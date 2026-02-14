The first Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season takes place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and, at the halfway stage, it's Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune who lead at 15-under.

After the first two days were played at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, it's the former which will be the host on Saturday and Sunday, as a congested leaderboard look to claim the historic title.

Hisatsune is searching for his first PGA Tour victory and produced a strong performance at last week's WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bhatia and Hisatsune are the leaders and, in pursuit of the pair, are Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns at 14-under, as well as Min Woo Lee, Jacob Bridgeman and Sepp Straka at 12-under.

Among those needing low scores on Moving Day are Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth at 10-under-par.

Last week's WM Phoenix Open winner, Chris Gotterup, is nine-under, as are Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, who is the defending champion at Pebble Beach.

Gotterup is in contention, once again, going into the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

The leaders get underway at 1.45pm (ET), with three balls present for the third round in the Monterey Peninsula.

Check out the full times for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below...

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times: Round Three

1st Hole - EST/GMT

11.22am (4.22pm): Chris Kirk, Sami Valimaki, Michael Kim

Chris Kirk, Sami Valimaki, Michael Kim 11.33am (4.33pm): Scottie Scheffler, JT Poston, Alex Noren

Scottie Scheffler, JT Poston, Alex Noren 11.44am (4.44pm): Nico Echavarria, Cameron Young, Jason Day

Nico Echavarria, Cameron Young, Jason Day 11.55am (4.55pm): Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody, Max McGreevy

Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody, Max McGreevy 12.06pm (5.06pm): Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa 12.17pm (5.17pm): Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes

Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes 12.28pm (5.28pm): Max Greyserman, Tony Finau, Harris English

Max Greyserman, Tony Finau, Harris English 12.39pm (5.39pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Rory McIlroy 12.50pm (5.50pm): Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Bud Cauley

Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Bud Cauley 1.01pm (6.01pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 1.12pm (6.12pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Rodgers, Keegan Bradley

Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Rodgers, Keegan Bradley 1.23pm (6.23pm): Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Jake Knapp

Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Jake Knapp 1.34pm (6.34pm): Sam Burns, Min Woo Lee, Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns, Min Woo Lee, Jacob Bridgeman 1.45pm (6.45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Ryo Hisatsune, Rickie Fowler

10th Hole - EST/GMT