Who Is Patrick Reed’s Caddie?

Patrick Reed is one of the most successful players of the era, with nine PGA Tour wins, one with LIV Golf and four on the DP World Tour.

He also won the 2018 Masters and has played for the US in three editions of the Ryder Cup, but who has been his caddie for much of his success?

Reed has valued continuity where it comes to his caddie, having linked up with Kessler Karain in 2014.

The two already knew each other very well at that time, because Karain is Reed’s brother-in-law, and took over caddying duties from Reed’s wife, Justine.

Previously, Patrick Reed's caddie was his wife, Justine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karain’s professional background isn’t even in golf, although he played the game in high school. Instead, he left his job in medical sales to take on the role after his older sister fell pregnant.

Not that his lack of experience deterred him from linking up with Reed when the offer came. He told PGATour.com: “On my desk was all my work basically; it was like, all right, forget this.

"Typed up my two-week notice, handed it to my boss. He didn’t know exactly what was going on. I’m pretty sure he thought I was going to go to some competitor at first.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reed then explained it had been Justine who had suggested Karain as her replacement. He added: “When I sat there and I thought about it, I was like, that's actually a great idea because he has the same exact kind of demeanor as Justine.

“He has same work ethic. I mean he is an athlete and he's a competitor, and he doesn't get high, doesn't get low; he's just kind of really even-keeled.”

Reed also explained to the Press Association how he got Karain up to speed for the job, saying: “We were wondering how the transition would be. I trained him like I trained Justine. I guess it just runs in the family.

“He was really good when it came to wind and club selection. She played a little bit in high school, and her brother played a lot in high school. I don’t know what it is. That family has it when it comes to giving me advice."

The pair haven’t looked back. Indeed, all but one of Reed’s professional wins has come since Karain took on the role, with the crowning achievement surely the American’s Major triumph at Augusta National in 2018.

Karain was alongside Patrick Reed when he won The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost eight years later, Reed and Karain’s success showed no signs of waning, with the former LIV Golfer picking up his latest DP World Tour win in January 2026 at Rolex Series event the Dubai Desert Classic, cruising home by four against Andy Sullivan.

As for the future, Reed, who was suspended from the PGA Tour when he signed for LIV Golf in 2022, is eyeing a return to the circuit in 2027 via the past champion category.

However, given the way he began 2026, there is every chance that, with Karain’s help, he will also earn full status via the DP World Tour ten cards initiative.