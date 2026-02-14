PIF Saudi Ladies International Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The opening week of the Ladies European Tour season is almost over and we're in for an exciting end to the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club.

A particularly strong field that features the likes of Mimi Rhodes, Charley Hull, Chizzy Iwai, Rio Takeda, Carlota Ciganda, Alison Lee and defending champion Hye-jin Choi are all right in among the leading pack with the finishing line in sight.

And with the LPGA Tour on a short break before returning for its first Asian Swing of the year, all eyes will be on Riyadh to see who stands out as a player to watch throughout 2026.

The strength of the field in Saudi Arabia likely has plenty to do with the $5 million total prize money payout on offer. The same figure was up for grabs 12 months ago, but with a team element involved last year - which saw a $500,000 purse - there were smaller payouts sent the way of each player in the individual competition.

In 2026, the team format is no longer a factor and each of the 65 players who made the cut will be sharing the largest prize money payout of the year - with the exception of all five Majors and the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PIF Saudi Ladies International champion will scoop a check for $750,000 while ending solo-second will earn the nearest challenger $450,000.

As many as the top-12 players could end up claiming over six figures before the various takeaways reduce how much money players really earn.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And although 65 players will share out the $5 million payout, the 55 pros who missed the cut have been paid $1,000 as a consolation prize.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International based on 60 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Breakdown