We take a look inside the equipment setup of rising young star Akshay Bhatia.

Akshay Bhatia What’s In The Bag?

Akshay Bhatia has shot to prominence over the past couple of years thanks to, in part, a coaching relationship with George Gankas who also works with Matthew Wolff.

Bhatia turned professional in 2019 after competing at the Walker Cup, where he won two points from three matches in an American victory.

What clubs does the youngster put into his bag at the moment? Let’s take a look.

Bhatia is signed to play Callaway golf clubs and uses a full set, from driver to ball, made by the brand.

At the top of the bag he uses a Callaway Epic Speed driver with 8.5 degrees of loft. It is also fitted with a ‘Hulk’ Smoke Green shaft made by Project X. Tony Finau is another player who has put this in his driver in the past.

This shaft is also in his three-wood, which is a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero model.

He does not carry a five-wood, instead he uses a Callaway X Forged UT Proto three-iron before transitioning down into a set of Callaway Apex MB‘s.

These go from four-iron down to pitching wedge and all of them have KBS Black shafts.

In terms of wedge setup, Bhatia uses three MD5 Jaws Raw models from Callaway. They have 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey 2-Ball Ten prototype with a very cool looking red Stroke Lab shaft.

He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed (8.5 degrees) with Project X HZURDUS “Hulk” Smoke Green 75 6.5 TX shaft

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees) with Project X HZURDUS “Hulk” Smoke Green 85 6.5 TX shaft

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT Proto (3), Callaway Apex MB (4-PW) with KBS TG Hybrid Proto 95 X (3), KBS $-Taper Black 125 S+ (4-PW) shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws Raw (50S, 54S, 60C) all with KBS $-Taper 125S+ shafts

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Prototype

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X