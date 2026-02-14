Min Woo Lee And Keegan Bradley Make Putter Changes At AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, As Rickie Fowler's 2012 Scotty Cameron Helps Him Move Into Contention
The trio are all inside the top 10 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after 36-holes, with the threesome making changes to their flatsticks prior to the event
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Going into the weekend of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a number of big names are in contention, with one of those being Rickie Fowler.
Sitting 14-under, the American finds himself one shot back of leaders Akshay Bhatia and Ryo Hisatsune at the halfway stage, with it being Fowler's best 36-hole position in a PGA Tour event since the 2023 Rocket Classic.
He went on to win that tournament, and the six-time PGA Tour winner is in a good position to replicate that in California, with a gear change at the start of 2026 significantly helping the 37-year-old.
The change in question involves the flatstick, with Fowler swapping his L.A.B Golf DF3 putter for a center-shafted Scotty Cameron Golo, which was first introduced to his set-up all the way back in 2012.
Having used the DF3, as well as the Odyssey Versa Jailbird, which was in-play for his last PGA Tour win, Fowler reintroduced the Golo at a TGL event in January of this year, and it has remained in the bag for every PGA Tournament since.
Finishing T18th at both The American Express and WM Phoenix Open, Fowler is T3rd going into the weekend at Pebble Beach, with the former Ryder Cupper possessing improved putting stats from 2025.
Currently, Fowler is 44th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour this year, with his numbers reading +0.511. In 2025, he was 77th in that category with +0.085 and, in 2024, was 66th averaging +0.136.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Along with the putter, Fowler has kept the new Cobra OPTM X driver and fairway woods in the bag, as well as the Cobra 3DP MB irons. Through 36-holes, he is 21st in SG: Off the Tee, as well as second in SG: Approach the Green.
Fowler isn't the only player to recently change the flatstick as, ahead of the first Signature Event of 2026, both Min Woo Lee and Keegan Bradley have also opted for a change in putter.
For Lee, he has switched out of his Odyssey Square 2 Square Jailbird for a new Odyssey prototype putter. Little is known about the prototype, but it appears to feature four moveable weights on the sole, as well as a slant neck hosel.
Known for his incredible distance off the tee, Lee is ranked 10th in SG: Putting through two rounds in California, finishing sixth on Friday as he holed 113-feet of putts at Pebble Beach.
Bradley, meanwhile, is in a tie for 10th and five shots back of the leaders. Sitting 10-under, the US Ryder Cup captain has moved into a new Odyssey putter, specifically the Odyssey Ai Dual 1/2-Ball Jailbird Cruiser.
That model has already claimed victory in 2026, when Nacho Elvira claimed the Dubai Invitational. Bradley moved to the new putter this week following a T43rd at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Originally using the Odyssey Ai-One Cruiser Jailbird, the swap has yielded some good results for Bradley, who is ranked 21st in SG: Putting for the week.
All three men find themselves inside the top 10 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am going into the weekend, with the trio searching for their first top 10s of the PGA Tour season.
At the halfway stage, it's Bhatia and Hisatsune who lead at 15-under, with the final two rounds taking place at the iconic layout of Pebble Beach.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.