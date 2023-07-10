Live

Amazon Prime Day Golf 2023 - LIVE Updates - Offers on Clubs, Balls, Apparel and Tech

Amazon Prime day takes place over the 11th and 12th July, let the Golf Monthly team help you find the best offers we have seen to assist your game

Thomas Patrick Clarke
By Thomas Patrick Clarke
published
Contributions from
Ed Carruthers, Sam De'Ath, Matt Cradock, Sam Tremlett, Dan Parker

Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is here, running over the 11th and 12th July, and with more and more great golf products available on the site, we at Golf Monthly have been busy curating the best products for you to consider.

We have a dedicated Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub where loads of the best products and offers have been listed for you to browse.

You could  also go directly to the Amazon Golf Section or let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below.

We have been testing golf equipment for many years , as well as covering sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday, so we will be looking to show you the best deals  (whilst also helping you avoid the bad ones). As such we will be looking to include products that we've tested, gear we actually own, or products that the Golf Monthly staff recommend.

We hope we can help you find the new product that could transform your game.

Amazon Prime | Sign up here

Amazon Prime | Sign up here

Obviously before we get to the deals, it is worth reminding you that if you want to save on Amazon Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 15% off at Amazon

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 15% off at Amazon
Was $629.99 Now $535

You can nearly get $100 off the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver at the moment which is a model you will have seen the best players in the world use. You can also choose your loft and shaft.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $629.99 | Carl's Golfland $629.99

TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter | 28% off at Amazon

TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter | 28% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $179.99

The TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback will really suit those who struggle with alignment and consistency as the tungsten stability bars help keep the face square to the line. Right now you can get 28% off as well. 

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $179.98 | Carl's Golfland $179

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $299.99

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $299.99 | Rock Bottom Golf $299.99

TOUR GEAR IS ALSO AVAILABLE - INCLUDING RORY'S DRIVER

Rory McIlroy's Driver Is On Sale This Prime Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read the whole story about Rory McIlroy's Driver

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 14% off at Amazon

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 14% off at Amazon
Was $629.99 Now $535.49

Perhaps one of the most exciting deals available during Amazon Prime Day, the Stealth 2 Plus is now on sale for the lowest price we've seen.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $629.99 | Carl's Golfland $629.99

PLANNING A GOLF HOLIDAY? THE OGIO 2023 TRAVEL COVER IS ON SALE DURING PRIME DAY

Planning A Golf Holiday? The Ogio 2023 Travel Cover Is On Sale During Prime Day

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Ogio are a leader when it comes to producing some of the best golf travel bags in the game. Read the whole deal story. 

In our testing it was seamless to transport thanks to its strong wheels and the other thing to note is it comes with 360º of reinforced foam padding and a skid plate for further abrasion protection, giving the bag extra structure and helps to keep your clubs safe and secure during transit. Additional compression straps surround the exterior of the bag, a design feature that is meant to stop your clubs and other equipment from moving while inside the bag. 

Ogio 2023 Golf Travel Cover | 6% off at Amazon

Ogio 2023 Golf Travel Cover | 6% off at Amazon
Was $219.99 Now $206.79

It appears the specific models on offer are the standard version, the Mid (a model we have tested), and the Max design and each come with slightly different prices. You can get up to 6% off right now but we have also seen the bags with up to 15% off as well so just something to keep tabs on.

THESE BRAND NEW DRIVER ARE NOW AT THEIR LOWEST PRICE

A blue background with a number of different driver heads on it

(Image credit: Future)
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 16% off at Amazon

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 16% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $504.98

Used on the professional circuit, this Stealth 2 driver is now under $510 this Amazon Prime Day. There are several shafts to choose from as well as lofts, and there are left and right handed models on offer too which is great to see.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $599.99 | Carl's Golfland $599

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 15% off at Amazon

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver | 15% off at Amazon
Was $629.99 Now $535

The Tour model, the Stealth 2 Plus is also on offer. This is Rory McIlroy's driver and we think this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the driver.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $629.99 | Carl's Golfland $629.99

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Driver | $50 off at Amazon

Cobra Aerojet Driver | $50 off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $499.99

Next up is the Aerojet from Cobra which has $50 off right now. Visually this club is stunning and the sleek aesthetic matches up to the performance on offer here too. This is the standard model so will suit a wide variety of players.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $549.99 | Carl's Golfland $549

Read our full Cobra Aerojet Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | Up to 15% off at Amazon

Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | Up to 15% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $466.60

The LS version of the Aerojet is also on offer with as much as 15% off (the discounts are slightly different for left/right handed models). The LS is designed for consistent ball-strikers and we see it out on Tour in the bags of people like Rickie Fowler.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $549.99 | Carl's Golfland $549

Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review

Wilson Dynapower Carbon Driver | 15% off at Amazon

Wilson Dynapower Carbon Driver | 15% off at Amazon
Was $489.95 Now $416.50

Our final selection is from Wilson, the Dynapower driver which is available at the lowest price we've seen. It has 15% off at the moment which means it is around the $400 mark - a very attractive price point for a new driver.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $499.99 | Carl's Golfland $499.99

Read our full Wilson Dynapower Carbon Driver Review

WHAT ARE YOU AFTER?

The good news is that we already know there is going to be loads of good offers available this year - and many will be going live over the next two days. Will will list the best here - or you can also go to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Hub.

HERE WE GO!

Well this should be fun, two days looking at golf equipment and finding some bargains. Come and join the ride!

