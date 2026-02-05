Who Are The TNT Sports Golf Team For LIV Broadcasts?

There have been a number of changes to the LIV Golf broadcast team for 2026, with the likes of former Sky Sports presenter Henni Zuel and DP World Tour winners Nicolas Colsaerts and Brett Rumford added to the line-up.

Pat Perez and Dom Boulet have departed, while TNT Sports has also added new faces to the mix as part of its UK and Ireland TV deal.

The network signed a 'multi-year' agreement with the Saudi-backed circuit to show the league's tournaments on its linear channels as well as its streaming platform discovery+, taking over from ITV which showed the league in 2025.

TNT Sports has never broadcast golf before and is popular for its soccer, rugby and cricket coverage among many other sports.

After agreeing the deal to show LIV, it said it would "look to dedicate on-site presentation" and it delivered on that in the season-opener in Riyadh with experienced presenter Craig Doyle hosting the action alongside Oliver Wilson.

LIV Golf runs the broadcast and its own team still feature on commentary and the majority of the telecast, made up of Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz, Su-Ann Heng, Rachel Drummond and new additions Zuel, Colsaerts and Rumford.

It remains to be seen whether the TNT Sports golf line-up is bolstered over the coming events and seasons ahead, but for now here are the main two faces you'll be seeing on your TV screen:

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Craig Doyle: Main presenter

Doyle has been a TV presenter for over 20 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doyle, from Dublin, Ireland, is an experienced presenter with an impressive CV featuring over two decades in the industry working for the likes of the BBC, ITV, TNT Sports and RTE in entertainment, rugby, athletics and motorsport.

He began his career in radio, working for the BBC, before moving into the TV world.

He worked on the 2004 Athens Olympics and also presented athletics and rugby coverage. He featured on the BBC's golf production in the early 2000s and presented the Sunday Grandstand show.

He then moved on to become the ITV's main rugby anchor, while more recently he has hosted Premiership rugby for TNT Sports. He also presents TNT Sports' Moto GP coverage and has hosted Isle of Man TT for ITV.

Away from sport, Doyle has worked on ITV's This Morning and Lorraine programs, as well as Tonight with Craig Doyle and Craig Doyle Live on RTE in Ireland.

Oliver Wilson: Analyst

Wilson won his second DP World Tour title at the 2022 Made in Himmerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilson is an English professional golfer who played for Team Europe in the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla in Kentucky.

The man from Nottinghamshire has played 450 times on the DP World Tour, with wins at the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland and the 2022 Made in Himmerland tournament in Denmark.

The veteran pro has 11 runners-up finishes on the European Tour and career earnings of over €8.7m. He also has two victories on the HotelPlanner Tour, the feeder circuit for the main DP World Tour.

The Englishman reached a career-high of 35th in the world in 2009.

In recent years, Wilson has appeared as a pundit on BBC 5 Live's Major and Ryder Cup coverage before joining TNT Sports' golf team.