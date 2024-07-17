I'm A Former Pro And These Are The Deals I'm Taking Advantage Of Before The End Of Prime Day

As someone who used to play this crazy but beautiful game for a living, I completely understand the importance of needing the best equipment. Clubs, balls and technology you can rely on when the pressure is on and you need to have full confidence in your equipment to help you achieve what you set out to accomplish.

With Amazon Prime Day deals running out at midnight tonight, I’ve been searching for the best deals on golf equipment on the internet and have listed them below, so you don’t have to scan through hundreds of web pages and deals!

To give you the ultimate piece of mind, I’ve only listed products below that I have personally used to help me with my own game and one or two pieces from my trusted equipment team colleagues here at Golf Monthly, Joel Tadman, Dan Parker and Joe Ferguson.

Adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoe

Adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoe (Image credit: Future)

While it may be a little embarrassing at times to open my boot/trunk at times in front of people who don't play golf due to the number of golf shoes thrown in there, I'll never lose the love or appreciation for a quality pair of golf shoes.

The fact you can purchase these Adidas Tour 360 golf shoes for under $60 now is absolutely ludicrous! Yes there is a newer model released this year but the blue and subtle orange hints on these shoes look mega and although they are the 2022 model, they still feature Boost technology for maximum comfort and thanks to the cleverly spiked sole, they were extremely stable upon testing.

Adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $59.99 A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Wood

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Wood (Image credit: Future)

The Mizuno ST-Z 230 fairway wood is arguably the best looking fairway wood on the market despite now being a few generations old. When I put this through testing it produced really solid performance and it feels so pure when struck out the middle of the face. It wasn't the longest fairway wood on the market but for those who want an adjustable fairway wood with plenty of forgiveness, you'll be hard pushed to find one better than this!

The fact you can purchase this driver now at 40% off is crazy to me and when you're saving over $120, this deal seems like a bit of a no-brainer.

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Wood | 40% off at Amazon

Was $300 Now $179.99 The Mizuno ST-Z 230 fairway looks stunning at address and inspires confidence. Faster swingers may struggle to keep the ball down due to mid spin, however for the majority of golfers it offers enough speed while being very forgiving on off-center strikes. Read our full Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Review

TaylorMade MG3 Wedge

TaylorMade MG3 Wedge (Image credit: Future)

The TaylorMade MG3 wedges were some of the best wedges on the market last year. These wedges could be found in the bags of some of the best players in the world such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

I love the design of these wedges, the face is designed to rust over time and I think the contrast between that rust and the chrome really helps frame the ball nicely. I found the MG3 wedges produced some of the most consistent performance out of all the wedges tested last year and they produced more spin out of the rough than any other wedge I tested.

While the new MG4 wedges arguably perform a touch better overall, the price you can pick up the MG3 wedges up for during today's shopping event makes them superb value for money.

TaylorMade MG3 Wedge | Up to 22% off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $139.99 The MG3 wedge, one used by some of the best players in the world, is on offer right now with $40 off. There are a couple of finishes to choose from, as well as loads of lofts ranging from 50-60 degrees. There are plenty of bounce options too. Read our full TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge Review

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Like the MG3 wedges, Rory McIlroy also played the TP5x balls that are on offer here! These balls are commonly known as some of the best premium golf balls on the market and offer superb all-round performance.

From scanning the internet, these balls may not have the biggest percentage off but I feel they are the best value for money, coming in at just over $30 a dozen! This is definitely a deal I'll be taking advantage of, stocking my ball collection up before the deal ends tonight.

TaylorMade TP5x | 15% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $33.99 TaylorMade's TP5x golf ball does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that offers a firmer feel. This ball performed well in the wind and offers good distance and levels of consistency off the tee.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (Image credit: Future)

Instead of aimlessly beating balls down a driving range or into a net, level up your practice using the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor. This device couldn't be easier to set up after downloading the Rapsodo Golf app and it will provide you with accurate distances as well as other metrics such as cub speed, ball speed and launch angle! I've compared this device alongside the new MLM2 Pro and premium launch monitor's such as Trackman 4 and the data provided is very similar for a fraction of the price.

The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is currently $200 off which is crazy and I would advise acting fast to take advantage of this deal before they run out of stock!

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 41% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $299 A $200 saving on a very good launch monitor is one of the best deals we have seen so far. Given how easy it is to use and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

Perfect Practice Putting Mat (Image credit: Future)

If you're serious about your golf then having some kind of practice setup at home is a great way to be working on your game when watching the TV and relaxing. This Mat is ultra-premium to touch and the wooden frame adds a touch of class.

The markers on the mat allow you to practice from different distances and really build up confidence on shorter putts. The mat comes with two holes cut at different sizes and the smaller practice hole on the right-hand side really helps you focus and become more precise. 20% off is a great saving on what is considered one of the best putting mats.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat | Up to 20% off at Amazon

Was $129.99 Now $103.99 The Perfect Practice Putting Mat is a great training aid that will help hone your stroke. The various lines do a great job of providing clear visual feedback and the wooden sections are well made and look good. Right now it is up to 20% off as well in select sizes.

The BagBoy T-660 Travel Cover

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Keeping your golf clubs and bag safe while travelling is always tricky but using one of the best golf travel bags on the market will give you a little more piece of mind. The BagBoy T-660 Travel Cover bag does exactly that.

The bag features high levels of padding, has a solid base with large wheels making it easy to transport. If you're looking to get away and a really solid travel cover option then you'll be hard pushed to find better value for money than this one.