PUMA Ignite Blaze Pro Shoe Review

The Blaze Pro is part of PUMA’s popular Ignite range and as the company says, these golf shoes have been designed to offer serious performance for the serious female player.

This is a lovely-looking, modern shoe, which has a hybrid bootie construction. The leather upper is predominantly black with highlights of pale pink, or rosewater to be exact, and these two colours complement beautifully the dark grey tongue.

The upper and contrasting white outsole make for an overall sporty and stylish appearance. The jumping PUMA panther features unobtrusively at the top of the tongue and on the outside of the upper, whilst the word ‘PUMA’ can be clearly seen at the back of the heel.

The leather upper feels quite stiff, but once on your foot, this shoe is deceptively comfortable, is true to size and really holds feet firm, so we were impressed with the stability that we felt from the ground up when making a shot. This is largely thanks to the heel lock window as it comfortably cups your heel so your foot is locked securely into the shoe.

Ignite refers to Puma’s PU foam in the outsole, designed for cushioning and ultimate comfort along with the supportive Pro-Fit insole. We did not find these golf shoes to be the softest underfoot, but nevertheless, considering they were worn straight out of the box, it is fair to say that they provide ample comfort, as after 18 holes, our feet still felt fresh and without any sign of rubbing.

As far as grip and traction is concerned, this was also impressive and clearly this is a shoe that is suitable to wear year-round. On test day the ground was damp underfoot, but the dual-talon low-profile cleats and a significant number of lugs held their own and gave us noticeable stability on every shot. These shoes also come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.