Who Is On The PGA Tour World Feed Broadcast Team?
Who are the broadcast team of the PGA Tour World Feed? Here are the details
Since the 2025 Players Championship, PGA Tour TV viewers outside the US and Canada have been receiving the PGA Tour World Feed.
Created by the circuit from its new media facility, PGA Tour Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, it provides international networks commentary, graphics and player coverage tailored to their audiences.
Previously, international viewers were served by the Enhanced International Feed (EIF), which repackaged parts of the domestic US broadcast across the circuit's worldwide broadcasting agreements.
The PGA Tour World Feed has changed all that, with more emphasis on non-US international players and storylines
Each week, the World Feed has a host and two analysts broadcasting from PGA Tour Studios, along with an on-site walking correspondent, but that doesn’t tell the full story, with a large team ready to step into the roles, including some well-known former players.
Here are the details of the broadcast team on the PGA Tour World Feed roster as of 2025.
Hosts
Matt Adams
With over three decades of experience in the golf industry, NBC Sports, Golf Channel and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, host Matt Adams brings a wealth of experience to the role, while he is also known for his popular daily live golf talk show, Fairways of Life.
Brian Katrek
Katrek has a long background producing audio and video content for the PGA Tour, while he’s Sirius XM’s play-by-play host of TGL and the Majors as well as the host of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.
Ned Michaels
Ned Michaels is a former pro, having competed on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour and winning three titles. Like Katrek, he is also known for his work on PGA Tour Live, but as an on-course reporter.
Myan Patel
Patel has been with the PGA Tour since 2022, and works on on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ as a host as well as on the play-by-play team for PGA Tour Radio.
Taylor Zarzour
Zarzour is co-lead play-by-play commentator for Sirius XM and PGA Tour Radio, while he also works on the SEC Network and ESPN in their college football broadcasts.
John Swantek
Swantek spent a long career as host of the Golf Channel’s Inside the PGA Tour, while he currently does hosting and play-by-play work for PGA Tour Live on ESPN and the Golf Channel’s PGA Tour Champions telecasts. He also hosts the Tale of the Tour podcast.
Analysts
Nick Dougherty
Englishman Nick Dougherty won three times on the DP World Tour and finished seventh at the 2007 US Open before turning to broadcasting with Sky Sports as a presenter.
Daniel Chopra
Swede Chopra had a glorious playing career, winning 14 times including twice on the PGA Tour before joining Fox Sports for its golf coverage.
Inci Mehmet
Former LET pro Mehmet, from England, is nowadays best known for her work on Sky Sports Golf having joined the channel in 2019.
Brendon de Jonge
De Jonge had a solid playing career, with a highlight being named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in 2008, while he also played for the Internationals at the 2013 Presidents Cup.
Matt Every
US star Every won the Ben Hogan Award for world’s best amateur in 2006, but he is best known for back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2014 and 2015.
Rob Lee
English former DP World Tour pro Lee won twice on the Europe-based circuit, but since 1999, he has worked as a host and analyst for Sky Sports Golf.
Steve Scott
Former pro Scott, from the US, has made his name in broadcasting working on ESPN, Fox Sports, the Golf Channel and the PGA Tour as an analyst and on-course reporter.
Laura Davies
With 87 professional wins and five Major titles, they don’t get much more legendary than Englishwoman Laura Davies. Since leaving her playing career behind, she has remained in the spotlight as a commentator and analyst on Sky Sports Golf.
Andres Gonzales
Gonzales has a Canadian Tour win to his name, while he’s also a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Billy Kratzert
American Kratzert racked up four PGA Tour victories between 1976 and 1984, while he also placed T5 at the 1978 Masters and T6 at that year’s US Open. Since 1997, he has been involved in broadcasting, with roles at the Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live.
James Nitties
Australian James Nitties won five times in his professional career, before building a career in broadcasting, working as an analyst on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.
Craig Perks
New Zealander Perks famously won The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in 2002. Five years later, he retired and began working as a commentator on the Golf Channel.
Andrew Coltart
Scot Andrew Coltart won twice on the DP World Tour and was also a member of the losing European team at the infamous 1999 Ryder Cup at the Country Club of Brookline. Since 2011, he has worked on Sky Sports Golf.
Jay Townsend
After leaving his playing career behind, American Townsend began a broadcasting career in 1999 that included stints with the BBC, European Tour Productions and PGA Tour Live.
Walking Reporters
Rich Beem
American Beem's career highlight came at the 2002 PGA Championship when he held off Tiger Woods to win by one. Since 2015, he has worked for Sky Sports as an analyst and walking reporter.
Emilia Doran
Two-time US Curtis Cup player Emilia Doran is currently an analyst and on-course commentator for the Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live and Sirius XM.
David Howell
Englishman David Howell brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having won five times on the DP World Tour and played in two editions of the Ryder Cup.
John Maginnes
US former PGA Tour pro Maginnes nowadays works on Sirius XM and PGA Tour coverage on ESPN+.
Colin Swatton
Swatton is best known for his career in coaching, which included working alongside his compatriot, Australian former World No.1 Jason Day.
Gary Christian
After a PGA Tour career, Englishman Christian began a broadcasting career, working on Sky Sports, ESPN, the Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live and NBC Sports.
Paul Gow
Former pro Gow hails from Australia and won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour before retiring and embarking on a career as a broadcaster with Fox Sports.
Wayne Riley
Another Australian, 1995 Scottish Open winner Riley began working for Sky Sports as a walking reporter in 2005.
