Lexi Thompson Announces Retirement From Full-Time Professional Golf

Lexi Thompson has confirmed that she plans to retire from full-time professional golf at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season.

During part of a spoken letter published on her Instagram and shared by the LPGA Tour, Thompson said: “While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time. At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule.

"I’m excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion, Leo.

"I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers. And of course, I look forward to a little time for myself.”

Earlier in the letter, Thompson said that golf has "played such an important role for the majority of my life" and that her relationship with the sport had been "complicated at times" but admitted she was "so grateful" for all of the amazing moments and memories it had provided her with.

29-year-old Thompson burst onto the scene as a 12-year-old in 2007 when - at the time - she became the youngest-ever qualifier to tee it up at the US Women's Open. Since then, Thompson has featured in 17 consecutive championships and is set to make it 18 at Lancaster Country Club later this week.

Before her professional days, Thompson landed the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2008. She also managed a 4-0-1 record in the 2010 Curtis Cup for the US at just 15 years old.

Thompson turned pro in 2010 aged just 15 and scored her first LPGA Tour success via the 2011 Navistar Classic at the age of 16. At the time, that achievement made her the youngest-ever champion of an LPGA Tour event.

After the LPGA rewrote its age-requirement rules to grant her a full card, she then won three more times over the next couple of years.

Thompson has claimed one Major title and 10 regular LPGA Tour trophies throughout her long and illustrious career, last winning in 2019.

Thompson's 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship victory (now the Chevron Championship) days after her 19th birthday marked a deserved success in the Majors - a category in which she has second-place finishes in all others except from The Women's Open Championship.

There may have been further Major successes if not for several cruel twists of fate, too, with Thompson surrendering a five-stroke advantage down the back nine on Sunday in the 2021 US Women's Open and giving up the overnight lead in the 2019 version to miss out by two shots.

A second Major championship might have arrived in 2017 when Thompson comfortably led the ANA Inspiration, but she was penalized by four strokes for incorrectly replacing her ball on the green and the Florida-born player eventually lost in a playoff to So-yeon Ryu.

The Florida-born athlete competed for the United States in six Solheim Cups and - from 2013 until 2022 - was a fixture in the top-10 of the Rolex Rankings, earning a spot on the US Olympic team in both 2016 and 2021.

Thompson also became just the seventh woman ever to tee it up in a PGA Tour event when she took part in the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, going on to miss the cut by just two shots. Despite her disappointment, the 29-year-old called it "a week I'll never forget."

Yet, Thompson took time away from her career in 2018 after struggling with her mental health. And in her open letter, the one-time child star addressed that part of her life.

She said: "Although this has been an amazing journey, it hasn't always been an easy one. Since I was 12 years old my life as a golfer has been a whirlwind of constant attention, scrutiny, and pressure. The cameras are always on, capturing every swing and every moment on and off the golf course.

"Social media never sleeps with comments and criticisms flooding in from around the world. It can be exhausting to maintain a smile on the outside while grappling with struggles on the inside.

"By opening up about my own battles, I've been able to connect with others who feel isolated in their struggles, offering them a sense of community and understanding. Each time I share, it reinforces the message that it's okay to not be okay and that seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness."

Penning a statement on Thompson's overall impact on the women's game throughout her career, current LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: “It is with immense pride and gratitude that we celebrate Lexi’s extraordinary career.

"With 11 LPGA Tour wins, including a major championship at the Chevron Championship and a victory at the CME Group Tour Championship, Lexi has built an impressive legacy of on-course accomplishments.

"While these achievements are remarkable in and of themselves, Lexi's impact extends far beyond the golf course. She embodies the spirit and dedication of our founders — always showing up and engaging intentionally to help further the growth and impact of the LPGA.

"She is beloved by fans, consistently seen signing autographs and interacting with them no matter the result that day. Lexi’s commitment to our partners has also been unparalleled; throughout her career, she has continually made time to engage with partners, their employees, and their clients, and truly has valued their tremendous support of women’s golf.

"This dedication was exemplified last year when she was honored with our Founders Award, given to an LPGA Member who best exemplifies the spirit, ideals, and values of the LPGA through her behavior and deeds, as voted on by her peers.

"Lexi's remarkable career and the way she has conducted herself both on and off the course have inspired countless girls around the world to pursue their goals with passion and perseverance.

"On behalf of the LPGA, I want to thank Lexi for her incredible contributions to our Tour and to women’s golf. We wish her all the best in her next chapter, and we, along with the fans, look forward to watching her compete and celebrating her throughout the rest of the season.”

Thompson is expected to address the media at 2:30pm ET on Tuesday afternoon from Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania.