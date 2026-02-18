Tommy Fleetwood Spotted Wearing Malbon Clothing As Pro Shop Apparel Trend Continues At Genesis Invitational

Although there haven't been many stories of players making equipment changes in 2026, one big talking point has been World No.3 Tommy Fleetwood.

Having been with Nike for over a decade, the Englishman split with the brand at the start of this season and, since then, has been wearing numerous apparel providers.

From Lululemon, to even Pebble Beach pro shop merch, Fleetwood has worn a lot of different manufacturers, with one of those now being Malbon.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Coming off the back of a T3rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, Fleetwood will be among one of the favorites at this week's Genesis Invitational, which is being hosted by Tiger Woods.

Staged at Riviera Country Club, Fleetwood was seen practicing on Tuesday and, once again, it was his apparel that caught the eye, as the eight-time DP World Tour winner was wearing Malbon clothing.

The talk of who Fleetwood will sign with, apparel-wise, has been rife over the last month or so, but the 35-year-old confirmed that a deal hadn't been struck with the company, instead that the sweater was loaned to him by a Major winner.

In a tweet from Golf Digest's Chris Powers, it read: "Your eyes do not deceive you. That is Tommy Fleetwood in a Malbon sweater. (I) Asked him what’s the deal … he said Jason Day loaned him some stuff last week at Pebble. Friends helping friends."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Day signed with Malbon in January 2024 and has worn their apparel ever since (Image credit: Getty Images)

Launched in 2017, Malbon has really established itself on the pro golf scene in the last few years, as Day signed with the company in 2024. The Australian wasn't the only big name to join, as Charley Hull and Fred Couples also signed with the company.

Along with the Malbon sweater, Fleetwood's trend of wearing the host course's apparel also continued, as a black hat that had 'The Riviera CC' printed on the front of it appeared on Tuesday.

Last week, Fleetwood hit the Pebble Beach pro shop as he was decked out head-to-toe in the course's branding. "This is cool. I feel like I'm a big golf fan. I really like golf stuff, so it's quite nice to be wearing like Pebble Beach clothing," he stated after his first round.

It was unlikely that the Pebble Beach apparel was going to make it to the Genesis Invitational and, after previously wearing clothing from Lululemon, Vuori and G/FORE, it seems a clothing deal isn't on the horizon any time soon.

This was something that the man himself confirmed last week, as he stated "our contract (with Nike) was ending and it just turned out like we, you know, sort of didn't end up in a place where I'm wearing Nike stuff this year.

"Who knows what's going to happen in the future."