Titleist Tour Speed 2022 Golf Ball Review
In this Titleist Tour Speed 2022 golf ball review, Neil Tappin sees what this mid-priced urethane-covered model has to offer
A superb all round performer at a very appealing price. This particularly impressed in the long game where it offered consistently impressive distance.
-
+
Excellent long game distance
-
+
Consistent ball flights throughout the bag
-
+
Good feel around the greens
-
-
Not as much greenside spin control as with more expensive models
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The 2022 Tour Speed is the second generation, mid-priced, urethane-covered offering from Titleist. Coming in at around $10 to $15 per dozen less than the brand’s Tour-played Pro V1 models but offering similar levels of performance, we were hugely impressed by the original version of this ball.
We wanted to see whether Titleist has been able to improve the performance of its’ new Tour Speed while maintaining its competitive price-point so we conducted a thorough test both on the course and using a SkyTrak launch monitor. We tested it up against the previous generation Tour Speed and against a competitor model, the 2022 TaylorMade Tour Response.
The key technology in the new ball is the reformulated core with its high flex casing layer. Titleist says this should provide high speed and low spin in the long game. The data from my launch monitor testing would back this up. Off the tee, I gained an extra 2 mph of ball speed over the previous generation and yet the new version spun a fraction less. This translated into a fairly modest but noticeable 3-yard gain in carry and total distance. Interestingly, the new Tour Speed launched and flew a fraction higher than the previous version.
An even bigger gain in ball speed was evident in my 7-iron testing. The new Tour Speed was 7 mph faster and it spun around 1000 rpm more than the original. The result was a higher flight (and more stopping power) with an extra 7 yards of carry. The mid-iron performance was very similar to the 2022 version of the TaylorMade Tour Response and in this area of the game, both options are up there with the best golf balls of 2022.
Throughout my on course testing it was clear that well-struck shots were rewarded with strong ball flights that hung in the air. As far as the long game performance goes, I’d be hard pushed to notice much difference between the Tour Speed and my usual golf ball choice, the Titleist Pro V1x.
In my testing, the only real compromise with the Tour Speed versus one of the best premium golf balls would be greenside spin. Short pitch shots and chips do grab but not quite as much as I’m used to. For anyone considering switching from a more expensive Tour-played model, this might take a little getting used to. Interestingly, the Tour Speed did offer a little more short game spin control than the slightly less expensive Tour Soft model (600 rpm more on 50-yard pitches).
When it comes to feel, of course, this is a very subjective element of performance but I thought it was similar to what I’m used to with the Pro V1x. It offers good levels of feedback and feel without being too soft. I think this makes the Tour Speed a good year-round ball versus some of the softer feeling, mid-priced urethane balls, like the Wilson Triad, which is more suited to fast greens. The TaylorMade Tour Response too felt slightly softer than the Tour Speed.
The last thing to mention is the look of this ball. It has a slightly duller finish than the Pro V1 models and the logo is a fraction thicker, as you can see above. This differentiates it from those Tour-played alternatives and also to the TaylorMade Tour Response which is much closer in look to the brand’s TP5 model.
All in all, Titleist has moved the performance of the new Tour Speed forwards. This delivers in all areas of the bag but particularly in the long game. For those who want high levels of performance without stretching to a more premium price, this is definitely one to try.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Field 2022
A strong field, including PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, is appearing at Colonial
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Dutch Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour is in the Netherlands, but who's playing and how much money is at stake?
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Golfer Shoots 134 In Tournament Qualifier
A golfer at the BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship qualifier carded an unlikely number
By James Hibbitt • Published