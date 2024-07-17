There’s A Lot Of Rubbish Out There But These 11 Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Actually Worth Buying!

While a lot of manufactures jump on the bandwagon of reducing product during the Amazon Prime Day shopping events, I made it my mission to separate the best deals from the worst, so you don’t have to.

As someone who writes about golf equipment on the daily, myself and my colleagues have had invaluable hands-on experience with this product so we know a good deal when we see them, and we know what are bad products too.

Below is your personalized fast-tracked list of all of the best golf equipment I’ve found discounted during today's shopping event. Remember, while there are deals available at sites other than Amazon, you will need to become an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals. If you’re not and don’t know how, don’t worry, you can easily sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial! Make sure you check out the Amazon Prime Day hub page for all the deals we've found as well.

Technology

Having some of the best golf gadgets and technology in your bag can no doubt, help you play better golf. The Garmin Approach S70 watch is something I've started using recently and is the watch I never knew I needed. Not only does it offer it's primary function of being a golf GPS device, this watch tracks any kind of exercise, calories burnt, sleep effectiveness all while notifying you on the weather and any notifications when linked to your smartphone.

Having a rangefinder is imperative to making sure you are taking the right club into greens and avoiding any major hazards. Take guessing out of the game with the likes of the Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ rangefinder and hit your iron shots closer. With over $100 off, this a deal to take advantage of while it lasts.

The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor takes the guessing out of your practice and gives you immediate feedback through a number of metrics, such as clubhead speed, ball speed and launch angles. This is a great way to give your practice some purpose and is a huge 41% off.

Garmin Approach S70 Watch | 11% off at Amazon

Was $699.99 Now $620.37 The Garmin Approach S70, is the most user-friendly GPS golf watch to date, with a brilliant display and the ability to measure and analyze most anything during the course of a round. It is our top pick on the market and currently has 11% off at Amazon. Read our full Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch Review

Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ Rangefinder | 41% off at Amazon

Was $269.99 Now $159.20 The Blue Tees Series 3 Max is another model we love and the Plus version here is the slope model, which currently has an excellent 41% off at the moment.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 41% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $299 A $200 saving on a very good launch monitor is one of the best deals we have seen so far. Given how easy it is to use and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Golf Balls

Golf balls are becoming more and more expensive, so I've done my best to highlight three models that are superb quality and are now available at around $30 per dozen.

The Mizuno RB Tour X golf ball is perfect for longer hitters who want to create maximum distance by knocking off some spin. If you already have speed and want to gain some yardage, these are a great option.

The Titleist Tour Speed golf balls are also perfect for golfers chasing distance but these don't require the same clubhead speed as the Mizuno RB Tour X balls.

The TaylorMade TP5x golf balls are commonly known as one of the best golf balls on the market. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both played this ball last year. Any time you get a chance to get a premium golf ball for this kind of price, it's worth taking advantage of.

Mizuno RB Tour X Ball | 25% off at Amazon

Was $42.95 Now $32.21 The Mizuno RB Tour X ball is an excellent option for a relatively small group of golfers. If you can swing fast enough and launch the ball high with the driver, then you can really see some gains. Read our full Mizuno RB Tour X Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5x/TP5 Balls | 15% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $33.99 TaylorMade's TP5x golf ball does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that offers a firmer feel. This ball performed well in the wind and offers good distance and levels of consistency off the tee.

Golf Shoes

I'm a massive sucker for a fresh pair of golf shoes, especially when they're on sale. The Adidas Tour 360 24 golf shoe was only released this year and has been worn by many if the game's top players this year. The classic Tour 360 look remains while some new comfort technology and traction on the sole makes this shoe better than any previous model. At 18% off, this is a great deal to take advantage of before they likely go back to full price at midnight.

The FootJoy Pro SL Boa golf shoes are a great option for a shoe that combines a classic look with a sporty style. This lightweight golf shoe is an absolute steal for under $80 and is a deal I might have to take up myself!

Adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 18% off at Amazon

Was $200 Now $164 adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. It is a premium, thoughtful, comfortable and good looking golf shoe that raises the bar, and right now it has up to 18% off. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review

Clubs

The TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedge is a superb wedge offering that was considered one of the best wedges on the market over the past few years. The CNC milling on the sole helps it glide out of turf easily and the rusting face helps frame the ball superbly well. At $40 off, these wedges are an easy choice if you're looking to update your arsenal around the greens.

The Odyssey Eleven Triple Track Putter is a mallet style putter that features really clear alignment technology. The White Hot insert face provides really good feel for distance control and is popular among tour players.

Lastly, the Wilson Launchpad driver is available at a huge discount of 63%. This high launching driver is perfect for those seeking a little extra carry off the and the larger head will inspire confidence to those seeking it.

TaylorMade MG3 Wedge | Up to 22% off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $139.99 The MG3 wedge, one used by some of the best players in the world, is on offer right now with $40 off. There are a couple of finishes to choose from, as well as loads of lofts ranging from 50-60 degrees. There are plenty of bounce options too. Read our full TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge Review

Odyssey Eleven Putter | 33% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $199.99 The Odyssey Eleven is a very stable high MOI putter with good choice of hosels and alignment lines to create more consistency on off centre strikes. Very forgiving with good alignment and feel, you can save 33% on this putter right now.