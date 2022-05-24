Titleist Tour Speed 2022 Golf Ball Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 2022 Tour Speed is the second generation, mid-priced, urethane-covered offering from Titleist. Coming in at around $10 to $15 per dozen less than the brand’s Tour-played Pro V1 models but offering similar levels of performance, we were hugely impressed by the original version of this ball.

We wanted to see whether Titleist has been able to improve the performance of its’ new Tour Speed while maintaining its competitive price-point so we conducted a thorough test both on the course and using a SkyTrak launch monitor. We tested it up against the previous generation Tour Speed and against a competitor model, the 2022 TaylorMade Tour Response .

Neil tests the 2022 Titleist Tour Speed on course (Image credit: Future)

The key technology in the new ball is the reformulated core with its high flex casing layer. Titleist says this should provide high speed and low spin in the long game. The data from my launch monitor testing would back this up. Off the tee, I gained an extra 2 mph of ball speed over the previous generation and yet the new version spun a fraction less. This translated into a fairly modest but noticeable 3-yard gain in carry and total distance. Interestingly, the new Tour Speed launched and flew a fraction higher than the previous version.

An even bigger gain in ball speed was evident in my 7-iron testing. The new Tour Speed was 7 mph faster and it spun around 1000 rpm more than the original. The result was a higher flight (and more stopping power) with an extra 7 yards of carry. The mid-iron performance was very similar to the 2022 version of the TaylorMade Tour Response and in this area of the game, both options are up there with the best golf balls of 2022 .

The Titleist Tour Speed features a blue and black side stamp to aid alignment (Image credit: Future)

Throughout my on course testing it was clear that well-struck shots were rewarded with strong ball flights that hung in the air. As far as the long game performance goes, I’d be hard pushed to notice much difference between the Tour Speed and my usual golf ball choice, the Titleist Pro V1x .

In my testing, the only real compromise with the Tour Speed versus one of the best premium golf balls would be greenside spin. Short pitch shots and chips do grab but not quite as much as I’m used to. For anyone considering switching from a more expensive Tour-played model, this might take a little getting used to. Interestingly, the Tour Speed did offer a little more short game spin control than the slightly less expensive Tour Soft model (600 rpm more on 50-yard pitches).

When it comes to feel, of course, this is a very subjective element of performance but I thought it was similar to what I’m used to with the Pro V1x. It offers good levels of feedback and feel without being too soft. I think this makes the Tour Speed a good year-round ball versus some of the softer feeling, mid-priced urethane balls, like the Wilson Triad , which is more suited to fast greens. The TaylorMade Tour Response too felt slightly softer than the Tour Speed.

(Image credit: Future)

The last thing to mention is the look of this ball. It has a slightly duller finish than the Pro V1 models and the logo is a fraction thicker, as you can see above. This differentiates it from those Tour-played alternatives and also to the TaylorMade Tour Response which is much closer in look to the brand’s TP5 model.

All in all, Titleist has moved the performance of the new Tour Speed forwards. This delivers in all areas of the bag but particularly in the long game. For those who want high levels of performance without stretching to a more premium price, this is definitely one to try.