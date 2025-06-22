Tommy Fleetwood Makes Numerous Gear Changes As He Searches For First PGA Tour Title At Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood is three shots clear going into the final round of the Travelers Championship, with the Ryder Cup star searching for his first PGA Tour victory.

The Englishman keeps producing consistent performance after consistent performance and, ahead of the final day at TPC River Highlands, Fleetwood revealed how a number of gear changes have helped him lead the final Signature Event of 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Putting a new driver shaft and mini-driver in the bag, Fleetwood is 16-under, three strokes clear of Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley at 13-under.

"My driver has just been spinning up a little bit. I drove it pretty well this year... actually drove it very well... but it was actually spinning up a little bit, like it just rose," stated Fleetwood after his third round at the Travelers Championship.

"Originally it was the mini driver shaft that I changed. I went back to the original shaft that I played last year, that's always been such a strong club for me. New head this week as well, the R7 head, so that's been great.

"We just ended up fiddling with some shafts, and sometimes it's nice to have the opportunity to do that, sometimes those things come up and you can spend some time on it and, yeah, it's been good.

"I probably only hit one driver today, or two drivers. I hit good drives. Mini driver's been great. Yeah, those have been a nice change."

Fleetwood previously used the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 54 holes, Fleetwood is first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, as well as being inside the top 10 of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Approach-the-Green.

The Englishman is in control of his game and, along with the driver shaft changes and opting to use the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver, Fleetwood is among the many professionals using a 9-wood.

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa are the recent names to put the 9-wood in the bag but, according to Fleetwood, he has had the club in the bag for "two seasons now."

Explaining further, Fleetwood stated: "This week I don't have a 4-iron in. Like 4-iron and 9-wood go very similar distances, within five yards of each other, obviously very different performing clubs. So it replaced the 4-iron.

"Sometimes I'll have it in and I'll take a wedge out. My bag is always sort of changing. But I do feel like this week is a very good course for it."

In fact, Fleetwood didn't rule out the possibility of even adding an 11-wood, with the Englishman explaining: "I haven't been offered an 11-wood head yet but, believe me, if one comes out I'll be the first to try it."