Charley Hull Becomes Latest Star Name To Sign With Malbon Golf

LPGA Tour player Charley Hull has become the latest star name to switch clothing sponsors after signing a deal with American lifestyle brand, Malbon Golf.

Hull had previously been associated with Japanese company, Anew - the brand whose clothes she first debuted in January 2022 - but has chosen to move on and join the fashionable upstart which announced Jason Day on its roster of talent last week.

The Australian took the leap over to Malbon after leaving Nike - a decision Tiger Woods also made recently, although there has been no confirmation as yet as to what the American icon will wear next.

Announcing her own switch via social media, Hull said: "It’s official, very excited to be part of #teammalbon. Proud to represent this stylish and creative lifestyle brand."

Hull joins Day, South Korean LPGA Tour rival, Jeongeun Lee6 and the Swedish PGA Tour Champions member, Jesper Parnavik at the Los Angeles-based clothing company ahead of the 2024 season.

Hull's latest campaign is set to begin with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Course in Orlando on January 18. She posted four rounds of 69 to end on 12-under in 2023 - her first of four runner-up finishes across the course of the season.

Malbon - the lifestyle brand inspired by the game of golf - was established by "culture and golf enthusiasts" Stephen and Erica Malbon back in 2017 and has continued to gain popularity due to what they call "its unmistakable branding and playful curation."

Malbon says its ultimate aim is simple - "to inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on earth." And despite possessing less than 50 staff, the American fashion brand has taken its first steps into professional golf by signing a handful of the game's top talent.

The most successful of that small group is Day, whose wardrobe at the recent Sentry tournament gained plenty of interest and was a talking point among onlookers due to his eye-catching baggy pants, in particular.

Speaking to Golf Digest about his change in wardrobe, Day said: "Being an ambassador for Malbon means being able to wear stuff that I typically wouldn't wear on the golf course a professional golfer, but it’s what I wear at home. Maybe this is another door opening where I can actually feel relaxed on the golf course like I do at home and really refine that look.

"There have been times that I'd be standing on the first tee and look over to see another golfer in essentially the same outfit as me. I'm excited to be able to go outside of the box and wear something that's dramatically different than what everyone is used to seeing in golf today."