17 Best Golf Deals Under $50 - we select our top picks from Amazon Prime Day
Everyone loves great value and, in this piece, we have scouted the best products available during Amazon Prime Day for under $50!
As golfers, we all love a deal and, this Amazon Prime Day, you can grab some premium products with excellent discounts. In this day and age, saving money is crucial, so that's why we've found these offers that come in for less than $50!
Obviously, it's no secret that golf can be an expensive game but there is value to be had especially as there are an array of golf balls, training aids and even golf clubs reduced, meaning you don't have to spend a wad of cash to deck out your golf bag.
Before getting into the deals, we will be updating this piece regularly with the most up-to-date deals under $50. What's more, if you are after even more products on offer, it's worth checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub here!
TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball | 6% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $33.99
The 2021 TaylorMade TP5 is a virtually faultless ball in every area of performance and should prove to be especially popular for those who play a lot of competitive golf.
Read our full TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball Review
Wilson Staff Harmonized Golf Wedge | 19% off at Amazon
Was $41.76 Now $34.03
Featuring in a black chrome finish, the Harmonized wedge from Wilson Staff is under $50 and provides great value for those who are either starting their golf journey, or want premium performing equipment that won't break the bank.
SKLZ Golf Grip Trainer Attachment | 25% off at Amazon
Was $14.99 Now $11.24
A handy implement that can be easily stored in the golf bag. Perfect for warming-up with, or using during a practice session, the Grip Trainer Attachment can fit onto pretty much every club, from driver to wedge.
TaylorMade Tour Preferred Flex Glove | 15% off at Amazon
Was $20 Now $17
Constructed with a mix of leather and nylon, the Tour Preferred Flex Glove combines great breathability with great comfort. TaylorMade gloves are worn by some of the best and, with this model, it's clear to see why!
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Preferred Flex Golf Glove Review
Odyssey Golf Putting Mirror | 19% off at Amazon
Was $26.24 Now $21.30
Measuring 12", this putting mirror from Odyssey can also be stored away in your golf bag and comes with a protective cloth case for simple storage and transportation. It's a great way of making sure your stroke remains consistent throughout.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball (36 ball pack) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $42.49
The RBZ Soft is a durable golf ball that performed excellently in testing. Better players may want to look elsewhere from a short-game feel perspective, but this ball will suit a lot of golfers who want solid performance with good value.
Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball Review
Amazon Basics Golf Swing Trainer | 21% off at Amazon
Was $45.43 Now $35.99
Designed to help improve speed, strength and flexibility, the Golf Swing Trainer from Amazon provides an easy-to-use training aid that works great for warm ups and passing the time at home.
adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 38% off at Amazon
Were $65 Now $39.99
A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity the Tech Response 2.0 offers.
Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls | 24% off at Amazon
Was $36.99 Now $27.99
A superb all-round performer at a very appealing price. This particularly impressed in the long game where it offered consistently impressive distance.
Read our full Titleist Tour Speed Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball | 35% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $32.49
Bridgestone’s best-selling golf ball has a new larger and softer core for faster compression and more distance. This is a great value two-piece ball that feels like an expensive multi-layer model. You can get a good saving on two dozen of them right now.
Read our full Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball Review
Izzo Golf Padded Golf Travel Bag | 12% off with Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $43.75
The last accessory golfers often buy is a travel bag but it's something everyone should have. The Izzo Padded Travel Bag is a good option from a reputable brand to cover you basic travel needs, and this is a great price.
Wilson Zip Golf Balls | 31% off at Amazon
Was $34.99 Now $23.98
Constructed with a zero compression core, the Wilson Zip is an excellent offering that won't break the bank. Not only do you get two dozen, but with this discount it equates to just just above $1 per golf ball!
Callaway 4-in-1 Golf Divot Repair Tool| 29% off at Amazon
Was $14.99 Now $10.58
This handy tool allows golfers to easily repair pitch marks, clean the grooves out and mark their ball, all without clogging their pockets up with different apparatus.
Mizuno RB Tour X Ball | 32% off at Amazon
Was $42.95 Now $29.98
The Mizuno RB Tour X ball is an excellent option for a relatively small group of golfers. If you can swing fast enough and launch the ball high with the driver, then you can really see some gains.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour X Ball Review
Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Golf Ball | 15% off at Amazon
Was $26.99 Now $22.93
The Divide features a unique look that helps with alignment on tee shots and putts. At first, the visual noise seems like something extra to think about but, by about the fifth hole, you tend to just forget about the aesthetics and instead focus on your shots.
Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Ball Review
Full Choice 4-Prong Golf Tees| 30% off at Amazon
Was $9.99 Now $6.99
Golf tees are something you can never have enough of and when there's 30% off these low friction tees, there's no better time to stock up your golf bag for the rest of the season.
Training Grip | Up to 29% off at Amazon
Was $13.99 Now $9.99
Use the training grip trusted by world number one Scottie Scheffler! This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency.
Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
I've Tested These Women's Golf Shoes And They Are A Bargain On Amazon Prime Day
Our Women's Editor has found some great deals on women's golf shoes
By Alison Root Published
-
Rory McIlroy Open Press Conference - Live Updates
The four-time Major champion speaks to the media at Royal Troon ahead of the 152nd Open
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
I've Tested These Women's Golf Shoes And They Are A Bargain On Amazon Prime Day
Our Women's Editor has found some great deals on women's golf shoes
By Alison Root Published
-
I Am A PGA Pro, And If You Only Spend $10 This Prime Day… I Implore You To Spend It On Scottie Scheffler’s Training Aid!
PGA Professional Joe Ferguson thinks this is the best $10 you could spend on your golf game…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Golf Holiday Booked? You Need A Travel Bag And There Are Two Excellent Models Discounted Right Now
Travel bags are one of the best long-term investments you can make when it comes to your golf game and, this Amazon Prime Day, we have found two good models on sale...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I'm A Rangefinder Guy, But This Garmin Golf Watch Deal Is Too Good To Ignore
Our top golf watch pick currently on the market, the S70 from Garmin has performed outstandingly in testing and currently has a discount during Amazon Prime Day.
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Save 20% On One Of Our Favorite Package Sets This Amazon Prime Day
The Strata Men's Golf Package Set is one of the most popular sets on the market and, right now in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can grab it with 20% off
By Conor Keenan Published
-
We Loved This Bag Boy Travel Bag And You Will Too Thanks To It's 36% Prime Day Discount
Right now, one of our favorite golf travel bags from Bag Boy has a mammoth 36% off so act fast!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For Summer? Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On Amazon Prime Day
A golf ball is one of the crucial aspects when it comes to golf and, in this post, we have picked out nine models that are currently discounted during Amazon Prime Day
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Early Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals — Here's 7 Deals On Cobra, Mizuno, Bushnell And Adidas I'd Buy Right Now
Amazon Prime Day officially gets underway on the 16th and 17th July but, prior to the event, there are some early deals to be had...
By Matt Cradock Published