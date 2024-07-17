Amazon Prime Day Golf 2024 - LIVE Updates - Only A Few Hours Remaining!

Refresh

GET YOUR HANDS ON/IN THESE... QUICK! Big fan of this deal, too. There are two things I like to stock up on when I see a good deal: balls and gloves. I get through plenty of each, balls because I'm rubbish at the moment, and gloves because I have a very strong grip. Anyway, I'm not brand loyal when it comes to either. However, when it comes to gloves you can't go too cheap - cheap ones don't last long at all. This TaylorMade glove is a top-performer. TaylorMade Tour Preferred Flex Glove | 15% off at Amazon

Was $20 Now $16.99 Constructed with a mix of leather and nylon, the Tour Preferred Flex Glove combines great breathability with great comfort. TaylorMade gloves are worn by some of the best and, with this model, it's clear to see why! Read our full TaylorMade Tour Preferred Flex Golf Glove Review

NET YOURSELF A DEAL (Image credit: Future) This is my garden. Nice, right? Thank you, I spend a lot of time in those flower beds. There's one thing missing, though, a golf net. What I really need to do is take the goal down and get myself a practice golf net. Hmmm, where can I get one? Well, I have just invested on the one below. There are some good ones on Amazon and I will soon be hitting balls in the back garden until my heart is content. Seriously, there are some cracking deals to be had on all items of golf gear. Be sure to keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day hub, which we are constantly updating. Amazon Basics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net | 21% off at Amazon

Was $71.86 Now $56.99 Made from durable metal and fiberglass that gives it a degree of sturdiness and toughness, the Portable Driving Net can be set up and taken down very easily, and can also be stored away in a handy carry bag.

Golf Monthly has been testing golf equipment for many, many years, and we have been covering sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday as well. We know we are in a good place to help steer you away from the bad deals and bad products, and towards the good stuff. As such, we will be looking to include products that we have trialed, or products that the Golf Monthly staff recommend.

ACT QUICK, LADIES Super shoe deals all over the place - none better than this one. Read Genelle's review below on the Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In. I've noticed quite a few links have disappeared in the last couple of hours, and that can only mean one thing: STOCK IS SELLING OUT! We're big fans of Skechers golf shoes. If your priority is comfort, do check these out... Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In Golf Shoe | Up to 29% off at Amazon

Was $124 Now $88.48 These easy-to-wear shoes with notably good grip are ideal if you have problem feet thanks to Skechers’ Arch Fit podiatrist-certified support. As the name suggests, they’re the closest you can get to hand-free access and the twist fit dial closure on the side allows women to find the perfect fit. Read our full Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip In review

JUST 8.5 HOURS LEFT, GUYS If I were to buy just one item of golf equipment on the Amazon Prime Day, it would be balls. I know this is a bit boring but nothing winds me up more than forking out over $15 for a sleeve of premium balls - and I have to do that regularly at the moment. I must say, I got a bit giddy when I saw this deal... Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls | 24% off at Amazon

Was $36.99 Now $27.99 A superb all-round performer at a very appealing price. This particularly impressed in the long game where it offered consistently impressive distance. Read our full Titleist Tour Speed Golf Ball Review

GRAB SCOTTIE'S TRAINING AID (Image credit: Getty Images) I'm speaking to one of Scottie Scheffler's college coaches next week for a big feature we're doing on the best player in the world. I'm definitely going to be asking him about this training aid that the World No.1 uses. This rubber grip will help guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency. We're big fans, as you'll discover if you read our full review. If it's good enough for Scottie... Just $12.99, too, which proves you don't have to spend a load of money on Amazon Prime Day. Training Grip | 7% off at Amazon

Was $13.99 Now $12.99 Another top deal we have seen is on a training grip used by none other than Scottie Scheffler. This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency and you can get two of them for just over 10 bucks right now! Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip

ANOTHER CRACKER OF A SHOE DEAL I mentioned this yesterday, but it's soooo good I have to tell you about it again today in case you haven't already seen it. The FootJoy Pro SL golf shoes are heavily discounted. The last time I checked they only had one of my size left in stock - so that's why you have to act quick... you only have until midnight, folks. I've had a couple of Pro SL shoes over the years and I really can't fault them. Top quality. FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 53% off at Amazon

Was $169.95 Now $79.95 A comfortable and lightweight golf shoe that has been one we've really enjoyed testing here at Golf Monthly. Getting a shoe this good for just around the $80 mark is an absolute bargain. Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $99.97

TOP, TOP SHOE MODEL SELLING FAST I can't tell you how good a deal this is - a huge 67% off of what is one of our favorite ever shoes. Look, I know I sound like someone off of a shopping channel trying to flog you something, but this is not some naff hoover that is going to cost you $500 and break after a week - this is one of Adidas' finest ever shoes available for under $60. Buy it! Adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $59.99 A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.

TICK TOCK, TICK TOCK Michael Weston here, contributing editor and gear fanatic. To start off with, not only am I going to be telling you have to have to act fast (Amazon Prime ends at midnight), I'm also going to tell you what stuff is selling out quickly.... and I might also tell you to ACT FAST.