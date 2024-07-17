Thanks To Amazon Prime Day, We Built The Best Golf Bag For Those On A Budget
From driver and putter to rangefinder and golf balls, this is your guide to building a golf bag with the bargain sales on offer this Amazon Prime Day
Looking to fill out some gaps in your golf bag? Or maybe you're starting your soon-to-be glittering amateur golf career from scratch...
Well, you've come to the right place to find the best golf equipment deals because during Amazon Prime Day there are a whole load. Here, we've selected just a few of the fabulous deals we've found online to put together the ideal golf bag with some serious golf clubs - with serious savings to match. Driver, putter, golf bag. You name it, we have you covered below.
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 5% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $379.99
Arguably the best manufacturer of drivers in the business, the Stealth 2 Driver is as good as you can get off the tee box, maximising modern technology to help you hit longer, straighter drives.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review
The first compliment we can give the Taylormade Stealth 2 Driver after testing is that we awarded it with a spot in our Editor's Choice list. As the name suggests, the Stealth 2 is the second iteration of TaylorMade's Stealth series and we were excited to test the 2 after we loved the original in testing. In terms of performance, it was right up there with the best drivers we tested - so much so that our tester and editor Neil ended up putting the the driver in his bag for a while.
We found the Stealth 2 a pleasant upgrade on an already fantastic driver, with testing showing a more consistent ball flight and more friendly looks compared to the previous generation. You really feel an 'x-factor' when standing over the ball with this club - probably helped by the knowledge that Rory McIlroy used to rip his golf ball a very long distance with this club in his bag.
The new face design on the Stealth 2 features an advanced version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) to help maintain ball speed on off-center strikes and increase forgiveness.
Fairway wood
Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Wood | 43% off at Amazon
Was $300 Now $179.99
One of the best looking fairway woods out there now has a discount to match the pretty looks. The performance was not just cosmetic though as our tested loved the forgiveness and customization as well.
Read our full Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Review
Most people associate Mizuno with making some of the best irons in golf, but don't sleep on their other offerings for additions to your golf bag, such as the ST-Z 230 fairway wood.
We fell in love with the look of the ST-Z 230 immediately in testing. The classic gloss black carbon crown frames the ball perfectly at address making this one of the best fairway woods for looks.
The ST-Z will become one of your best friends in the bag given how forgiving we found it in testing. When put through it's paces by our tester Sam, only one ball finished more than ten yards from his desired target line, making the ST-Z 230 up there as one of the most forgiving fairways on the market. A Lamkin grip comes as standard too, which is a nice touch seeing as Lamkin produce some of the best golf grips available.
Irons
TaylorMade SIM2 Max Iron Set | 20% off on Amazon
Was $699.99 Now $599.99
The SIM 2 irons from TaylorMade combine distance and forgiveness with a modern, lightweight feel for excellent performance.
Read our full TaylorMade SiM 2 Max Irons review
The TaylorMade SIM 2 irons were a nice update on the original SIM irons released back in 2021. The SIM irons felt great, but SIM2 arguably has a more powerful sensation at impact married with a slightly more low-pitched sound.
Forgiving and long, the SIM 2 irons will inspire confidence in your game by helping your off-center shots not venture too far off line. When we tested these irons back in 2022 we noticed a stable, consistent ball flight with strikes that miss the center of the club face.
We may have only found minimal improvements from the original SIM irons during testing, but that was mainly due to the high bar set by the SiM 2's predecessor. That being said we still think this set of irons are some of the best game improvement irons you can buy, and this latest deal from Amazon presents terrific value.
Wedges
Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge | 31% off on Amazon
Was $159.99 Now $109.95
Forgiveness and spin control come in abundance with the Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedges, providing excellent feel no matter the shot.
Read our full Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge review
Another entry onto our Editor's Choice list - need we say anymore? Cleveland produce some of the best wedges in golf, and the CBX ZipCore wedges are no exception. They provide players with exceptional forgiveness without compromising on spin levels or control, while they pass the eye test at address too.
During testing we tried a range of different shots - full shots, trickier yardage control shots, bunker shots and chip shots from around the green - and we found the performance to be pleasantly consistent.
Feedback from shots was excellent, increasing our tester's confidence over the ball and inspiring a rhythm that will help any golfer with their short game. Thanks to the sharp UltiZip grooves, there was plenty of spin on offer, meaning players can hit confident, aggressive shots towards tight pin positions knowing the ball will spin accordingly depending on the strike.
The Cleveland CBX ZipCore wedges provide all you want from a trusty scoring club, and with over $50 knocked off the price for Amazon Prime Day, you'll struggle to find better wedges for better value.
