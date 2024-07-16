Amazon Prime Day Golf 2024 - LIVE Updates - Huge Shopping Event Begins

Refresh

HOW TO BECOME A PRIME MEMBER I have just realized I never made it clear how to become a Prime member, which is kind of important given you need to be one to shop the best deals. It is really simple actually because all you have to do is go to the Amazon Prime page on the site and sign up. This subscription costs $14.99/£8.99 a month, but new subscribers can actually get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to get access to the deals. Of course this trial gives you access to the deals but other benefits too such as the free shipping, Amazon Prime video and so on. Then after you have shopped during Prime Day event, you can then decide if you want to cancel the subscription as well.

STEALTH 2 DRIVERS AT LOWEST PRICE I'VE SEEN (Image credit: Future) Blimey the first deal I see is on the TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver and what a deal. Admittedly it is an older model having been replaced by the Qi10 range, but it is still a high-quality driver, and in select specifications (loft and shaft specs), you can get it for $289.99! It also looks like the fairway woods are on offer as well. TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 27% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $289.99

The 2023 Stealth version has been subtly improved with the 2, making this an impressive all-rounder, one that will appeal to a wide range of golfers. It is definitely more user-friendly from our testing and looks absolutely fantastic with the black and red finish.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review

TOP TIPS FOR PRIME DAY Before I start posting the best deals out there, I did want to give you guys some quick tips though to make sure you have guidance on finding the best deals out there. 1. Use a free trial to shop the sale If you think about it, Prime members are spending $14.99/£8.99 a month to shop during Amazon Prime Day. The idea of paying to shop a sale is a bit odd but considering the amazing prices on offer every year, it's a small price to pay. However, if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime before the event and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial. 2. Shop with an Amazon Gift Card If you have an Amazon Gift Card that you haven't used yet, why not use it on Prime Day? I cannot stress how much this makes sense. 3. Don't limit yourself to Amazon Of course there will be a lot of focus on Amazon during the sales event but definitely don't limit yourself to just one retailer as we often notice other retailers like PGA TOUR Superstore, Walmart, Rock Bottom Golf and Scottsdale Golf doing sales of their own. 4. Price check everything I really think this is one of the most important things to do when shopping in sales events. Price checking on Amazon is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference. 5. Watch out for shady reviews This is something to be aware of. Amazon has removed a lot of bogus reviews but there are so many that not all of them can be. So I recommend just keeping your eyes out for reviews that seem a bit fishy.

HUNDREDS OF GOLF DEALS It looks like Amazon has really raised the bar in 2024 with the number, and quality of deals in the golf sector. From what I can see, there are loads of clubs, bags, balls, training aids, package sets and so much more on offer. It is really great to see, and it looks like they have sorted out the categorization as well - the golf section on the Amazon website is much cleaner and easier to read in my opinion.