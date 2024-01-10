Charley Hull Becomes Latest Star Name To Sign With Malbon Golf
The English talent has followed in the footsteps of PGA Tour player Jason Day by signing for the fashionable brand
LPGA Tour player Charley Hull has become the latest star name to switch clothing sponsors after signing a deal with American lifestyle brand, Malbon Golf.
Hull had previously been associated with Japanese company, Anew - the brand whose clothes she first debuted in January 2022 - but has chosen to move on and join the fashionable upstart which announced Jason Day on its roster of talent last week.
The Australian took the leap over to Malbon after leaving Nike - a decision Tiger Woods also made recently, although there has been no confirmation as yet as to what the American icon will wear next.
Announcing her own switch via social media, Hull said: "It’s official, very excited to be part of #teammalbon. Proud to represent this stylish and creative lifestyle brand."
Hull joins Day, South Korean LPGA Tour rival, Jeongeun Lee6 and the Swedish PGA Tour Champions member, Jesper Parnavik at the Los Angeles-based clothing company ahead of the 2024 season.
Hull's latest campaign is set to begin with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Course in Orlando on January 18. She posted four rounds of 69 to end on 12-under in 2023 - her first of four runner-up finishes across the course of the season.
Malbon - the lifestyle brand inspired by the game of golf - was established by "culture and golf enthusiasts" Stephen and Erica Malbon back in 2017 and has continued to gain popularity due to what they call "its unmistakable branding and playful curation."
Please welcome @HullCharley to #TeamMalbon pic.twitter.com/Jz7MH56KdyJanuary 10, 2024
Malbon says its ultimate aim is simple - "to inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on earth." And despite possessing less than 50 staff, the American fashion brand has taken its first steps into professional golf by signing a handful of the game's top talent.
The most successful of that small group is Day, whose wardrobe at the recent Sentry tournament gained plenty of interest and was a talking point among onlookers due to his eye-catching baggy pants, in particular.
Time for a weekend run 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QLPLRFrIViJanuary 6, 2024
Speaking to Golf Digest about his change in wardrobe, Day said: "Being an ambassador for Malbon means being able to wear stuff that I typically wouldn't wear on the golf course a professional golfer, but it’s what I wear at home. Maybe this is another door opening where I can actually feel relaxed on the golf course like I do at home and really refine that look.
"There have been times that I'd be standing on the first tee and look over to see another golfer in essentially the same outfit as me. I'm excited to be able to go outside of the box and wear something that's dramatically different than what everyone is used to seeing in golf today."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
‘My Dream Scenario Is A World Tour’ - Rory McIlroy Wants It, But What Would The Perfect Global Golfing Schedule Look Like In The Men's Professional Game?
Are we edging closer to a World Tour in golf? If so, what would be the ideal worldwide schedule? Here, we reveal our dream month-by-month calendar...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Porsche To Sponsor Another DP World Tour Event In Sign Of Thawing Tensions After European Open Reports
The German car giant has become title sponsor of the Singapore Classic and remains in talks with the DP World Tour about its relationship with the European Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Reveals Why 'One Distinct Focus For Every Type Of Swing' Could Help Save You Shots
Lexi Thompson rediscovered some consistent form towards the end of last season...here's how she did it
By Alison Root Published
-
'No Matter Your Ability, The Emotional Toll Of Thinking About How Much Every Single Event Is Costing You Wears On Every Player The Same' - Hannah Gregg On The Financial Strains Of Pro Golf
Hannah Gregg is an American professional golfer who has just earned playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour - but even now, making ends meet is no picnic...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Announces New Full-Time Caddie After Moving Away From Family Looper
The American had often employed a family member on her bag, but Thompson's new caddie is not related and helped her rediscover some promising form in 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pro Details Fascinating Q-School Cost Breakdown (And It’s Expensive!)
Hannah Gregg recently graduated onto the Ladies European Tour via Q-School and explained how much "the most expensive" event of the year costs to play
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pro Earns Two Tour Cards In The Space Of Two Weeks After Winning LET Q-School
At the end of the year it's no mean feat to earn a tour card and Nataliya Guseva has won two!
By Alison Root Published
-
From TeeGate To HatGate, The Merger, A 58 And Blockie - 30 Moments That Made The Golf World Stand Up In 2023
It’s been another incredible year in the world of golf – here are some of the standout stories affecting the game over the last 12 months
By Mike Hall Published
-
Padraig Harrington Makes Bold Prediction For Women's Game
Padraig Harrington says the golf ball rollback could end up helping some players in the women's game to compete with the men in the future
By Paul Higham Published
-
LPGA Tour Winner And Olympian Retires From Golf Aged 37
Julieta Granada is retiring to dedicate time to her daughter and embark on a coaching career
By Mike Hall Published