Nelly Korda And Lexi Thompson Switch To New Equipment At Grant Thornton Invitational
Both Major winners made changes to the top-end of their bags at the mixed-pairs event, with Korda introducing a new TaylorMade driver and Thompson a mini driver
As 2026 hones into view, various Tour pros have already started to show off what's to come, equipment-wise, for next season, with Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson the most recent.
Arguably two of the biggest names on the LPGA Tour circuit, the Major winners are part of the Grant Thornton Invitational field this week and, at Tiburón Golf Club, they were spotted with new clubs in the bag.
Like so many TaylorMade staffers, Korda made the move to the new Qi4D driver, which has found its way into the set-ups of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Charley Hull, to name a few.
The two-time Major winner had been previously using the TaylorMade Qi10 Max, with Korda having it most recently in the bag for The Annika driven by Gainbridge and the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
TaylorMade's Qi4D range hit the USGA's Conforming List in mid-November, with McIlroy and Fleetwood putting it in the bag at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Hull was one of the stars from the LPGA Tour to also put the club in the bag at The Annika, and now, Korda has followed the Englishwoman with the Max version hitting her set-up for the mixed event this week.
Along with Korda, Thompson is another player who appears to have switched clubs at the top-end of the bag, with the American reportedly putting in a Cobra King Tec mini driver.
Thompson is known to not swap her set-up often, using a Cobra Radspeed driver from 2021, a Cobra King LTD fairway wood from 2015 and Cobra S2 Forged irons from 2009.
However, in Florida, the Major winner has been using the King Tec mini driver, which was first spotted in the middle of 2025.
Featuring a FutureFit33 loft sleeve and interchangeable front and back weights on the sole, the club helped Thompson and her playing partner, Wyndham Clark, to an historic 17-under-par 55 during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational.
The pair have since fallen away, with Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak leading going into the final round of the tournament.
The pair are looking to join Lydia Ko and Jason Day, as well as Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp, as former winners, with the victorious pair sharing the $1 million first prize.
