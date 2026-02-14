PIF Saudi Ladies International Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The biggest prize money purse of the season - outside of the five Major championships and the LPGA's Tour Championship - is on the line in Saudi Arabia
The opening week of the Ladies European Tour season is almost over and we're in for an exciting end to the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club.
A particularly strong field that features the likes of Mimi Rhodes, Charley Hull, Chizzy Iwai, Rio Takeda, Carlota Ciganda, Alison Lee and defending champion Hye-jin Choi are all right in among the leading pack with the finishing line in sight.
And with the LPGA Tour on a short break before returning for its first Asian Swing of the year, all eyes will be on Riyadh to see who stands out as a player to watch throughout 2026.
The strength of the field in Saudi Arabia likely has plenty to do with the $5 million total prize money payout on offer. The same figure was up for grabs 12 months ago, but with a team element involved last year - which saw a $500,000 purse - there were smaller payouts sent the way of each player in the individual competition.
In 2026, the team format is no longer a factor and each of the 65 players who made the cut will be sharing the largest prize money payout of the year - with the exception of all five Majors and the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship.
The PIF Saudi Ladies International champion will scoop a check for $750,000 while ending solo-second will earn the nearest challenger $450,000.
As many as the top-12 players could end up claiming over six figures before the various takeaways reduce how much money players really earn.
And although 65 players will share out the $5 million payout, the 55 pros who missed the cut have been paid $1,000 as a consolation prize.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International based on 60 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$750,000
2nd
$450,000
3rd
$300,000
4th
$223,950
5th
$178,950
6th
$153,950
7th
$138,950
8th
$123,950
9th
$118,950
10th
$113,950
11th
$108,950
12th
$103,950
13th
$98,950
14th
$93,950
15th
$88,950
16th
$86,450
17th
$83,950
18th
$81,450
19th
$78,950
20th
$76,450
21st
$73,950
22nd
$71,450
23rd
$68,950
24th
$66,450
25th
$63,950
26th
$61,450
27th
$58,950
28th
$56,450
29th
$53,950
30th
$51,450
31st
$49,450
32nd
$46,950
33rd
$44,945
34th
$43,445
35th
$41,940
36th
$40,440
37th
$38,940
38th
$37,440
39th
$35,940
40th
$34,440
41st
$32,940
42nd
$31,440
43rd
$29,940
44th
$28,440
45th
$27,440
46th
$26,440
47th
$25,440
48th
$24,440
49th
$23,450
50th
$22,450
51st
$21,450
52nd
$20,450
53rd
$19,450
54th
$18,450
55th
$17,450
56th
$15,950
57th
$15,450
58th
$14,950
59th
$14,450
60th
$13,950
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
