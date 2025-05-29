Wait, Didn’t Lexi Thompson Retire? Her 2025 Schedule Doesn't Seem Like It
Lexi Thompson is playing at the US Women's Open this week - her fifth tournament of the year despite her "retirement" at the end of last season
You could be forgiven for thinking Lexi Thompson's retirement was a figment of your imagination as she tees it up yet again at the US Women's Open this week.
One of the superstars of women's game, Thompson shocked the world when she announced she was quitting full-time golf at the end of last season.
The emphasis seems like it was very much on the "full-time" part of the retirement judging by Thompson's 2025 schedule so far - which has already seen her play in four tournaments.
That's just a couple of events down on last year's schedule for Thompson at this stage, ahead of her playing in her 19th straight US Women's Open at the age of just 30.
What's more, the US Women's Open wasn't one of the 10 tournaments she originally committed to playing when she spoke to Golf Monthly back in February.
So seeing Thompson tee it up at Erin Hills at the US Women's Open will very much not be the last time we see her in action this year - she'll also play in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after aT9 finish there last year.
Thompson told Golf Monthly's Alison Root that she made her retirement decision because "I realised there’s more to life than just professional golf” but admitted she was not ready to leave the sport entirely.
There certainly is more in Thompson's life now as well, as she's set to get married to Max Provost in 2025.
Summing up her approach to 2025, Thompson said she was still looking forward to competing, just without the pressures that come with playing full-time chasing ranking points and the like.
"I’m still practicing, maybe not spending as many long days on the course or in the gym, but every time I tee it up, I still want that feeling of competing to win,” she said.
“There’s less stress and pressure on myself, but I’ll always have high expectations. It’s nice to have that freedom now.”
That freedom seemed to work at the Chevron Championship - the first women's Major of the season - as she contended all week before finishing T14.
And Thompson's comments at the Chevron confirmed the fact that she's still very much out on the LPGA Tour to win - and seems to be enjoying showing up at the big events without the full-time grind to deal with.
"Every time I come out to play I'm still wanting to win and have that competitive edge," said Thompson. "But it's just nice to have the life balance, as well.
"It's hard to describe because still, every time I tee it up there's that adrenaline rush of wanting to play well and those nerves and I think everybody kind of has that just wanting to play well and showing their hard work can pay off.
"But with me making the announcement knowing that I'm not going to play as much, I'm coming out here, if I play well, that's great; if I don't, it's just you move on and you go to the next one. I know I'm just going to play less and less."
So, although Thompson is in a retirement of sorts - we can expect to see plenty of her still on the LPGA Tour throughout the year.
