LIV Golf's Fireballs Add US Amateur Champion Josele Ballester To Roster
Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC has signed former Arizona State University star, Josele Ballester to its roster while making a mid-season line-up change
The LIV Golf League's Fireballs GC has made a mid-season roster adjustment by signing 2024 US Amateur champion, Josele Ballester.
The former Arizona State University star has agreed a multi-year contract with Sergio Garcia's men and is expected to make his professional debut at LIV Golf Virginia this weekend.
Ballester will ultimately replace Luis Masaveu in the four-man playing squad, but only once David Puig has returned from a troublesome back injury.
Masaveu, operating as a replacement at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, had reportedly signed a half-season contract when he joined over the off-season and appears likely to remain with the team as a reserve while chasing starts on the Asian Tour.
Reacting to the news of Ballester's signing, team captain, Garcia said: "We are very excited about Josele joining the team. Personally, I have known him since he could pick up a golf club and he has worked with my father (Victor) as his coach throughout his golf career.
A post shared by Fireballs GC (@fireballsgc_)
A photo posted by on
"Josele is going to be a great addition not only to the Fireballs but also to the LIV Golf League, and I can’t wait to be by his side as he makes his professional debut.”
Rumours of the 21-year-old's decision began to surface earlier this week when it was reported by Golf Channel that Ballester had declined the Korn Ferry Tour membership he earned via the PGA Tour University rankings.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer's guides from our team of experienced experts.
ElperiodiGolf.com subsequently stated that Ballester was close to joining LIV and would ultimately replace Masaveu before this weekend.
Once it was confirmed that the World No.6 amateur had switched to LIV, he said: "First and foremost, I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and Arizona State University for supporting me and believing in me to make it to this step of my career.
"I am very excited about the opportunity to join Fireballs GC and continue to learn from Sergio and other greats.”
Ballester - whose amateur achievements also include wins at the 2020 Spanish Amateur and 2023 European Amateur - hails from the same Spanish province as his new captain, Castellon and has close ties with Garcia as a result.
Not only has Ballester long seen the 2017 Masters winner as a mentor, but Garcia's father, Victor has been his coach for many years. Plus, the former ASU star works with the same mental coach as Joaquin Niemann.
After joining LIV, Ballester adds to the growing number of Sun Devils competing in the 54-hole circuit with Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Matt Jones, Jon Rahm and Puig having all attended the D1 college.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
