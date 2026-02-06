Who Is On The PGA Tour World Feed Broadcast Team?

Since the 2025 Players Championship, PGA Tour TV viewers outside the US and Canada have been receiving the PGA Tour World Feed.

Created by the circuit from its new media facility, PGA Tour Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, it provides international networks commentary, graphics and player coverage tailored to their audiences.

Previously, international viewers were served by the Enhanced International Feed (EIF), which repackaged parts of the domestic US broadcast across the circuit's worldwide broadcasting agreements.

The PGA Tour World Feed has changed all that, with more emphasis on non-US international players and storylines

Each week, the World Feed has a host and two analysts broadcasting from PGA Tour Studios, along with an on-site walking correspondent, but that doesn’t tell the full story, with a large team ready to step into the roles, including some well-known former players.

Here are the details of the broadcast team on the PGA Tour World Feed roster as of 2025.

Hosts

Matt Adams

With over three decades of experience in the golf industry, NBC Sports, Golf Channel and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, host Matt Adams brings a wealth of experience to the role, while he is also known for his popular daily live golf talk show, Fairways of Life.

Matt Adams has a long career in broadcasting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brian Katrek

Katrek has a long background producing audio and video content for the PGA Tour, while he’s Sirius XM’s play-by-play host of TGL and the Majors as well as the host of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Ned Michaels

Ned Michaels is a former pro, having competed on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour and winning three titles. Like Katrek, he is also known for his work on PGA Tour Live, but as an on-course reporter.

Ned Michaels has worked on PGA Tour Live (Image credit: Getty Images)

Myan Patel

Patel has been with the PGA Tour since 2022, and works on on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ as a host as well as on the play-by-play team for PGA Tour Radio.

Taylor Zarzour

Zarzour is co-lead play-by-play commentator for Sirius XM and PGA Tour Radio, while he also works on the SEC Network and ESPN in their college football broadcasts.

John Swantek

Swantek spent a long career as host of the Golf Channel’s Inside the PGA Tour, while he currently does hosting and play-by-play work for PGA Tour Live on ESPN and the Golf Channel’s PGA Tour Champions telecasts. He also hosts the Tale of the Tour podcast.

Analysts

Nick Dougherty

Englishman Nick Dougherty won three times on the DP World Tour and finished seventh at the 2007 US Open before turning to broadcasting with Sky Sports as a presenter.

Nick Dougherty is a former pro who turned to broadcasting on Sky Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Chopra

Swede Chopra had a glorious playing career, winning 14 times including twice on the PGA Tour before joining Fox Sports for its golf coverage.

Inci Mehmet

Former LET pro Mehmet, from England, is nowadays best known for her work on Sky Sports Golf having joined the channel in 2019.

Brendon de Jonge

De Jonge had a solid playing career, with a highlight being named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in 2008, while he also played for the Internationals at the 2013 Presidents Cup.

Matt Every

US star Every won the Ben Hogan Award for world’s best amateur in 2006, but he is best known for back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2014 and 2015.

Matt Every won the Arnold Palmer Invitational twice before turning to broadcasting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rob Lee

English former DP World Tour pro Lee won twice on the Europe-based circuit, but since 1999, he has worked as a host and analyst for Sky Sports Golf.

Steve Scott

Former pro Scott, from the US, has made his name in broadcasting working on ESPN, Fox Sports, the Golf Channel and the PGA Tour as an analyst and on-course reporter.

Laura Davies

With 87 professional wins and five Major titles, they don’t get much more legendary than Englishwoman Laura Davies. Since leaving her playing career behind, she has remained in the spotlight as a commentator and analyst on Sky Sports Golf.

Laura Davies is one of the game's legends (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andres Gonzales

Gonzales has a Canadian Tour win to his name, while he’s also a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Billy Kratzert

American Kratzert racked up four PGA Tour victories between 1976 and 1984, while he also placed T5 at the 1978 Masters and T6 at that year’s US Open. Since 1997, he has been involved in broadcasting, with roles at the Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live.

James Nitties

Australian James Nitties won five times in his professional career, before building a career in broadcasting, working as an analyst on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

Craig Perks

New Zealander Perks famously won The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in 2002. Five years later, he retired and began working as a commentator on the Golf Channel.

Andrew Coltart

Scot Andrew Coltart won twice on the DP World Tour and was also a member of the losing European team at the infamous 1999 Ryder Cup at the Country Club of Brookline. Since 2011, he has worked on Sky Sports Golf.

Andrew Coltart has worked in broadcasting for 15 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Townsend

After leaving his playing career behind, American Townsend began a broadcasting career in 1999 that included stints with the BBC, European Tour Productions and PGA Tour Live.

Walking Reporters

Rich Beem

American Beem's career highlight came at the 2002 PGA Championship when he held off Tiger Woods to win by one. Since 2015, he has worked for Sky Sports as an analyst and walking reporter.

Emilia Doran

Two-time US Curtis Cup player Emilia Doran is currently an analyst and on-course commentator for the Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live and Sirius XM.

David Howell

Englishman David Howell brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having won five times on the DP World Tour and played in two editions of the Ryder Cup.

David Howell won five times on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Maginnes

US former PGA Tour pro Maginnes nowadays works on Sirius XM and PGA Tour coverage on ESPN+.

Colin Swatton

Swatton is best known for his career in coaching, which included working alongside his compatriot, Australian former World No.1 Jason Day.

Gary Christian

After a PGA Tour career, Englishman Christian began a broadcasting career, working on Sky Sports, ESPN, the Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live and NBC Sports.

Paul Gow

Former pro Gow hails from Australia and won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour before retiring and embarking on a career as a broadcaster with Fox Sports.

Wayne Riley is one of the well-known broadcasters on the roster (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Riley

Another Australian, 1995 Scottish Open winner Riley began working for Sky Sports as a walking reporter in 2005.