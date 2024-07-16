Amazon Prime Day Golf 2024 - LIVE Updates - Huge Shopping Event Begins

Amazon Prime Day is here! Running from the 16th to the 17th July the shopping event always sees thousands of discounts on things like air fryers, televisions and so on. Thankfully for us, golf is a section that Amazon has clearly put a bit of a focus on in 2024 as there are lots of deals on products we know to be good, and from big brands too - such as Callaway, TaylorMade, Bushnell, Garmin and loads more.
We have a dedicated Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub where loads of the best products and offers have been listed for you to browse. You could also go directly to the Amazon Golf Section or let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below.
Before getting to the deals I wanted to make clear that we at Golf Monthly have been testing golf equipment for many, many years, and we have been covering sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday as well. As such we think we are in a good place to help steer you away from the bad deals and bad products, and towards the good stuff. As such, we will be looking to include products that we've tested, gear we actually own, or products that the Golf Monthly staff recommend. We hope we can help you find the new product that could transform your game, so let's get to the deals!
Obviously before we get to the deals, it is worth reminding you that if you want to save on Amazon Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.
Top Picks: The absolute best deals
Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch | 17% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $249.99
Contained in a sleek package are a number of extremely useful and easy-to-use features for golfers of all levels. Ideal for wear on and off the course, we would highly recommend the Garmin S42 Approach to anyone.
Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review
Wilson Launchpad Driver | Up to 63% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $129.98
In select specifications you can get a simply unbelievable discount on the Wilson Staff Launchpad driver right now. One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve hit, it delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee.
Read our full Wilson Launch Pad Driver Review
Adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $59.99
A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review
BagBoy Nitron Golf Push Cart | 20% off at Amazon
Was $279.95 Now $224
Save yourself over 20% on one of the best golf push carts in the game. Lightweight, compact and with plenty of storage, it is one of our favorites from testing.
Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review
SOME GREAT BALL DEALS AS WELL
Amazon UK is really bringing the heat this morning as there are some awesome golf ball deals as well from big brands as you can see below. The Tour Speed is a superb all round performer and with a dozen with nearly a third off, that might be my ultimate top pick so far today.
The Srixon Soft Feel has an incredible 36% off and will suit those who want a soft feeling golf ball, and finally you can get two dozen Hex Soft balls from Callaway for under £30 which is unheard of.
Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls | 32% off at Amazon
Was £34.99 Now £23.90
It looks like Titleist golf balls have several discounts during Amazon Prime Day and one of the absolute best is the Tour Speed with as much as 32% off. This ball particularly impressed in the long game where it offered consistently impressive distance.
Read our full Titleist Tour Speed Golf Ball Review
Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls | 36% off at Amazon
Was £28 Now £17.99
In testing, we found that the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern of the Soft Feel cut through the wind well and, regarding yardages, we produced some serious distance. Personally, we think this is one of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds.
Read our full Srixon Soft Feel 2023 Golf Ball Review
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon
Was £39.99 Now £29.99
Amazingly you can get two dozen Hex Soft balls for just under £30 right now! If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play.
Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review
SOME TOP UK DEALS HAVE GONE LIVE
Prime Day is officially live in the UK, with the US just a few mins away, and there are some very good deals out there I have spotted. Two of my favorites are on the men's and women's Strata package sets. If you know me and the Golf Monthly team, you will know how we enjoyed testing these sets and how good the performance was considering the value price. So much so they play key roles in our guides on the best golf sets for beginners, and best women's golf sets. In the men's set you can get up to 28% off and for the women's that number swells to as much as 35%!
Additionally you can get the S12 watch from Garmin for as little as £109.99 right now in select colors. I am not sure I have seen the price that low for a watch that good.
Strata Men's Package Set | 28% off at Amazon
Was £329.99 Now £239
Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has around 28% off at Amazon right now and given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
Strata Women's Package Set | Up to 35% off at Amazon
Was £329.99 Now £213.70
Strata make some of the best golf club sets on the market, with their women's package set including all the basics you need to get started in the game of golf.
Read our full Strata Ultimate Women’s Set Review
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | Up to 31% off at Amazon
Was £159.99 Now £109.99
With the Garmin S12 you get a stylish golf watch that is now available with up to 31% off. It looks great, is extremely usable, has 40,000 preloaded courses, and we loved the Big Numbers GPS mode as well which made yardages very easy to read.
HOW TO BECOME A PRIME MEMBER
I have just realized I never made it clear how to become a Prime member, which is kind of important given you need to be one to shop the best deals. It is really simple actually because all you have to do is go to the Amazon Prime page on the site and sign up.
This subscription costs $14.99/£8.99 a month, but new subscribers can actually get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to get access to the deals.
Of course this trial gives you access to the deals but other benefits too such as the free shipping, Amazon Prime video and so on. Then after you have shopped during Prime Day event, you can then decide if you want to cancel the subscription as well.
STEALTH 2 DRIVERS AT LOWEST PRICE I'VE SEEN
Blimey the first deal I see is on the TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver and what a deal. Admittedly it is an older model having been replaced by the Qi10 range, but it is still a high-quality driver, and in select specifications (loft and shaft specs), you can get it for $289.99! It also looks like the fairway woods are on offer as well.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $289.99
The 2023 Stealth version has been subtly improved with the 2, making this an impressive all-rounder, one that will appeal to a wide range of golfers. It is definitely more user-friendly from our testing and looks absolutely fantastic with the black and red finish.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review
TOP TIPS FOR PRIME DAY
Before I start posting the best deals out there, I did want to give you guys some quick tips though to make sure you have guidance on finding the best deals out there.
1. Use a free trial to shop the sale
If you think about it, Prime members are spending $14.99/£8.99 a month to shop during Amazon Prime Day. The idea of paying to shop a sale is a bit odd but considering the amazing prices on offer every year, it's a small price to pay. However, if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime before the event and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial.
2. Shop with an Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Gift Card that you haven't used yet, why not use it on Prime Day? I cannot stress how much this makes sense.
3. Don't limit yourself to Amazon
Of course there will be a lot of focus on Amazon during the sales event but definitely don't limit yourself to just one retailer as we often notice other retailers like PGA TOUR Superstore, Walmart, Rock Bottom Golf and Scottsdale Golf doing sales of their own.
4. Price check everything
I really think this is one of the most important things to do when shopping in sales events. Price checking on Amazon is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference.
5. Watch out for shady reviews
This is something to be aware of. Amazon has removed a lot of bogus reviews but there are so many that not all of them can be. So I recommend just keeping your eyes out for reviews that seem a bit fishy.
HUNDREDS OF GOLF DEALS
It looks like Amazon has really raised the bar in 2024 with the number, and quality of deals in the golf sector. From what I can see, there are loads of clubs, bags, balls, training aids, package sets and so much more on offer. It is really great to see, and it looks like they have sorted out the categorization as well - the golf section on the Amazon website is much cleaner and easier to read in my opinion.
HERE WE GO!
And just like that, Amazon's 2024 Prime Day event has started and there are thousands of deals out there already. It must be said in years gone by the golf offering has been a bit lacking from Amazon but from a quick bit of research from myself, (Sam Tremlett - E-commerce Editor), there is actually a lot of good stuff with discounts. This live blog will look to bring you best of those deals as well as give you some tips and tricks to get the best prices.