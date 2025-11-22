Josele Ballester Is One Of The Fastest Players In The World... Here's His PIF Saudi International Winning WITB
The big-hitting Spaniard claimed a first professional title at the PIF Saudi International, with Ballester using a mix of Ping and TaylorMade clubs to win in Riyadh
Josele Ballester is one of the game's brightest talents and, just six months on from turning professional, the Spaniard has his first victory, claiming the PIF Saudi International by three strokes.
Having won the Spanish Amateur, European Amateur and US Amateur prior to turning professional, the now LIV Golfer carded two 65s and two 66s as he ended well clear of fellow circuit player Caleb Surratt.
A member of Fireballs GC, Ballester is an equipment-free agent and, being one of the fastest players in golf, regularly averaging over 195+ mph ball speed with the driver, has a mixed set-up.
Using Ping and TaylorMade, the 22-year-old has had this set-up for some time now, using it at the start of 2025, when he appeared at The Masters, missing the cut in the process.
Check out the full set-up of Ballester's below...
Driver
Beginning with the driver, which is the Ping G430 LST, a model that still ranks as one of the best Ping drivers money can buy and that has been in Ballester's bag since 2023.
Featuring a 10.5° head, he has it set at 9.25°, specifically in the '-' setting on the hosel. This means it is -1.5° neutral, which helps with the insane amount of ball speed and spin the Spaniard creates.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Shaft-wise, the Ping G430 LST has a Mitsubishi Diamana RF 70TX - a Tour extra stiff shaft. His driver also measures 45.25", which is slightly longer than standard.
Mini Driver
Mini drivers are becoming more and more popular on the professional circuits, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose using them on the way to their victories on the PGA Tour.
Ballester is another pro using a mini driver, specifically the TaylorMade BRNR, which is set at 13.5° and has a Mitsubishi MCA Kuro Kage 80TX shaft.
Previously, Ballester had the TaylorMade SIM fairway wood in a 5-wood configuration, but made the switch to the mini driver towards the start of 2025.
Utility Iron
One of the newest clubs in the Spaniard's bag is the Ping iDi 2-iron, which is one of the best utility irons on the market.
In an interview with Golf.com, Ping's LIV rep, Spencer Rothluebber, stated: "Turf interaction was the most important thing. The iDi was significantly better through the turf, and sound/feel was also better from Crossover to iDi.
"Turf interaction with everything longer than a 3-wood is so important; it has influence on strike point, which in turn has a direct effect on launch, spin, etc. We always have to be mindful of that especially with someone at his speed."
Ballester has it set at 18° with a Mitsubishi MMT UT 125TX shaft.
Irons
Moving to the irons, where Ballester has a Ping iBlade in a 4-iron, and Ping Blueprints in 5-iron to pitching wedge.
Like many professionals, you will find True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100 shafts, which are among the most popular and best on the market.
The iBlade has tungsten weighting in the toe for increased MOI (moment of inertia), while Ballester's Blueprint irons provide a premium look and feel from a bladed design.
Wedges
Like his irons, the Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges are designed for the best of the best ball strikers, with the versatile design making way for a compact look that will suit the more confident player.
Loft-wise, he has 50°, 54° and 58°, which is a common gapping trait you'll find in most bags. Unlike Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, though, Ballester has his wedges in True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100 shafts, the same as his irons.
Putter
Flatstick-wise, Ballester is the same as McIlroy and Scheffler, in terms of the fact that he has a TaylorMade Spider model in the bag, specifically the Tour X.
Not only are they ranked among the best TaylorMade putters, but also the best putters you'll find anywhere, with the mallet-design featuring a standard alignment line on the top of the putter.
Previously, the 22-year-old had an Odyssey White Hot Rossie, the same design as fellow countryman Jon Rahm. He changed it at the end of 2024, with the TaylorMade Spider now donning a copper color design.
Golf Ball
Moving away from the clubs and to the golf ball, with Ballester using the Titleist Pro V1, which is one of the most used models on the professional circuits.
This is a golf ball that has been in his set-up for some time, with the three-piece construction providing a soft, responsive feel, as well as a consistent, stable ball flight.
Josele Ballester PIF Saudi International Winning WITB
- Driver: Ping G430 LST set at 9.25° with a Mitsubishi Diamana RF 70TX shaft
- Mini Driver: TaylorMade BRNR (13.5°) with a Mitsubishi MCA Kuro Kage 80TX shaft
- Utility Iron: Ping iDi (18°) with a Mitsubishi MMT UT 125TX shaft
- Irons: Ping iBlade (4), Ping Blueprint (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100 shafts
- Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50°, 54°, 58°) with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100 shafts
- Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
- Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.