11 Big Names Missing The Genesis Invitational

The second Signature Event of 2026 has arrived and there's once again a stacked field lined up for the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods.

The historic Los Angeles Open carries a $20m purse and features all of the world's top ten players, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as Ludvig Aberg defends his title.

Signature Events are the most difficult PGA Tour tournaments to qualify for, so a number of big names have not made it into the limited field of just 72 players this week while a few are recovering from injuries.

So, which big names and missing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Let's take a look...

Tiger Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tournament host Tiger Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open but a return appears to be very close.

Having had a seventh back surgery in October, Woods confirmed ahead of the Genesis Invitational that he is back hitting full shots again and said The Masters, which is less than two months away, is not off the table.

Assuming he has no further setbacks it seems like we should see plenty of Tiger Woods on course this year...fingers crossed.

Brooks Koepka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Brooks Koepka made his immediate PGA Tour return via the Returning Member Program, he knew he would only be allowed entry into the Signature Events if he qualified for them off of his own back.

He hasn't managed that after just two events so has missed both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

The five-time Major champion finished T56th in his first start back at the Farmers Insurance Open before missing the WM Phoenix Open cut but has a busy pre-Masters schedule ahead with the Cognizant Classic, Players Championship, Valspar Championship and Houston Open all lined up.

Justin Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Riviera runner-up and two-time Major winner is currently sidelined following a microdiscectomy surgery in November after an MRI scan revealed an issue with a disc in his back.

He has announced he has been fully cleared to play golf again and is targeting a return to PGA Tour action during the upcoming Florida Swing. He has also been confirmed for Atlanta Drive's TGL match next week.

Sungjae Im

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Im hasn't played since October, with the Korean star currently sidelined with a wrist injury. He is confirmed in the field for next month's Houston Open, though, so that could well be when we next see him unless he opts to return in one of the upcoming Florida tournaments.

The two-time PGA Tour winner is qualified for all of the Signature Events this season after finishing T27th at the Tour Championship last year.

Billy Horschel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former FedEx Cup champion and World No.78 Billy Horschel received a sponsor's invitation into last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T48th.

He has not received one for the Genesis so will sit out the event after not meeting the entry criteria.

Keith Mitchell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mitchell is another who received an invite into the Pebble Beach Pro-Am but not this week at Riviera, with Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk and Alex Smalley some of the other players who teed it up in the Pro-Am last week but haven't qualified for Riviera.

The World No.125, who ended last season 75th in the FedEx Cup standings, finished T52nd last week in California.

Chris Kirk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six-time PGA Tour winner Chris Kirk played last week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am and is eligible for the Genesis Invitational via the AON Next 10.

No reason has been given as to why he isn't playing but he may have picked up a slight injury or have a personal commitment. Kirk was recently confirmed as a sponsor's invite for next month's Arnold Palmer Invitational so he has more Signature Event golf to come.

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish twins are two of the best prospects in golf but neither has managed to qualify for the PGA Tour's Signature Events so far this year.

Rasmus hasn't made it despite ranking 44th in the world and making three consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour in 2026, while World No.53 Nicolai isn't in either, despite a good start to the season with a T3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

Michael Brennan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bank of Utah Championship winner Michael Brennan is the highest-ranked PGA Tour player not qualified this week, with the young American currently sat at No.39 in the OWGR.

Brennan is higher ranked than many players in the field but hasn't been able to qualify after only earning his PGA Tour card in late October.

He has history at Riviera, too, having won the Genesis Collegiate Showcase while a sophomore at Wake Forest. He qualified for the main event, where he missed the cut in his PGA Tour debut.

Kristoffer Reitan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a similar story for Reitan, who is not in the Signature Events despite ranking 40th in the world after a superb 2025 season on the DP World Tour.

The Norwegian earned his PGA Tour card via the European circuit after winning twice, and he has got off to a solid start with results of MC-T41-T30 from his first three appearances Stateside.

He is one of many European rookies to watch out for this year.

Genesis Invitational alternates and other notables missing

(World Ranking)