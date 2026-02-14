Charley Hull WITB 2026: No Fairway Woods Among Full TaylorMade Set-Up

Charley Hull's 2026 has started brilliantly as, following a top 20 finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour, she followed it up with a victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Making a back nine charge to complete a one stroke victory, it was the fifth win on the Ladies European Tour for Hull, who used a full TaylorMade set-up to do so.

Check out her full what's in the bag specs below...

Driver

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Beginning with the driver, where Hull uses the LS version of the TaylorMade Qi4D, which is set at 8° and features a UST Mamiya Attas 6Star 6 X shaft.

Throughout her career, Hull has used the low-spinning versions of drivers and, prior to the Qi4D switch at The Annika in November 2025, the Englishwoman had been using the TaylorMade Qi10 LS, which was in the bag since January 2024.

Opting to switch to the Qi4D LS when it hit the USGA Conforming List, Hull averaged 260.2 yards at the LPGA Tour opening event at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. This put her 11th in Driving Distance for the week, as her set-up remained the same as the Qi10 LS.

Hybrids

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The most interesting part of Hull's bag is her lack of fairway woods, with the five-time Ladies European Tour winner opting for a two-hybrid set-up, specifically a 15° and 19°.

That's not to say that she hasn't used fairway woods previously. At the Grant Thornton Invitational, Hull had a TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus 3-wood in-play and has also opted for a Qi10 Tour.

At her most recent start, the PIF Saudi Ladies International, Hull used two hybrids with UST Mamiya iRod shafts. TaylorMade produce some of the best fairway woods and hybrids money can buy, so it's no surprise to see her mix up the set-up depending on course conditions.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: MHopley)

This iron set-up has been a regular presence in her bag for some time, with Hull using a TaylorMade P770 4-iron and TaylorMade P7MBs through the rest of the bag from 5-iron to pitching wedge

Both sets are among the best TaylorMade irons that you'll find, with the P770 providing a more forgiving option to that of the P7MB.

Providing minimalist looks, the P770 has a hollow body construction and accentuated heel and toe tungsten weighting, while the muscle back design of the P7MB makes way for a thin topline and a narrow sole.

Hull is one of the few players on the LPGA Tour to use blades, with all of her irons featuring Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 S shafts.

Wedges

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like many TaylorMade staffers, Hull has the MG5 in-play, with the swap to the newest models actually occurring the week of her Kroger Queen City Championship victory in September 2025.

The MG5 set-up has remained ever since, as has the loft gapping of 48°, 54° and 60°, with the shaft of choice also being the Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 S.

Ranked as one of the best wedges on the market, the MG5 provides an extremely soft feel through impact, while we found that the new groove pattern provided high levels of spin.

Putter

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the final club in Hull's bag, which just so happens to be the longest serving club in the set-up, first appearing, we believe, all the way back in 2021.

The model in question is the TaylorMade TP Soto, a blade design putter that has a single sightline and an L-neck hosel. It replaced a similar looking Scotty Cameron that Hull previously used.

Certainly, on the greens is where Hull improved significantly in 2025, as she finished inside the top 20 for Putts per Round Average and Putts per Green in Regulation Average.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Providing excellent soft feel, as well as great stability in windy conditions, the TaylorMade TP5x earned full marks in our review, with it clear to see why Hull uses it in tournament play.

Featuring a new ‘Speed Wrapped Core’, its five-piece construction makes it a premium offering, with Hull often marking her golf ball with three dots and an alignment line, which works alongside her putter.

Ranked as one of the best golf balls on the market, Hull has used it since joining TaylorMade as a staffer around 2019-2020.

Apparel/Shoes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparel-wise, Hull signed a multi-year partnership with Malbon in January 2024, with the Englishwoman wearing the brand's clothing. The deal came at the same time as Jason Day's signing, with Fred Couples and Michael Block following suit.

In terms of footwear, Hull had worn the adidas ZG21 and ZG23 golf shoes for a while but, at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she was seen wearing Nike for the first time.

This continued at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, with the model in question, we believe, the Nike Victory Pro 4, shoes that have been worn by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood.

Charley Hull WITB: Full Specs