Putter
Odyssey Eleven Putter Triple Track | 33% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $199.99
The Odyssey Eleven is a very stable with excellent alignment and weight distribution on the mallet head. Very forgiving with good feel, you can save 33% on this putter right now.
Read our full review of the Odyssey Eleven Putter
Mallet putters are all the rage in golf these days, becoming more popular in both the amateur and professional game. If you haven't tried one, we cannot recommend it enough and this Eleven putter could be an easy way to get a mallet straight in the bag because of its outstanding discount.
The 'Stroke Lab' shaft in the Eleven allows for excellent forgiveness and a stiffer, more balanced stroke and strike on both short and long putts.
What we love about the Eleven is the easy but also stylish alignment on the head, which helps you line up the ball at your target before your putt. This helps with confidence standing over the ball so you can hit your desired line and start holing more putts.
The Eleven also features Odyssey's 'White Hot' face, one of the most popular putter faces in the history of club manufacturing, bringing that original and iconic formulation, feel, sound, and performance that has served golfers well for decades.
Golf bag
Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Golf Bag | Up to 34% off at Amazon
Was $279.99 Now $184
The Callaway Fairway 14 is a great all-rounder of a golf bag - lightweight, comfortable to carry, plenty of storage and can fit on the back of a golf buggy or electric trolley. It's on sale, too!
Read our full Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review
Callaway golf bags are considered some of the best golf bags out there and the Fairway 14 is one of their most feature-packed of their entire range.
We tested the Fairway 14 last year and loved the versatility of it. It can be used for carrying on your back, providing comfort and a lightweight feel, while it doesn't feel out of place or loose on a trolley, electric or pull. It also fits nicely on the back of a golf buggy, so you don't have to worry about it knocking about behind you as you drive on the course thanks to the pass-through cart strap.
We found the amount of storage space very helpful during testing, too. Depending on where you play your golf, often waterproof gear or an extra jumper are wise to pack before you head out onto the course - with the Fairway 14 you won't have to worry about running out of storage space.
Seven pockets, including a concealed magnetic pocket for your rangefinder and cooling pocket for your water bottle are a nice touch to a really solid overall golf bag.
The Xact fit system coupled with clip on straps mean adjusting the bag to your liking is very easy. We enjoyed the simplicity of this during our testing - a nice change from some golf bags that can be very fiddly and feel off balanced after adjusting the bag straps when carrying on your back.
Golf balls
Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls | 24% off at Amazon
Was $36.99 Now $27.99
A superb all-round performer at a very appealing price, the Tour Speed golf balls provide consistent, longer distances off the tee for a fraction of the price of the typical premium golf ball.
Read our full Titleist Tour Speed Golf Ball Review
We're all about value in this 'Build a Bag' piece, and these Titleist Tour Speed golf balls present excellent value - even without the discount. This ball is a true all rounder, coming in at the midrange price point for golf balls. Although we found in testing it lacked a bit of spin on those green-side chips compared to the more premium and expensive options, we loved the Tour Speed's performance in every other category.
We conducted a thorough test on the Tour Speed balls two years ago and found that well struck shots were rewarded with strong ball flights that hung in the air. We struggled to find much difference between the Tour Speed and the more premium golf balls in this part of the game.
Considering the Tour Speed comes in at around $10 to $15 per dozen less than the brand’s Tour-played Pro V1 models but offering similar-ish levels of performance, we believe this is one of the best mid- priced golf balls you can buy. And you can get more than 20% off via Amazon right now too.
Rangefinder
Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder | 19% off at Amazon
Was $449.95 Now $363.49
With top-quality optics and fast, accurate yardages, the Nikon Coolshot Pro II is a great investment for your golf bag - especially at 19% off.
Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review
Nikon are better known for their top quality cameras, but with the growth of rangefinders in golf, they've become one of the biggest and best players in the world of distance measuring devices.
Hinted at in the name, the Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Rangefinder helps players stabilize and lock onto the desired target for accurate yardages, so there is no need to worry about shaky hands while staring down the lens.
We enjoyed the lightweight feel of it during our testing, and love the incline/decline technology which gives you accurate readings on how much the elevation change you are faced with will increase or decrease the yardage you should be aiming to hit. This slope feature is illegal in tournaments, but is easily turned on and off.
We tested this alongside some of the best rangefinders on a very hilly golf course and it saved us several times from using the wrong club, making us contemplate calling this a game-improvement device.
The display is clear and yardage feedback is almost instant, while the device itself is durable. It is fog and waterproof, allowing you to use it year-round without stressing about it potentially breaking or getting damaged by the elements. It also includes a smart carry case that straps onto your bag with the least of fuss.
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
