you start the backswing, ensure the lead arm stays connected to your chest - trapping that head cover and preventing it from falling to the ground.

The head cover should remain in place all the way through the downswing and through impact, only releasing and falling to the ground as you reach the finish position at the end of your golf swing.

This drill could help you with any connection issues in your golf swing, and it's so simple to try on the range (Image credit: Future)

You could start with a few half speed swings to get used to the feeling, before ramping up to full speed - but this drill can be effective with any club throughout your bag from wedges to driver.

It is essential to maintain connection throughout the golf swing, which will help you to improve your ball striking, but a lack of connection will generally lead to inconsistent strikes and erratic scoring.