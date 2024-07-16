17 Best Golf Deals Under $50 - we select our top picks from Amazon Prime Day

As golfers, we all love a deal and, this Amazon Prime Day, you can grab some premium products with excellent discounts. In this day and age, saving money is crucial, so that's why we've found these offers that come in for less than $50!

Obviously, it's no secret that golf can be an expensive game but there is value to be had especially as there are an array of golf balls, training aids and even golf clubs reduced, meaning you don't have to spend a wad of cash to deck out your golf bag.

Before getting into the deals, we will be updating this piece regularly with the most up-to-date deals under $50. What's more, if you are after even more products on offer, it's worth checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub here!

TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball | 6% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $33.99 The 2021 TaylorMade TP5 is a virtually faultless ball in every area of performance and should prove to be especially popular for those who play a lot of competitive golf. Read our full TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Ball Review

Wilson Staff Harmonized Golf Wedge | 19% off at Amazon

Was $41.76 Now $34.03 Featuring in a black chrome finish, the Harmonized wedge from Wilson Staff is under $50 and provides great value for those who are either starting their golf journey, or want premium performing equipment that won't break the bank.

SKLZ Golf Grip Trainer Attachment | 25% off at Amazon

Was $14.99 Now $11.24 A handy implement that can be easily stored in the golf bag. Perfect for warming-up with, or using during a practice session, the Grip Trainer Attachment can fit onto pretty much every club, from driver to wedge.

TaylorMade Tour Preferred Flex Glove | 15% off at Amazon

Was $20 Now $17 Constructed with a mix of leather and nylon, the Tour Preferred Flex Glove combines great breathability with great comfort. TaylorMade gloves are worn by some of the best and, with this model, it's clear to see why! Read our full TaylorMade Tour Preferred Flex Golf Glove Review

Odyssey Golf Putting Mirror | 19% off at Amazon

Was $26.24 Now $21.30 Measuring 12", this putting mirror from Odyssey can also be stored away in your golf bag and comes with a protective cloth case for simple storage and transportation. It's a great way of making sure your stroke remains consistent throughout.

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball (36 ball pack) | 15% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $42.49 The RBZ Soft is a durable golf ball that performed excellently in testing. Better players may want to look elsewhere from a short-game feel perspective, but this ball will suit a lot of golfers who want solid performance with good value. Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Ball Review

Amazon Basics Golf Swing Trainer | 21% off at Amazon

Was $45.43 Now $35.99 Designed to help improve speed, strength and flexibility, the Golf Swing Trainer from Amazon provides an easy-to-use training aid that works great for warm ups and passing the time at home.

adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 38% off at Amazon

Were $65 Now $39.99 A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity the Tech Response 2.0 offers.

Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball | 35% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $32.49 Bridgestone’s best-selling golf ball has a new larger and softer core for faster compression and more distance. This is a great value two-piece ball that feels like an expensive multi-layer model. You can get a good saving on two dozen of them right now. Read our full Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball Review

Izzo Golf Padded Golf Travel Bag | 12% off with Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $43.75 The last accessory golfers often buy is a travel bag but it's something everyone should have. The Izzo Padded Travel Bag is a good option from a reputable brand to cover you basic travel needs, and this is a great price.

Wilson Zip Golf Balls | 31% off at Amazon

Was $34.99 Now $23.98 Constructed with a zero compression core, the Wilson Zip is an excellent offering that won't break the bank. Not only do you get two dozen, but with this discount it equates to just just above $1 per golf ball!

Callaway 4-in-1 Golf Divot Repair Tool| 29% off at Amazon

Was $14.99 Now $10.58 This handy tool allows golfers to easily repair pitch marks, clean the grooves out and mark their ball, all without clogging their pockets up with different apparatus.

Mizuno RB Tour X Ball | 32% off at Amazon

Was $42.95 Now $29.98 The Mizuno RB Tour X ball is an excellent option for a relatively small group of golfers. If you can swing fast enough and launch the ball high with the driver, then you can really see some gains. Read our full Mizuno RB Tour X Ball Review

Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Golf Ball | 15% off at Amazon

Was $26.99 Now $22.93 The Divide features a unique look that helps with alignment on tee shots and putts. At first, the visual noise seems like something extra to think about but, by about the fifth hole, you tend to just forget about the aesthetics and instead focus on your shots. Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide Ball Review

Full Choice 4-Prong Golf Tees| 30% off at Amazon

Was $9.99 Now $6.99 Golf tees are something you can never have enough of and when there's 30% off these low friction tees, there's no better time to stock up your golf bag for the rest of the season.