Different Colored Grips And A Full Callaway Set-Up: Jeeno Thitikul's CME Group Tour Championship Winning WITB
Thitikul rounded out her excellent 2025 with back-to-back victories at the CME Group Tour Championship, using a full Callaway set-up in the process
For a second straight season, Jeeno Thitikul claimed the CME Group Tour Championship and, in the process, wrapped up 2025 Player of the Year honors at Tiburón Golf Club.
Firing a 26-under tournament total, the World No.1 never looked in trouble throughout her week, firing rounds of 67, 63, 64 and 68 to wrap up the $4 million prize by a comfortable four shot margin.
Securing three wins on the LPGA Tour throughout 2025, as well as the PIF Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour, Thitikul has done so without changing much within her bag.
A Callaway staffer, you will find the 22-year-old using a full Callaway set-up and, rather uniquely, Thitikul has different color grips from her 4-iron to her 58°, so that her dad, Montree, can closely follow which clubs his daughter is using on TV.
Now a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, you can check out her full winning WITB below...
Driver
At the start of 2025, Thitikul changed her driver from the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond to the Elyte Triple Diamond, with the Thai player continuing to rank inside the top 50 for driving statistics.
The lower spinning model of the Elyte range, it features a 10.5° head, which Thitikul has set at 9.5°. It also possesses a Fujikura Ventus TR Red 5 S shaft, which has been in her set-up for a number of years now.
Throughout the week at the CME Group Tour Championship she missed just seven fairways, averaging 273 yards off the tee.
Fairway Wood
In the fairway wood department, Thitikul has the standard Elyte in her bag, which is a 3-wood configuration and set at 15°.
Once again, it's an update from her Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke 3-wood, which was in play until the tail-end of 2024.
One similarity, though, is that Thitikul has kept her Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 S shaft in play, with the length of the club measuring 41.5", around 1.5" shorter than standard.
Utility Wood
The Callaway Apex UW sits between a fairway wood and hybrid perfectly, with it being one of the most versatile clubs on the market.
Xander Schauffele is among the notable players to previously put one in the bag and, in the case of Thitikul, she too has it in her set-up, specifically with a 19° head and a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft.
Blending the performance of the best fairway woods and best hybrids, we don't see the Callaway Apex UW being removed from her bag anytime soon.
Irons
It's a similar story with Thitikul's irons, as the 22-year-old has the Callaway X Forged Star and standard X Forged in the bag, which have been a crucial part of her set-up for a number of years.
To begin with, the Star model is in 4-iron and 5-iron. They differ from the regular X Forged as they provide a slightly larger profile, as well as a more forgiving head, hence why Thitikul uses them in the longer irons.
The X Forged, meanwhile, feature in 6-iron to pitching wedge and are ranked as one of the best Callaway irons on the market. They provide minimal offset and a thin topline, as well as a tri-level sole with beveled leading and trailing edges that promote smooth turf interaction at impact.
Shaft-wise, Thitikul has KBS PGI 90s shafts and, as mentioned, she has different colored grips on all of her irons. Her 4-iron is a vibrant green, the 5-iron is black and the 6-iron is white. Orange, yellow and a light pink then appear on Thitikul's 7, 8 and 9-iron.
Wedges
Moving to the scoring section of the bag, with Thitikul using Callaway Opus wedges, which are among the best that money can buy.
Loft-wise, you'll spot a 48°, 52° bent to a 50° and a 58° bent to 57.5°. This is the optimal gapping for the World No.1, who has her wedges stamped with inspiring quotes.
Her 48° has "you're braver than you believe," her 52° has "stronger than you seem" and her 58° "and smarter than you think."
Putter
This club has been the secret weapon of Thitikul's throughout the past few seasons, as the 22-year-old ranks top in Putts Per Green in Regulation Average.
Putter-wise, it's the Odyssey White Hot Versa #7 that has helped her produce such a successful season, with mallet-fang style design being a regular feature in her bag since the beginning of 2023.
Even prior to joining Callaway in 2022, Thitikul was using an Odyssey putter, specifically the Odyssey Toulon. In fact, such is her performance with the White Hot Versa #7, she ranked first for Putts Per Green in Regulation Average in 2025 and 2024.
Golf Ball
The final component of Thitikul's bag is her golf ball, which is the Callaway Chrome Tour X that features a four-piece construction and copious amounts of spin.
Released in 2024, it has been a part of her bag since then, with Thitikul preferring the more workable and firmer feeling nature of the Tour X to the standard Chrome Tour.
Many professionals mark their golf balls differently and, with Thitikul, she puts a J either side of the number. Speaking of the number, Thitikul has 46 on every golf ball, which is her birthday in the Thai calendar, with the World No.1 stating: "I was born in 2546 Thai calendar, instead of 2003." She also draws a face on one side of the ball with a crown on it.
Jeeno Thitikul CME Group Tour Championship Winning WITB
- Driver: Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond set at 9.5° with a Fujikura Ventus TR Red 5 S shaft
- Fairway Wood: Callaway Elyte (15°) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 S shaft
- Utility Wood: Callaway Apex UW (19°) with a Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft
- Irons: Callaway X Forged Star (4-5), Callaway X Forged (6-PW) with KBS PGI 90s shafts
- Wedges: Callaway Opus (48°, 50°, 57.5) with Shimada K 3001 S Flex shafts
- Putter: Odyssey White Hot Versa #7
- Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour X
