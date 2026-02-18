The Dominant Golf Shaft Brand Involved In 100% Of PGA Tour Victories So Far In 2026

Although the 2026 PGA Tour season is only five tournaments old, a trend has already developed whereby this particular golf shaft brand has been involved in every single victory

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published
Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Chris Gotterup and Collin Morikawa hold trophies and hit wedge shots
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wedges are known as the scoring section of the golf bag and, on the professional circuits, they can be the difference between winning and losing.

It's crucial that the wedges are dialed in and, with five tournaments completed of the 2026 PGA Tour season, a trend has occurred whereby every winner has used a particular type of golf shaft in the scoring section.

Image 1 of 4
Chris Gotterup hits a wedge into the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Gotterup, who claimed the Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open, he opts for the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, while the Major winners, Scheffler, Morikawa and Rose, use the more common S400 models.

As we've alluded to previously, the S400 model is the most used in the wedges on the professional circuits, while the X100 is most commonly found in the iron set-up, with the reason being down to the fact that players prefer heavier, but softer, shafts in their wedges.

Unlike the iron portion of the bag, where the majority of shots are played in full, the wedges require more touch and feel, with more delicate half shots needed to get the most out of the scoring portion.

Because of this, players prefer more weight to be located in the head which, in turn, helps with the feel and control.

Scottie Scheffler steps into an iron shot

Scheffler is one of many players to use an X100 iron and S400 wedge set-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shaft was used in all but three wins, wedge-wise, on the PGA Tour, and only eight players didn't have the brand's shafts in the irons.

It might be early days in the 2026 PGA Tour season but, once again, the trend seems to be that the Dynamic Gold Tour Issue isn't slowing down, as it boasts a 100% win record.

What's more, another club that has dominated in the opening stages is the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, which is in the bag of Gotterup, Scheffler and Morikawa.

Again, it was the most used flatstick of the 2025 season, signifying that it will be yet another strong year for one of the best putters money can buy.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.