PIF Saudi Ladies International Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The biggest prize money purse of the season - outside of the five Major championships and the LPGA's Tour Championship - is on the line in Saudi Arabia

Charley Hull hits a drive off the 18th during the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club
The opening week of the Ladies European Tour season is almost over and we're in for an exciting end to the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club.

And with the LPGA Tour on a short break before returning for its first Asian Swing of the year, all eyes will be on Riyadh to see who stands out as a player to watch throughout 2026.

The strength of the field in Saudi Arabia likely has plenty to do with the $5 million total prize money payout on offer. The same figure was up for grabs 12 months ago, but with a team element involved last year - which saw a $500,000 purse - there were smaller payouts sent the way of each player in the individual competition.

In 2026, the team format is no longer a factor and each of the 65 players who made the cut will be sharing the largest prize money payout of the year - with the exception of all five Majors and the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship.

Hye-Jin Choi looks on during the 2025 Maybank Championship

The PIF Saudi Ladies International champion will scoop a check for $750,000 while ending solo-second will earn the nearest challenger $450,000.

As many as the top-12 players could end up claiming over six figures before the various takeaways reduce how much money players really earn.

And although 65 players will share out the $5 million payout, the 55 pros who missed the cut have been paid $1,000 as a consolation prize.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International based on 60 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$750,000

2nd

$450,000

3rd

$300,000

4th

$223,950

5th

$178,950

6th

$153,950

7th

$138,950

8th

$123,950

9th

$118,950

10th

$113,950

11th

$108,950

12th

$103,950

13th

$98,950

14th

$93,950

15th

$88,950

16th

$86,450

17th

$83,950

18th

$81,450

19th

$78,950

20th

$76,450

21st

$73,950

22nd

$71,450

23rd

$68,950

24th

$66,450

25th

$63,950

26th

$61,450

27th

$58,950

28th

$56,450

29th

$53,950

30th

$51,450

31st

$49,450

32nd

$46,950

33rd

$44,945

34th

$43,445

35th

$41,940

36th

$40,440

37th

$38,940

38th

$37,440

39th

$35,940

40th

$34,440

41st

$32,940

42nd

$31,440

43rd

$29,940

44th

$28,440

45th

$27,440

46th

$26,440

47th

$25,440

48th

$24,440

49th

$23,450

50th

$22,450

51st

$21,450

52nd

$20,450

53rd

$19,450

54th

$18,450

55th

$17,450

56th

$15,950

57th

$15,450

58th

$14,950

59th

$14,450

60th

$13,950

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

