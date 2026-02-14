Charley Hull Claims Fifth LET Title At PIF Saudi Ladies International

Charley Hull held off the challenges of Casandra Alexander and Akie Iwai to win one of the most lucrative events of the year, the LET's PIF Saudi Ladies International, by one at Riyadh Golf Club.

The Englishwoman had plenty of work to do in the PIF Global Series event at the start of the day, where she was tied for 11th at 12 under and three back of co-leaders Hye Jin-Choi and Rio Takeda, but an early sign she was up to the task came at the second hole with a birdie.

Following another birdie at the seventh, Hull moved within two of the lead, with Alexander out in front on her own at 16 under.

Iwai also remained firmly in contention, helped by three birdies in a row between the fifth and the seventh as she re-joined Alexander at the top of the leaderboard.

However, Hull clearly meant business, as evidenced by a brilliant approach at the par-four ninth, leaving her a tap-in to make amends for a bogey on the eighth.

There was a setback for Hull at the 10th with another bogey. Still, she responded magnificently with another birdie at the 11th to go back to two under for her round, which she followed with an eagle at the par-5 12th,, holing a long putt to take a share of the lead at 16 under.

She wasn’t done there, with more birdies at the 13th, 15th and 18th to set the clubhouse lead at 19 under with a round of 65.

There was still plenty of golf left to play, and Alexander looked the most likely to burst Hull’s bubble, joining her at the top of the leaderboard with a birdie at the 15th before slipping back to 18 under with her second bogey of the day at the 17th.

Needing a birdie to force a playoff with Hull, Alexander could only par the 18th, condemning her to a tie for second with Iwai as Hull sealed her fifth LET title and first since the 2024 Aramco Team Series Riyadh at the same venue.

The victory will be all the sweeter for Hull as the tournament, which marked the beginning of the LET season, offered the year’s biggest purse on the circuit of $5m, with Hull earning $750,000.