AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Round Three
Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune share the lead at the halfway stage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with a congested leaderboard in-play in California
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The first Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season takes place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and, at the halfway stage, it's Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune who lead at 15-under.
After the first two days were played at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, it's the former which will be the host on Saturday and Sunday, as a congested leaderboard look to claim the historic title.
Bhatia and Hisatsune are the leaders and, in pursuit of the pair, are Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns at 14-under, as well as Min Woo Lee, Jacob Bridgeman and Sepp Straka at 12-under.
Among those needing low scores on Moving Day are Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth at 10-under-par.
Last week's WM Phoenix Open winner, Chris Gotterup, is nine-under, as are Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, who is the defending champion at Pebble Beach.
The leaders get underway at 1.45pm (ET), with three balls present for the third round in the Monterey Peninsula.
Check out the full times for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below...
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Round Three
1st Hole - EST/GMT
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Chris Kirk, Sami Valimaki, Michael Kim
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Scottie Scheffler, JT Poston, Alex Noren
- 11.44am (4.44pm): Nico Echavarria, Cameron Young, Jason Day
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody, Max McGreevy
- 12.06pm (5.06pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa
- 12.17pm (5.17pm): Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12.28pm (5.28pm): Max Greyserman, Tony Finau, Harris English
- 12.39pm (5.39pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Bud Cauley
- 1.01pm (6.01pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
- 1.12pm (6.12pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Rodgers, Keegan Bradley
- 1.23pm (6.23pm): Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Jake Knapp
- 1.34pm (6.34pm): Sam Burns, Min Woo Lee, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Ryo Hisatsune, Rickie Fowler
10th Hole - EST/GMT
- 11.22am (4.22pm): Ben Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
- 11.33am (4.33pm): Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark, Harry Hall
- 11.44am (4.44pm): Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Andrew Novak, Ryan Gerard, Taylor Pendrith
- 12.06pm (5.06pm): Rico Hoey, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo
- 12.17pm (5.17pm): Steven Fisk, Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel
- 12.28pm (5.28pm): Lucas Glover, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim
- 12.39pm (5.39pm): Marco Penge, Sam Stevens, Garrick Higgo
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Stephan Jaeger, JJ Spaun, Ludvig Aberg
- 1.01pm (6.01pm): Adam Schenk, Matt McCarty, Aldrich Potgieter
- 1.12pm (6.12pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Joe Highsmith, Corey Conners
- 1.23pm (6.23pm): Brian Campbell, Matti Schmid, Aaron Rai
- 1.34pm (6.34pm): Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.