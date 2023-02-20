I Tested A ‘Long Drive’ Golf Ball… Here’s What Happened

Over the years, we have seen plenty of golf balls released to the market with the promise of extra distance. Current models like the Srixon Distance and the Titleist Velocity certainly fall into that category. There is however, a new contender from Bridgestone called the e9 Long Drive that comes with the promise of ‘extreme distance’.

During the design process, Bridgetsone worked with the World Long Drive Association to deliver a ball for ‘maximum power on every shot’. The key technology comes in the shape of a seamless 330-dimple cover for better aerodynamics and a ‘gradational core’ that’s harder on the outside and progressively softer towards the centre. This feature should provide fast ball speeds and a consistent flight.

We wanted to see whether the Bridgestone e9 is one of the best distance golf balls in 2023 so I tested it, both on the golf course and on a launch monitor. For an extra frame of reference I also hit the Titleist Velocity to compare the performance.

Let’s start with the performance off the tee. There is no doubt Bridgestone’s e9 performs well in this department. For a ball that comes in at around $20 less than the premium, tour-played models, the distance (and consistency of distance) was genuinely impressive. However, it was striking to me how similar the performance off the tee was between the e9 and the Titleist Velocity. The average ball speeds, backspin and total carry yardages were all very close. Given the long drive involvement and promise of extreme distance, I was perhaps hoping for a little more from the Bridgestone e9.

That said, I was pleased to see how this golf ball performed elsewhere. During both my mid-iron testing and when I hit a series of half pitch shots, the e9 clearly offered good spin control. From 50-yards, the e9 spun at 5185 rpm which was a fraction more than the Velocity (at 5048 rpm). In truth, given the distance that both golf balls offer, there is still some short game spin control to be had.

The last area of performance to talk about is the feel. Through contact, it was a little softer than I was expecting. Whilst it didn’t feel as soft as models like the Wilson Triad, I was impressed by the feel on offer. This was something I really noticed when I tested it on the golf course in Florida. If you regularly play a firm, fast course but are still in search of good distance in the long game, this model is well worth testing for yourself.

The truth is, the Bridgestone e9 is a very good all-round golf ball. In my testing, the distance off the tee was good, albeit without the transformative gain we were hoping for. Where it did exceed our expectations was in its playability on and around the greens. Offering good spin control and a responsive feel, this is an impressive option at the $30-per-dozen price-point.