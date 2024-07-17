These Will Sell Out: TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball Drops To A Ridiculous Price For Prime Day

Golf ball are a frustrating expense, aren't they? We've all been there, and it's annoying having to buy something that you know you're likely to lose pretty quickly. And, obviously, you need them to play golf so it's hardly like you can avoid buying them. Even if you're good at keeping your golf ball on the straight and narrow, purchasing a dozen of the best golf balls is an essential.

This is where Amazon Prime Day comes in to its own. Each year at this shopping events, dozens of brands reduce their best golf balls to much more palatable prices - and I think I've found the best yet. These will sell out soon, I've no doubt about that, as the 2021 TP5x golf ball is one of the best we've tested in recent memory.

TaylorMade TP5x/TP5 Balls | 15% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $33.99 TaylorMade's TP5x golf ball does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that offers a firmer feel. This ball performed well in the wind and offers good distance and levels of consistency off the tee.

You'll notice this is the 2021 version of TaylorMade's Tour ball and not the latest one that came out in 2023. That's probably why the price on this is so good, but don't let that put you off, this is still one of the best golf balls we've tested in recent memory. The newest TP5 and TP5x retail at over $50 a dozen now, so picking up a ball just one generation

My colleague Joe Ferguson tested these and described them as, 'virtually faultless ball in every area' - pretty resounding. In his other testing notes, Joe said, 'distance off the tee was never an issue, while approaching greens the ball was very workable with an iron in hand. Controlling trajectory was pleasingly easy and the spin levels facilitated fades and draws at will.'

Currently, it's just the TP5x that's on sale, as the TP5 balls sold out due to the popularity of the sale! The TP5x is a slightly firmer version of the TP5, better for those faster swing speed golfers who want to keep spin in the long game down to a minimum while still benefitting from greenside control.

As I said at the top, these will be selling out very soon. At the very least, that deal of 15% off will be gone in a few hours when Prime Day ends at midnight. It already happened to the TP5 balls, so don't miss out on the TP5x balls while this sale is still on!